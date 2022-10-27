Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Magician Teller shows progress after heart surgery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas magician Teller is making some magic moves after his recent hospital visit. The magical icon shared his first picture at home after going to the hospital earlier this month for heart surgery. He's battled a number of health issues over the past few...
news3lv.com
The Ability Center of Southern Nevada hosts Fall Fitness Spectacular
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Ability Center of Southern Nevada invited the community for a Fall Fitness Spectacular on Saturday. The Ability Center currently operates a small gym and has been on the look for a bigger space to provide easier access for the special needs community. They say...
news3lv.com
Stretch for Change Foundation feeds Las Vegas community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered near Casino Center and the Bonneville Transit Center to feed more than 50 people throughout the community. The Stretch for Change Foundation welcomed Las Vegans to "Love to the Streetz" on Sunday. The organization's mission is to give back to the community every...
news3lv.com
SpaceX rocket launch spotted over Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you saw a strange object hurtling across the sky over Las Vegas on Thursday, you're not alone. The item was actually a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. After launch, the rocket headed southeast, meaning the...
news3lv.com
Virgin Hotels launch International Anime Music Festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first-ever anime music festival is coming to the valley. Anime Entertainment LLC is introducing the first anime 'DJ-led multimedia concert rave' at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Popular virtually animated Youtubers and virtual singers are gathering to debut its 2023 North American...
news3lv.com
UNLV Lady Rebels host preseason carnival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The UNLV Lady Rebels are getting ready to defend their Mountain West Championship. The team hosted a preseason carnival at the Thomas and Mack Center at Cox Pavillion. The regular season starts Wednesday, November 2 with an exhibition game against Chico State.
news3lv.com
Communities in Schools organization hosts car wash fundraiser
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local high school students grabbed sponges and suds to raise money for an exciting trip. Communities in Schools, the leading dropout prevention program in the nation held a car wash fundraising event at Canyon Springs High School on Saturday. Students throughout the valley are helping...
news3lv.com
74-year-old dead after crash in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 74-year-old man is dead after a crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Police reported to a collision at the intersection of S. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Windmill Lane around 1:30 p.m. According to video surveillance, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a...
news3lv.com
2nd person dies days after car crashes into tree in northwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A second person has died after a car crashed into a tree in the northwest Las Vegas valley last week, according to police. The crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on Centennial Center Boulevard just north of Ann Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
news3lv.com
One dead after shooting in east valley, suspect at large
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after a shooting in the east valley on Friday. Police reported to the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue near E. Washington Ave. around 11:25 p.m. According to the investigation, the victim went to the home on Valley Forge Avenue to...
news3lv.com
Police seek help finding missing man in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing man in the southwest valley. 53-year-old Donald Phelps was last seen at 7 a.m this morning at the 6200 block of W. Oakey near S. Jones Blvd. He was last seen wearing...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas receives grants for road, pedestrian safety programs
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of North Las Vegas has received new grants to help keep the streets and sidewalks safe. The city announced it recently received several grants from the Nevada Department of Public Safety's Office of Traffic Safety, and funding will go to the North Las Vegas Police Department.
news3lv.com
One dead after fatal crash in Enterprise
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a crash near Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane on Saturday. Police reported to the two-vehicle accident around 1: 30 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital and was declared deceased. The investigation is ongoing. The intersection of Rainbow and...
news3lv.com
One woman dead after multiple-vehicle crash, DUI arrest
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman is dead after a multiple-vehicle crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to South Eastern Avenue and East Hacienda Avenue around 1:30 p.m. According to police, a 2020 Hyundai Elantra and a 2017 Toyota Corolla were stopped at...
news3lv.com
Community gathers on the Strip for 6th week of Iranian protests
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community gathered outside the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday for the sixth week to fight for regime change in Iran. The Paramilitary National Guard in Iran has issued a new warning to protesters to stop their anti-government demonstrations. National protests were sparked by the...
Comments / 0