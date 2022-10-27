Man airlifted after being stabbed in Burke County, deputies say

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was seriously injured in a Connelly Springs stabbing Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on the 7700 block of George Hildebran School Road near Old Laurel Road.,

Upon arrival, officials found Michael Winstead sitting in a car with a stab wound to his abdomen.

He was rushed to UNC Health Blueridge before being airlifted to a medical trauma center.

There has been no update on Winstead’s condition since he was airlifted; this is an ongoing investigation; findings are being turned over to the District Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be issued.

