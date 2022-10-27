Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Related
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas couple gets creative with women’s safety device
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas couple have launched a device to help women feel a sense of security when they are out and about. In a city where the nightlife never ends, and there’s a constant influx of tourists visiting, the risk of danger is always present, prompting one couple to get creative with safety.
Review: Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World
My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
sancerresatsunset.com
“The Rat Pack is Back!” in Las Vegas
With things getting back to normal this year, the personal-finance site WalletHub checked out America’s 100 biggest cities for their “recreation-friendliness”. And the winner is: Las Vegas, Nevada. “Las Vegas has the most playgrounds per square root of the population,” the site notes. Um, okay. Personally,...
Las Vegas Strip Icons Set for Demolition, Implosion
In Las Vegas, everything becomes part of the show. That might be a person playing plastic bucket drums for tips to full-fledged spectacles like the soon-to-be-removed Volcano at the Mirage or the fountains at Bellagio. On the 4.2-mile stretch that makes up the Las Vegas Strip you literally have every...
news3lv.com
Magician Teller shows progress after heart surgery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas magician Teller is making some magic moves after his recent hospital visit. The magical icon shared his first picture at home after going to the hospital earlier this month for heart surgery. He's battled a number of health issues over the past few...
Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate
A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
daytrippen.com
Free Things to do in Las Vegas During The Day
There is plenty of fun, free things to do in Las Vegas during the day. Sure, you can spend hundreds of dollars on shows and fancy restaurants. But armed with some knowledge, you can enjoy quite a few Las Vegas attractions and not spend a penny. Fabulous Las Vegas Sign.
news3lv.com
The Ability Center of Southern Nevada hosts Fall Fitness Spectacular
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Ability Center of Southern Nevada invited the community for a Fall Fitness Spectacular on Saturday. The Ability Center currently operates a small gym and has been on the look for a bigger space to provide easier access for the special needs community. They say...
news3lv.com
Stretch for Change Foundation feeds Las Vegas community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered near Casino Center and the Bonneville Transit Center to feed more than 50 people throughout the community. The Stretch for Change Foundation welcomed Las Vegans to "Love to the Streetz" on Sunday. The organization's mission is to give back to the community every...
Fox5 KVVU
24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Craving some bacon? There’s now an eatery in the Las Vegas Valley that’s serving up all things bacon 24/7. Dubbed “Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept,” Bacon Nation has opened its doors at The D in downtown. Bacon Nation...
Las Vegas food truck plans for restaurant thanks to social media popularity
A North Las Vegas food truck, parked behind a chicken wing restaurant, is gaining serious traction online. Thanks to social media, it’s soon getting even bigger.
news3lv.com
Virgin Hotels launch International Anime Music Festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first-ever anime music festival is coming to the valley. Anime Entertainment LLC is introducing the first anime 'DJ-led multimedia concert rave' at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Popular virtually animated Youtubers and virtual singers are gathering to debut its 2023 North American...
cohaitungchi.com
The Top 17 THINGS TO DO in LAS VEGAS in 2023
They call it “Vegas” “Sin City” and the “gambling mecca” of the not-so-wild west. Vegas is the epicenter for all things party-related, not to mention the ostentatious and unique. You’ll have an endless supply of top things to do in Las Vegas no matter how long you’re staying. Vegas is also the closest international airport to nearby top attractions in nature such as the Hoover Dam, Grand Canyon, and Death Valley. Here are the best things to see and do while in Las Vegas, Nevada!
vegas24seven.com
FREMONT ST. EXPERIENCE NYE TIME OF YOUR LIFE FESTIVAL™ ANNOUNCES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED LINEUP
FREMONT ST. EXPERIENCE NYE TIME OF YOUR LIFE FESTIVAL™ ANNOUNCES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED LINEUP. Ring in the New Year with music icons Bush, Sugar Ray, The Wailers ft. Julian Marley, Tag Team, Sugarhill Gang, All-4-One and more. Fremont Street Experience, Las Vegas’ ultimate party destination, invites partygoers to ring in...
Thousands flood Lotto Store in Primm to try luck for $825 Million
Thousands of Nevadans flood Primm's Lotto Store in hopes to win $825 million in the lottery. This is the second largest amount in Powerball history.
Sprouts opening 12th valley location in North Las Vegas
Sprouts is coming to a North Las Vegas neighborhood that is booming.
8newsnow.com
Inflation causes travel concerns for families attending Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup soccer tournament
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup soccer tournament saw families from all over traveling for the competition, however, with rising costs due to inflation, many families struggled merely to make the trip. Christina Chavez-johnson was visiting Las Vegas from California to attend her children’s soccer match...
news3lv.com
UNLV Lady Rebels host preseason carnival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The UNLV Lady Rebels are getting ready to defend their Mountain West Championship. The team hosted a preseason carnival at the Thomas and Mack Center at Cox Pavillion. The regular season starts Wednesday, November 2 with an exhibition game against Chico State.
azbigmedia.com
Desert Diamond Casino welcomes Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne
Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment welcomes Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne to the Diamond Center on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 for Ladies Night 2023. Tickets start at $30 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased through Etix and at Desert Diamond Casino’s Box Office starting at 10am on Nov. 4. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms, or with recent exposure to a person with COVID-19, is asked to stay home.
Man pleads guilty to defrauding investors of $4.2M in Las Vegas “Magic Mike Live” show
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Rhode Island man pleaded guilty Thursday to swindling victims who thought they were investing in the “Magic Mike Live” show in Las Vegas, according to the Justice Department. John A. Santilli Jr., 48, pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud and one count of wire fraud. The department said […]
Comments / 0