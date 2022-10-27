ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Magician Teller shows progress after heart surgery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas magician Teller is making some magic moves after his recent hospital visit. The magical icon shared his first picture at home after going to the hospital earlier this month for heart surgery. He's battled a number of health issues over the past few...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Ability Center of Southern Nevada hosts Fall Fitness Spectacular

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Ability Center of Southern Nevada invited the community for a Fall Fitness Spectacular on Saturday. The Ability Center currently operates a small gym and has been on the look for a bigger space to provide easier access for the special needs community. They say...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Stretch for Change Foundation feeds Las Vegas community

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered near Casino Center and the Bonneville Transit Center to feed more than 50 people throughout the community. The Stretch for Change Foundation welcomed Las Vegans to "Love to the Streetz" on Sunday. The organization's mission is to give back to the community every...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

SpaceX rocket launch spotted over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you saw a strange object hurtling across the sky over Las Vegas on Thursday, you're not alone. The item was actually a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. After launch, the rocket headed southeast, meaning the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Virgin Hotels launch International Anime Music Festival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first-ever anime music festival is coming to the valley. Anime Entertainment LLC is introducing the first anime 'DJ-led multimedia concert rave' at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Popular virtually animated Youtubers and virtual singers are gathering to debut its 2023 North American...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UNLV Lady Rebels host preseason carnival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The UNLV Lady Rebels are getting ready to defend their Mountain West Championship. The team hosted a preseason carnival at the Thomas and Mack Center at Cox Pavillion. The regular season starts Wednesday, November 2 with an exhibition game against Chico State.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Communities in Schools organization hosts car wash fundraiser

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local high school students grabbed sponges and suds to raise money for an exciting trip. Communities in Schools, the leading dropout prevention program in the nation held a car wash fundraising event at Canyon Springs High School on Saturday. Students throughout the valley are helping...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

74-year-old dead after crash in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 74-year-old man is dead after a crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Police reported to a collision at the intersection of S. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Windmill Lane around 1:30 p.m. According to video surveillance, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2nd person dies days after car crashes into tree in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A second person has died after a car crashed into a tree in the northwest Las Vegas valley last week, according to police. The crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on Centennial Center Boulevard just north of Ann Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One dead after shooting in east valley, suspect at large

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after a shooting in the east valley on Friday. Police reported to the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue near E. Washington Ave. around 11:25 p.m. According to the investigation, the victim went to the home on Valley Forge Avenue to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police seek help finding missing man in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing man in the southwest valley. 53-year-old Donald Phelps was last seen at 7 a.m this morning at the 6200 block of W. Oakey near S. Jones Blvd. He was last seen wearing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One dead after fatal crash in Enterprise

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a crash near Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane on Saturday. Police reported to the two-vehicle accident around 1: 30 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital and was declared deceased. The investigation is ongoing. The intersection of Rainbow and...
ENTERPRISE, NV
news3lv.com

One woman dead after multiple-vehicle crash, DUI arrest

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman is dead after a multiple-vehicle crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to South Eastern Avenue and East Hacienda Avenue around 1:30 p.m. According to police, a 2020 Hyundai Elantra and a 2017 Toyota Corolla were stopped at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Community gathers on the Strip for 6th week of Iranian protests

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community gathered outside the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday for the sixth week to fight for regime change in Iran. The Paramilitary National Guard in Iran has issued a new warning to protesters to stop their anti-government demonstrations. National protests were sparked by the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

