ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, NC

Man airlifted after being stabbed in Burke County, deputies say

By Connor Lomis
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GvHW_0ip8VlT900

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was seriously injured in a Connelly Springs stabbing Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on the 7700 block of George Hildebran School Road near Old Laurel Road.,

Student found unconscious after several exposed to unknown chemical on school bus: LCSO

Upon arrival, officials found Michael Winstead sitting in a car with a stab wound to his abdomen.

He was rushed to UNC Health Blueridge before being airlifted to a medical trauma center.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

There has been no update on Winstead’s condition since he was airlifted; this is an ongoing investigation; findings are being turned over to the District Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be issued.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

Related
Queen City News

Juveniles recovering after being shot overnight in NE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two juveniles are recovering after being shot overnight in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident after midnight near 5100 Reagan Drive. Two juvenile victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. There is no motive in the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell sheriff: Tips led to arrest of man for bomb threat

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said that numerous tips and information from the public led to the arrest of a man in connection with a bomb threat Tuesday. Rex Leroy Locke, 42, of Lipe Road, Troutman, was charged with felony communicate a false bomb threat to a public building. A...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Rowan County was able to awaken the residents in time for them and their four dogs to safely escape the burning home. Two people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Sunday morning.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Missing 16-year-old girl found in Rutherford Co., deputies say

RUTHERFORD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old who has been reported missing. Deputies said Abagail Cantrell was last seen on Fairground Road in Spindale getting into a 2010 black Dodge Charger with white doors and a North Carolina license plate that reads: KDA-6330. She is believed to be with Brendon Isaiah Goodell.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

4 arrested after investigation into larcenies at several farms, rural homes in Iredell County, deputies say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four people are facing charges related to a series of stolen vehicles and vehicle parts from farms and rural homes throughout Iredell County, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the investigation began earlier this month after a traffic stop near Lundy Road in Statesville. On Oct. […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville man arrested in connection with 38-year cold case investigation

MOORESVILLE – A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday in connection with 38-year-old cold case for rape and attempted murder. In early September, detectives with the Mooresville Police Department were asked to assist the State Bureau of Investigations on an investigation of a rape and attempted murder that allegedly occurred March 24, 1984, in Columbia, Mo. Police say the victim encountered an unknown suspect while walking to work and was abducted at knifepoint. The suspect drove the victim to a dead-end road where the victim was raped.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy