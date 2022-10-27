Read full article on original website
Related
2022 Mythical Pokemon Distribution: Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow
Though it is a bit late into the game, three potential fan-favorite Pokemon are now in the spotlight. Mythicals and legendary Pokemon are some of the most powerful Pokemon in the main series and side games. Even in Pokemon GO legendaries can be some of the most powerful damage dealers. Professor Willow won’t even allow them in gym battles. This article will go into how players can get Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow during this 2022 Mythical Pokemon Distribution. Remember that this is for Pokemon Sword and Shield.
When Does The Overwatch 2 Halloween Event End?
The Overwatch 2 Halloween Event will debut in the new sequel bringing in new PVE mode, skins, and more. How long do the festivities last? When Does The Overwatch 2 Halloween Event End?. When Is it?. The event will then run through November 9, 2022, going live starting on October...
How to Download the PBE and Play TFT Set 8
TFT Set 8 will be available to be played but only on the PBE before hitting the main servers. This is leading many to wonder how they are able to play TFT Set 8 ahead of time? Well here is a quick guide on how to download the PBE test server and then play.
When is the TFT Set 8 Release Date?
With TFT Set 7.5 Dragonlands: Uncharted Realms in full swing, fans are already looking toward TFT Set 8. Not much has been officially revealed yet about Set 8 but many expect news to come soon. Now fans may start to wonder, what is the release date for TFT Set 8? Here is a look at when it could release.
What is the God of War Ragnarok Release Date?
God of War games have always been one of the biggest ones in the Playstation catalog. With the launch of God of War seeing Kratos and his son in the Norse mythology, the franchise was reborn. Bringing the franchise was certainly a good call as it was one of the best games of the year. Now the sequel is on its way and fans will want to know, what is the God of War Ragnarok Release Date?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Features Confirmed So Far
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are getting closer, trainers. The one thing that always gets people talking is the features. Pokemon always adds and removes certain features every generation. This piece will go over every feature confirmed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet so far. Confirmed Features. Overworld Shinies: Players will be...
Persona 5 Royal Proficiency Stat Guide 2022
Being a Phantom Thief takes Proficiency. It’s a good thing that this Persona 5 Royal Charm Proficiency Stat Guide will help players get exactly that. Ordering Totem Pole a week before OctoberDiner+1 Proficiency. Leblanc. ActivityLocationGains. Watch a DVD BedroomGuy McVer +2 Proficiency. Play video gamesBedroomGolfer Sarutahiko +2 Proficiency. Confidant.
Overwatch 2 Hero Balance Patch #1
In order to even out the playing field Blizzard will be soon releasing an Overwatch 2 Hero Balance Patch. This will be one of the first Hero balancing patches to launch since the release of the title. The top 5 most-played heroes will be receiving the changes. Sombra, D.va, Genji, Zarya and Kiriko.
All Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror Rewards
From now until November 8 gamers can earn different Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror rewards. These rewards consist of weapon charms, name cards, and more. Here is a list of all the challenges players can complete to earn said rewards. Halloween Terror Rewards. Complete 13 Junkenstein challenges: Wedding Planner weapon charm.
Fall Guys Spongebob Collab
A Fall Guys Spongebob collab was recently discovered by Fall Guys data miners. If the leaks prove to be true gamers can set sail for an undersea adventure. Readers should understand that what they are about to view is only considered a leak. Any information presented is only alleged and has not been confirmed by the publishers or developers themselves.
New Apex Legends Map Broken Moon
Apex Legends’ next season is one its way. Coming with this one will be a brand-new legend in Catalyst and along with the rumors, a new map called Broken Moon. This is the first new map in nearly a year. The last one, Storm Point, came out with Season 11 back in November 2021. Here is a first look at Apex Legends Broken Moon.
Pokemon GO Zorua and Zoroark Finally Debut in the World
If everyone was excited to have Lucario and Riolu in Pokemon GO, fans of gen 5 now have their favorite tricky fox to find. Zorua and Zoroark have now made their debut in the most Halloween of ways. This piece will go over how to obtain the tricky fox Pokemon in Pokemon GO.
How to Download League of Legends for Mac and PC
League of Legends has been one of the most popular games in the world for the last decade. It has one of the most vibrant esports scenes in the world along with one of the biggest player bases. That said, people are still joining and trying out this extremely addicting free-to-play game. For those who are wondering, here is how to download League of Legends for both PC and Mac.
How to Access Weapon Tuning in MW2
With the launch of the newest Call Of Duty titles came a brand new feature. One of the newest features is Weapon Tuning in Modern Warfare 2. Since it is a feature that players will be using often here’s how gamers can Access weapon tuning in MW2. To unlock...
Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 Part II Details
Hello trainers, the second part of Pokemon GO’s Halloween event is around the corner. For trainers wondering how they can prepare for it or what the event entails, this is the piece for them. This Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 event breakdown will remind players what they need to succeed during this event.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Player Characters’ Names Revealed
Hi, trainers. Today is a good day for the most devoted fanatics. As everyone is aware, the player characters do have canon names. For example, Red is the male player character in the gen 1 games. And in later gens, it’s Leaf if they’re a girl. This is the case for the silent protagonist of every generation. In this piece, fans will learn the canon names of the player characters of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Google Pixel 7 review: cracking camera at a good price
Google appears to have triumphed again. The new Pixel 7 offers the same the top-flight software, camera and smart AI systems that have made its phones winners, but at a knockdown price that significantly undercuts rivals. Costing £599 ($899/A$1,299) it sits in between the top £849 Pixel 7 Pro and...
Modern Warfare 2 Different Editions
Modern Warfare 2 will be released with only 2 different editions this year, each one coming with its own unique perks and bonuses. Modern Warfare 2 releases to PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 28, 2022. Different Editions. Cross-Gen Bundle. The PS4, PS5,...
What is Marvel Snap?
Taking a look around social media, people are seeing the same name pop up all around. Marvel Snap is the newest game to enter the gaming scene and prospective players may not know exactly what they are getting into. Marvel Snap is a collectable card game that focuses on the massive Marvel universe to bring a brand new experience to players. Battlers face off in a one-on-one match, pitting their decks against one another to determine the victor.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Servers; What is Going On?
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer just launched and while people are enjoying the game, there are still those that are having some issues getting connected. This is happening all around the world as the game is launching for the first time. Here is what is going on with the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Servers and some of the latest updates.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0