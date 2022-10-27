Littlefield PD issues zero-tolerance for unlicensed drivers after fatal crash death of teen
LITTLEFIELD, Texas — The Littlefield Police Department said Thursday that it initiated a zero-tolerance policy for unlicensed drivers following the death of an unlicensed driver on his way to school.
“If your child is detained for operating a motor vehicle without a license or operating a motor vehicle outside of listed restrictions, your child will receive a citation,” a statement by Littlefield PD said. “The parent or guardian will receive a citation as well for allowing them to operate a motor vehicle without a license”‘A nightmare I can’t get up from,’ parents of West Texas teen killed in Wednesday crash speak out
Malachi Frausto, 17, was killed in a crash outside of Littlefield on September 28. Frausto was a Littlefield ISD student.
“Voluntary compliance with the law has not worked,” Littlefield PD said. “Mandatory compliance is expected and there will be no more warnings. The operation of a motor vehicle is a privilege not a right.”Littlefield ISD student, 17, killed in crash, statement said
Read the full statement here .
