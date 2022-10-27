Read full article on original website
First Look: A Cynical Convict Turned Reluctant Hero In ‘Dead Seas’ #1
Part Poseidon Adventure, part The Haunting of Hill House, Dead Seas is a supernatural thriller that reunites the Star Wars: The High Republic writer-and-artist team for a tale of specters, prisoners, pirates, and disaster on the open ocean. Issue #1 follows a cynical convict turned reluctant hero after he finds himself trapped on a sinking prison ship swarming with ghosts. Can he unite desperate criminals, pirates, and brutal guards as they try to escape a watery grave?
Your First Look At Tate Brombal And Nick Robles’ New Series ‘Behold, Behemoth’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Behold, Behemoth #1, the premiere issue of their brand new horror series from Tate Brombal, as he brings his first original series to BOOM! Studios, with artist Nick Robles and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘Greyson’s world is crumbling following his brother’s sudden and...
War On All Fronts: Previewing ‘Dark Knights Of Steel’ #8
“The battle between the Three Kingdoms has begun in brutal fashion, and to call the opening salvo anything less than shocking is an understatement! Can the Trinity stop further bloodshed? Or has all-out war truly begun?”. Dark Knights of Steel #8 is out Tuesday 1st November from DC Comics.
Deep Water Dilemmas: Previewing ‘Batman’ #129
Failsafe has countered every move Batman and the Justice League have attempted. Is the Dark Knight out of options on…Earth? The bestselling Failsafe arc continues! In the backup, we travel back to the early years of the Dark Knight Detective, revisiting his most psychedelic/mind-breaking period and the dawn of his backup protection system…ZUR-EN-ARRH!”
Peach Momoko’s Marvel Demon-Verse Continues With ‘Demon Wars: Down In Flames’
In the two years since its debut, Peach Momoko’s alternate take on the Marvel Universe has exploded in popularity. The second phase of the story debuted recently in Demon Wars: The Iron Samurai and the second chapter, Demon Wars: Shield of Justice, is scheduled for November 16th. Now we...
Slam Bradley Accused Of Murder And Roughed Up In ‘Gotham City: Year One’ #2 Preview
“The bloody, bare-knuckled crime series continues!. A bruised and battered Slam Bradley find himself embroiled in a shocking case as the infant heiress to the Wayne fortune has been kidnapped! But as with all things in Gotham City, nothing is what it seems…Can he solve the case in time to save a young life and secure the Wayne legacy or will the secrets of Gotham bury them all?”
How we met: ‘We needed a drummer for our band and I thought we should definitely audition him’
In April 2009, Caleb was living in Oakland, California, and was the singer/bassist in an indie band. “We needed to find a drummer,” he remembers. His best friend, the guitarist of the band, asked his younger brother’s friend, John, to audition. “I was at university in Santa...
Extended 15 Page Preview: ‘Trese’ Vol.5 From Ablaze Publishing
“Award-winning Filipino comic book and hit Netflix anime series!. In a city where the vampiric aswang control everything illegal and where ancient gods seek to control everything else, enforcing the law can be a very difficult task. When crime takes a turn for the weird, the police normally call Alexandra...
Characterization In The Buffyverse — ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Season 3, Episode 20
This is part of a bi-weekly series concerning the characterization of Buffyverse characters. The first installment in this series can be found here. Arguably the best place to begin reading this series is at the beginning, but that is up to each reader. As a reminder this column will cover major and some minor characters from the shows Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) and Angel (1999-2004). Other Buffyverse media, such as the graphic novel Spike: Into The Light (2014) are not pertinent to this series. Also there will be no referencing real world events in this bi-weekly series.
Previewing Zoe Thorogood’s ‘It’s Lonely At The Centre Of The Earth’
“Cartoonist ZOE THOROGOOD records six months of her own life as it falls apart in a desperate attempt to put it back together again in the only way she knows how. IT’S LONELY AT THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH is an intimate metanarrative that looks into the life of a selfish artist who must create for her own survival.
‘Having limits is boring’: experimental survivor Damo Suzuki on Can, cancer and krautrock
In 2014 Damo Suzuki was diagnosed with colon cancer and given a 10% chance of survival. It was almost exactly 30 years earlier, when Suzuki was 33, that he was first diagnosed with the disease. The same cancer had killed his father when he was five. When facing major surgery...
‘Spirited Away’ Meets ‘Monsters Inc’ In ‘Oni: Thunder Gods Tale’
ONI: Thunder God’s Tale is an animated series by Tonko House (The Dam Keeper). The story takes place in a world of oddball gods and monsters from Japanese mythology. We follow young Onari on her quest to become a legendary hero and protect her peaceful village from the mysterious Oni. The visual style of the film takes inspiration from stop-motion puppetry and looks a stunning and heartwarming debut series from Tonko House.
Two New Spooky Stories Hit Marvel Unlimited Just In Time For Halloween
Marvel Unlimited continues to prove itself as one of the prime locations for original digital stories on the web. This week, two new spooky stories launched just in time for Halloween. Spider-Verse Unlimited and Strange Tales: Ghost Rider both are available now on Marvel.com/Unlimited. Take a look at the solicitation...
Advance Review: No One is Safe in `Survival Street’ #4
Oh how the mighty have fallen! What started out as a fresh take in the evils that exist in American culture quickly turned into a moralizing, over-the-top farce that has worn out its welcome after four issues. The artwork is a saving grace, but the story will strain the patience of even the most liberal among us.
Art For Art’s Sake #178: Halloween Special
Welcome to Art For Art’s Sake’s Halloween Special, with all that’s creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky…. Dark Horse Presents Mr Monster by Michael T. Gilbert. Elvira’s House of Mystery pin-up by Mark Beachum. Francesca Francavilla – Vampirella – Gonzalo Mayo. Veronica Fish – Sabrina...
DC Comics Announces ‘Primer: Clashing Colors’ YA Graphic Novel
New DC Comics hero, Primer, gets a sequel from Jennifer Muro,Thomas Krajewski, and artist Gretel Lusky, with the announcement of Primer: Clashing Colors coming September 2023. “Thirteen-year-old Ashley Rayburn is an upbeat girl, and in her highly anticipated second book Ashley must navigate the same challenges of popularity, parental expectations, and boring homework assignments that young readers are familiar with…all while testing the limitations of her powers!
Film & TV Charity Launches $57,000 Grant For People From Ethnic Minority Backgrounds Named After Pioneering Black Filmmaker Sir Horace Ové
Sir Horace Ové, the pioneering filmmaker nicknamed the Godfather of Black British filmmaking, has had a $57,000 Film and TV Charity grant named after him to help people from ethnic minority backgrounds navigate their way through the industry. The Sir Horace Ové Grant launches next month and will aid in areas such as funding development courses, childcare, travel costs, equipment upgrades and membership or subscriptions to professional bodies. Applicants will be asked to provide an impact statement detailing how the grant will support them in their career, alongside proof of eligibility and costs People from ethnic minority backgrounds can apply for grants...
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
Welcome to the weekend and another round up of popular posts you may have missed during the week. So, grab a drink and a snack, sit back and settle in for your ten-to-takeaway:. It’s a preview-heavy list this week with DC Comics winning big! We have previews for Harley Quinn...
Ivy Fights For Her Life In ‘Poison Ivy’ #6 Preview
“THE SHOCKING CONCLUSION TO POISON IVY’S FIRST ARC!. Poison Ivy is taken to death’s door and beyond, as the fungal parasite she’s been playing host to causes Ivy to undergo a terrific metamorphosis. Can the world’s greatest villain find the strength within her to carry on, or will something…new take her place? One thing’s for sure, this issue is such a doozy it’ll make you beg Mommy for more!”
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5, Episode 8 Review
Comparing The Handmaid’s Tale to House of the Dragon, it’s odd that the two shows couldn’t be more different from each other and yet suffer from similar flaws. With House of the Dragon, it had great action and plot points, but the way it reached those things often involved having its characters make stupid and/or nonsensical decisions. The Handmaid’s Tale did something similar this season in that the final two episodes were remarkable. Unfortunately, all the episodes that came before it were humdrum and lacking any sort of rationale. So while the place the season wound up was great, the path it took to get here was difficult.
