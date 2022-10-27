Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Gym for Nevadans with special needs opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevadans with special needs are “hitting the gym” at a first-of-its-kind fitness center in Nevada, The Ability Center aims to improve quality of life through fitness. “After working with a young girl with down syndrome, many other parents started contacting me for health...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas couple gets creative with women’s safety device
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas couple have launched a device to help women feel a sense of security when they are out and about. In a city where the nightlife never ends, and there’s a constant influx of tourists visiting, the risk of danger is always present, prompting one couple to get creative with safety.
Las Vegas Metro Officer Truong Thai laid to rest
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will have a procession to take Truong's body from Palm Mortuary to Central Christian where his funeral will be held. The procession is expected to begin around 8:30 a.m. and the funeral begins at 10 a.m.
Las Vegas food truck plans for restaurant thanks to social media popularity
A North Las Vegas food truck, parked behind a chicken wing restaurant, is gaining serious traction online. Thanks to social media, it’s soon getting even bigger.
8newsnow.com
2-car collision leaves 1 dead in southwest Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vehicle crash has left one person dead in the southwest valley. On Saturday around 1:37 p.m., police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Windmill Lane. According to police, evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video of...
Welfare check leads to discovery of body in north Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating the discovery of a dead body that was found by a property maintenance worker who was conducting a welfare check.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The crash happened near Flamingo and Decatur at around 1:48 a.m. According to the authorities, a two-door vehicle and a four-door vehicle were involved in the collision. The officials stated that the driver...
42-Year-Old Circo Corona Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on South Eastern Avenue. The officials reported that a 2002 Nissan X-Terra and a blue Toyota Matrix collided with each other and caused the accident. The driver of the Nissan...
Fox5 KVVU
Funeral procession winds through Las Vegas valley for LVMPD officer killed in the line of duty
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A long line of police cars and motorcycles made their way through the valley Friday in honor of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer Truong Thai, a 23-year member of the department, who was killed while responding to a domestic violence incident this month. “He...
Police: Money dispute leads to deadly shooting in east Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from a money dispute late Friday night, according to LVMPD.
Sprouts opening 12th valley location in North Las Vegas
Sprouts is coming to a North Las Vegas neighborhood that is booming.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County, police teaming up to get homeless off the Las Vegas Strip and provide them with services
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Earlier this month FOX5 showed you how Clark County said it will deploy a team of social service outreach workers to go out on the Las Vegas Strip with Metro Police all in an effort to help reduce crime and address the increasing homelessness issue.
UPDATE: Missing man located
UPDATE: Donald Phelps has been located, and is safe, according to Las Vegas Metro police. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a missing man last seen in the central valley. Donald Phelps was last seen on Friday, Oct. 28 in the 6200 block of west Oakey in the Spring Valley area. […]
Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing behind Las Vegas indoor swap meet
Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing behind Las Vegas indoor swap meet
news3lv.com
74-year-old dead after crash in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 74-year-old man is dead after a crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Police reported to a collision at the intersection of S. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Windmill Lane around 1:30 p.m. According to video surveillance, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a...
Fox5 KVVU
Neon Museum celebrates 10 years, more than one million visitors
North Las Vegas police vow to make streets safer after deadly year on roadways. The City of North Las Vegas announced Friday it will have more officers present at busy intersections, crosswalks and other areas of need. Updated: 10 hours ago. As When We Were Young kicks off its second...
Las Vegas Strip Icons Set for Demolition, Implosion
In Las Vegas, everything becomes part of the show. That might be a person playing plastic bucket drums for tips to full-fledged spectacles like the soon-to-be-removed Volcano at the Mirage or the fountains at Bellagio. On the 4.2-mile stretch that makes up the Las Vegas Strip you literally have every...
Woman dead after multiple-vehicle crash near Harry Reid Airport, DUI arrest made
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal multiple-vehicle crash near Harry Reid International Airport that left one woman dead.
whatnowvegas.com
Las Vegas’ First 24/7 Bacon Concept Bacon Nation, Debuts At The D Las Vegas
Bacon Nation – Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept – is officially open at the D Las Vegas. Created by Downtown Hospitality Group, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
Thousands flood Lotto Store in Primm to try luck for $825 Million
Thousands of Nevadans flood Primm's Lotto Store in hopes to win $825 million in the lottery. This is the second largest amount in Powerball history.
Comments / 0