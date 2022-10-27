ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd gas leak in 24 hours reported in Junction City, repairs made

By Matthew Self
 3 days ago

JUNCTION CITY ( KSNT ) – Another gas leak has been reported in Junction City less than 24 hours after a separate leak on Wednesday.

The gas leak has been repaired as of 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, according to Junction City Fire Department Fire Chief Jason Lankas. This leak, and another reported yesterday, were both caused by accidents during utility work. No injuries were caused by today’s leak.

The gas leak was at the intersection of South Washington and East Chestnut Street, Lankas. The leak was reported around 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 27. The Kansas Gas Service was notified of the situation.

The area around the gas leak was evacuated while crews worked to repair the gas line. The 100 and 200 blocks of South Washington Street and 100 block of East Chestnut Streets are the areas that were evacuated.

Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead

Barricades were also placed on East and West 1st Street from Jefferson to Franklin and the East and West Chestnut Street from Jefferson to Franklin. Local residents were advised to stay out of the area during the repair time which was expected to last four hours.

Another gas leak was reported at the intersection of West 16th Street and North Madison Street on Oct. 26.

