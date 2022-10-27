ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Gym for Nevadans with special needs opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevadans with special needs are “hitting the gym” at a first-of-its-kind fitness center in Nevada, The Ability Center aims to improve quality of life through fitness. “After working with a young girl with down syndrome, many other parents started contacting me for health...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas couple gets creative with women’s safety device

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas couple have launched a device to help women feel a sense of security when they are out and about. In a city where the nightlife never ends, and there’s a constant influx of tourists visiting, the risk of danger is always present, prompting one couple to get creative with safety.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

2-car collision leaves 1 dead in southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vehicle crash has left one person dead in the southwest valley. On Saturday around 1:37 p.m., police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Windmill Lane. According to police, evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

UPDATE: Missing man located

UPDATE: Donald Phelps has been located, and is safe, according to Las Vegas Metro police. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a missing man last seen in the central valley. Donald Phelps was last seen on Friday, Oct. 28 in the 6200 block of west Oakey in the Spring Valley area. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

74-year-old dead after crash in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 74-year-old man is dead after a crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Police reported to a collision at the intersection of S. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Windmill Lane around 1:30 p.m. According to video surveillance, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Neon Museum celebrates 10 years, more than one million visitors

North Las Vegas police vow to make streets safer after deadly year on roadways. The City of North Las Vegas announced Friday it will have more officers present at busy intersections, crosswalks and other areas of need. Updated: 10 hours ago. As When We Were Young kicks off its second...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Icons Set for Demolition, Implosion

In Las Vegas, everything becomes part of the show. That might be a person playing plastic bucket drums for tips to full-fledged spectacles like the soon-to-be-removed Volcano at the Mirage or the fountains at Bellagio. On the 4.2-mile stretch that makes up the Las Vegas Strip you literally have every...
LAS VEGAS, NV
whatnowvegas.com

Las Vegas’ First 24/7 Bacon Concept Bacon Nation, Debuts At The D Las Vegas

Bacon Nation – Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept – is officially open at the D Las Vegas. Created by Downtown Hospitality Group, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
LAS VEGAS, NV

