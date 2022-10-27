Man airlifted after being stabbed in Burke County, deputies say
CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was seriously injured in a Connelly Springs stabbing Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on the 7700 block of George Hildebran School Road near Old Laurel Road.,Student found unconscious after several exposed to unknown chemical on school bus: LCSO
Upon arrival, officials found Michael Winstead sitting in a car with a stab wound to his abdomen.
He was rushed to UNC Health Blueridge before being airlifted to a medical trauma center.🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE
There has been no update on Winstead’s condition since he was airlifted; this is an ongoing investigation; findings are being turned over to the District Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be issued.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 1