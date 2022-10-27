I have seen a lot of people standing by the stop light and begging for help. Some are really hungry and I don’t give them money because they just use the money to buy drugs. So I just buy them something to eat from a fast food burger place, instead of giving them money. If I see a guy not wearing a shirt at the stop light begging for money. I take my shirt off and give it to him. I got plenty of shirts at my house. But a lot of these people want to work and they are homeless.
you don't have that kind of money because you're buying drugs and alcohol with it a big thumbs up to the city for doing that trying to nip that problem in the butt excellent job on the city
So if they are out begging, how are they suppose to pay a fine? Now I know there are some fraudsters out there, but come on Dallas make this make sense.
