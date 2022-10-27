ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills, WY

(PHOTOS) Hot stuff: New Casper glassblowing studio to offer lessons, support for growing trend

Casper, Wyo. — Casper native Roger Severn vividly remembers the moment when his life was transformed as a boy during a routine family trip to the mall. “Way back in the day, there was a little kiosk set up in the mall, and a gentleman was in there just blowing glass,” he said. While his mom went off to do the Christmas shopping, Roger stayed, transfixed and in awe.
‘Mannheim Steamroller Christmas’ coming to Ford Wyoming Center in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” performance will be in Casper on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Ford Wyoming Center, 1 Events Drive. “I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour,” Chip Davis, founder of Mannheim Steamroller, said in a press release Friday from the Ford Wyoming Center. “Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work.
Natrona County health and food inspections (10/24/22–10/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Tyler Cessor steps down as ART 321 executive director

CASPER, Wyo. — After three years with ART 321, Executive Director Tyler Cessor is stepping down from his role with the local nonprofit arts incubator. Cessor, who took the executive director position in January 2020, said in a statement that Monday will be his last day with ART 321.
The 10 Best Restaurants In Casper Wyoming

Look no further than Casper, Wyoming, if you’re seeking a foodie destination that will surprise you. This little village boasts a wide variety of gastronomic offerings. From locally sourced fine dining to unique international fare, you won’t be disappointed with what you find here. With its wide variety...
Casper Kids Will Love Spookley The Square Pumpkin

Not only is October the month we watch scary movies, carve pumpkins, go trick-or-treating and get a major sugar rush. It's also the month that is set aside to raise awareness to bullying. October has been National Bullying Prevention Month, since 2006. Bullying is something that most everyone has dealt...
Video Catches Ghosts In Action At Fort Caspar

Have you ever had that creepy sensation that someone is right behind you, but when you turn around, there's nothing there?. How about when you know the history of what happened at a certain location and you keep telling yourself that ghosts aren't real, but things start to happen. What...
PHOTOS: Hundreds Turn Out For Downtown Casper Trick or Treating

If you were living in Downtown Casper and looked out your window on Saturday morning, you'd see a procession line of children, walking slowly, smiling broadly, accepting treats from strangers. It was the 2022 Downtown Casper Trick or Treat event and hundreds upon hundreds of little ghosts and goblins gathered...
Natrona County Crime Clips (10/21/22–10/27/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and Casper Police Department Sgt. Jeff Bullard provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Other sources may include affidavits and appearances...
Clear skies to persist through Wednesday, then snow expected

CASPER, Wyo. — Clear skies can be expected throughout Natrona County today and for the ensuing days, though meteorologists predict snow will be possible towards the end of the week. Today’s high temperature is 57 degrees, with a low around 33. Monday through Wednesday, high temperatures will stay between...
Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year

Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
