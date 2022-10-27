ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littlefield, TX

Littlefield PD issues zero-tolerance for unlicensed drivers after fatal crash death of teen

By Samantha Jarpe
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11lfI3_0ip8W2zc00

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — The Littlefield Police Department said Thursday that it initiated a zero-tolerance policy for unlicensed drivers following the death of an unlicensed driver on his way to school.

“If your child is detained for operating a motor vehicle without a license or operating a motor vehicle outside of listed restrictions, your child will receive a citation,” a statement by Littlefield PD said. “The parent or guardian will receive a citation as well for allowing them to operate a motor vehicle without a license”

‘A nightmare I can’t get up from,’ parents of West Texas teen killed in Wednesday crash speak out

Malachi Frausto, 17, was killed in a crash outside of Littlefield on September 28. Frausto was a Littlefield ISD student.

“Voluntary compliance with the law has not worked,” Littlefield PD said. “Mandatory compliance is expected and there will be no more warnings. The operation of a motor vehicle is a privilege not a right.”

Littlefield ISD student, 17, killed in crash, statement said

Read the full statement here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 3

Rino
2d ago

There needs to be a statement made about this? Why not just stop playing friends and make people abide by the law.

Reply
3
Related
fox34.com

UPDATE: 1 arrested after Friday night pursuit, crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is in custody after a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash Friday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., a deputy with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a green Chevrolet Tahoe near the intersection of Duke Street and Frankford Avenue, according to a release. The vehicle had been speeding and driving on the incorrect shoulder.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in early morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was left with serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the crash at the 1100 block of 82nd Street just after 4:30 a.m. Two cars had crashed on the road, leaving one person with serious injuries and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

UPDATED: School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash on S. Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus that occurred just after 5 p.m. According to LPD, responders have had to shut down eastbound lanes on the Loop between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue and are diverting motorists to the Slide Road exit.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Saturday morning top stories: 1 person seriously injured in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning. Police have identified a man involved in a police chase and crash. The incident occurred after an LSO deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle. The man fled from police and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Emergency crews responding to rollover in South Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a rollover in South Lubbock County. Police and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 10 a.m. near 132nd and CR 2300. Injuries are unknown at this time. Avoid the area if possible. This...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Second Levelland animal control officer, Jon Corder, dies from injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Levelland released a statement following the passing of John Corder, the second Levelland animal control officer involved in the October 13 crash that took the life of Crystal Goforth. “Two City of Levelland Animal Control officers were involved in a vehicle accident Thursday,...
LEVELLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman kidnapped by boyfriend, escapes to friend’s house, report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman escaped being kidnapped by her boyfriend and roommate on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim met with officers at the Stripes near 98th street and Indiana Avenue and told them her boyfriend would not let her leave her home. The victim looked “very upset and in a state of crisis,” the police report stated.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Family, community mourning after loss of mother, two sons killed in South Lubbock shooting and arson

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock family and community have been working to rebuild after a family was found dead following a shooting and arson. Felipe Madrid, 18, and his brother Andres Madrid, 15 were identified by the Lubbock Police Department along with their mother Angelica Vasquez, 46 and Williams Boyles, 48 as the individuals found […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man accused of firing gun at 2 in a bar, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Frederick Toby Ramos, 30, was arrested Thursday morning after shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her friend at The Office Bar, a police report from the Lubbock Police Department said. According to the police report, two off-duty peace officers from Floydada were working security and helped detain...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friends, family gather to remember Madrid family, killed in fire near 124th & Oxford

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friends and family held a candlelight vigil on Saturday night, in front of the home where their loved ones were killed earlier this week. Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday around 1 a.m. near Oxford Avenue and 124th Street. When officers arrived, the house was in flames and they were unable to get inside.
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

Operation Bad Choice ends with eight arrests

The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged 8 individuals with 23 criminal charges in which 21 are felonies. Operation Bad Choice began in late August after several thefts and burglary offenses involving vehicles, fuel and tools. Nine suspects had been identified with eight taken into custody. An individual, Dalton Gray is the ninth suspect but is still at large. One of the charges the nine individuals are not currently facing is organized crime, but that could possibly change after files are submitted to the district attorneys office. After receiving a report of a stolen vehicle around the 28th of August, investigators arrived on scene of a potential stolen vehicle and it was alleged the vehicle was being chopped-up at that time.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy