PGC 2022 Preview: EMEA Teams
After a year of crazy games across the world, the 2022 PUBG Global Championship is here! Thirty-two teams from across the world have assembled in Dubai to fight for the title of PUBG Global Champion. With the event just under a week away, it is time to preview the event, its teams and the players in it. The opening group stage play will be streaming live on YouTube and on Twitch at 9 AM EST, Monday, March 31st. The first region getting broken down is EMEA, arguably the most fascinating region at the tournament.
PGC 2022 Preview: China
After a year of crazy games across the world, the 2022 PUBG Global Championship is here! Thirty-two teams from across the world have assembled in Dubai to fight for the title of PUBG Global Champion. With the event just under a week away, it is time to preview the event, its teams and the players in it. The opening group stage play will be streaming live on YouTube and on Twitch at 9 AM EST, Monday, March 31st. The next region at PGC 2022 getting broken down is China, home to the reigning world champions.
2022 Mythical Pokemon Distribution: Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow
Though it is a bit late into the game, three potential fan-favorite Pokemon are now in the spotlight. Mythicals and legendary Pokemon are some of the most powerful Pokemon in the main series and side games. Even in Pokemon GO legendaries can be some of the most powerful damage dealers. Professor Willow won’t even allow them in gym battles. This article will go into how players can get Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow during this 2022 Mythical Pokemon Distribution. Remember that this is for Pokemon Sword and Shield.
All Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror Rewards
From now until November 8 gamers can earn different Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror rewards. These rewards consist of weapon charms, name cards, and more. Here is a list of all the challenges players can complete to earn said rewards. Halloween Terror Rewards. Complete 13 Junkenstein challenges: Wedding Planner weapon charm.
Overwatch 2 Free Grand Finals Rewards
Starting from October 30 – November 4, 2022, gamers can earn Overwatch 2 free grand finals rewards. Only participants with an active Battle.net account can earn in-game perks throughout the entire week of the Playoffs and Grand Finals. Here are the free grand finals rewards players can earn alongside the rewards of the playoff.
What is Marvel Snap?
Taking a look around social media, people are seeing the same name pop up all around. Marvel Snap is the newest game to enter the gaming scene and prospective players may not know exactly what they are getting into. Marvel Snap is a collectable card game that focuses on the massive Marvel universe to bring a brand new experience to players. Battlers face off in a one-on-one match, pitting their decks against one another to determine the victor.
How to Access Weapon Tuning in MW2
With the launch of the newest Call Of Duty titles came a brand new feature. One of the newest features is Weapon Tuning in Modern Warfare 2. Since it is a feature that players will be using often here’s how gamers can Access weapon tuning in MW2. To unlock...
2GD Returns To Dota 2
It’s been seven long years since the legendary James “2GD” Harding left the Dota 2 commentating scene. The Shanghai Major was the last time fans saw this controversial caster before GabeN decided to fire him. In his absence, much darkness has descended upon the fandom. 2GD’s sudden return has graced Singapore with one of the game’s most beloved casters.
Modern Warfare 2 Different Editions
Modern Warfare 2 will be released with only 2 different editions this year, each one coming with its own unique perks and bonuses. Modern Warfare 2 releases to PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 28, 2022. Different Editions. Cross-Gen Bundle. The PS4, PS5,...
New Apex Legends Map Broken Moon
Apex Legends’ next season is one its way. Coming with this one will be a brand-new legend in Catalyst and along with the rumors, a new map called Broken Moon. This is the first new map in nearly a year. The last one, Storm Point, came out with Season 11 back in November 2021. Here is a first look at Apex Legends Broken Moon.
Overwatch 2 Hero Balance Patch #1
In order to even out the playing field Blizzard will be soon releasing an Overwatch 2 Hero Balance Patch. This will be one of the first Hero balancing patches to launch since the release of the title. The top 5 most-played heroes will be receiving the changes. Sombra, D.va, Genji, Zarya and Kiriko.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Features Confirmed So Far
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are getting closer, trainers. The one thing that always gets people talking is the features. Pokemon always adds and removes certain features every generation. This piece will go over every feature confirmed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet so far. Confirmed Features. Overworld Shinies: Players will be...
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Servers; What is Going On?
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer just launched and while people are enjoying the game, there are still those that are having some issues getting connected. This is happening all around the world as the game is launching for the first time. Here is what is going on with the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Servers and some of the latest updates.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Release Date
The latest Call of Duty is on its way, just in time for the holidays. But for those who may not want to wait for Black Friday or the holiday season, they will be able to grab it soon. Here is exactly when the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Release Date will be.
Pokemon GO Zorua and Zoroark Finally Debut in the World
If everyone was excited to have Lucario and Riolu in Pokemon GO, fans of gen 5 now have their favorite tricky fox to find. Zorua and Zoroark have now made their debut in the most Halloween of ways. This piece will go over how to obtain the tricky fox Pokemon in Pokemon GO.
