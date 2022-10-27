Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lower Burrell police accuse man of repeatedly fighting officers throughout his arrest, even in his jail cell
A man wanted on an arrest warrant was charged with felonies by Lower Burrell police after they accused him of kneeing an officer who tried to take him into custody and spitting blood at officers while he was in a holding cell. Christopher A. Love, 38, of the 700 block...
Police outline case against 2 suspects in Brighton Heights church shootings; no motive yet
Pittsburgh police arrested two teenagers they say were involved in Friday’s shooting at a Brighton Heights church that left six people injured and caused a scene described as “chaotic.”. Shawn Davis, 19, of McKees Rocks and Hezekiah Nixon, 16, of Pittsburgh are facing multiple charges including attempted homicide,...
Editorial: Shuman closing failed kids in 2021 and continues to do so
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has drawn a line between the closing of Allegheny County’s Shuman Juvenile Detention Center in September 2021 and a rising tide of violent crime. “We should have never closed Shuman without a plan,” Gainey said during a news conference related to a triple homicide Oct. 15 in the North Side.
Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted temporary injunction against striking union members
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Butler Eagle officials have been granted a preliminary injunction against five unions involved in the P-G strike, after accusing them of throwing projectiles at company vehicles, puncturing vehicle tires and threatening employees and vendors. Post-Gazette employees belonging to unions representing production, distribution and advertising workers went on...
Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter
Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 30, 2022
Joseph Oliver III sold property at 326 Second St. to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $655,007. Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. sold property at 326 Second St. to Matthew Brian and Eva Marie McTiernan for $655,007. Etna. Mason Joel West sold property at 27 Houston St. to Zacchery Taylor Hobbs for...
Yough River cleanup snags nearly 700 tires
A two-mile stretch of the Youghiogheny River along the Allegheny-Westmoreland border is cleaner after close to 700 tires were removed this summer by a group of volunteers. ”It’s an effort that not only beautifies the river, but also creates a healthier environment for people, fish and wildlife in our area,” said Lisa Cimbala of Irwin, who organized the cleanup with her husband, Alan Hill.
Celebrity tribute artist channels inner Elvis
Don’t step on his blue suede shoes. Professional Elvis tribute artist Kelly Hylton’s fancy footwork often wears out the heels of his shoes. “I go through dress shoes like crazy. I blow the soles off dancing too much,” Hylton said. Hylton, 51, lives in Rural Valley, Armstrong...
Ligonier Life Is Good shop owners like brand's positive message
In a small town with quaint shops, a choice of restaurants and multiple widely popular community events throughout the year, you could argue that life is good already. And yet, for Ligonier, things might just have gotten yet another notch better with the addition of a Life Is Good branded-merchandise store.
Letter to the editor: Democrats will uphold free, fair elections
I saw Liz Cheney’s full interview on “Meet the Press” Oct. 23. It was more than just a clear chat. She said that every American has an obligation and a responsibility to make an informed vote in the midterms and understand the facts. And if someone they are considering voting for denied the results of the last election (such as Sen. Doug Mastriano), they should not vote for that candidate. To do so would not be a cavalier opinion, or a belief, or even a snub to “liberals”; it would be an irresponsible decision that endangers our constitutional values of freedom.
Pittsburgh's character comes out in local filmmakers' festival shorts
When Lily Ragheb of Washington, D.C., and her husband, Ahmed, a native of Cairo, Egypt, moved to Pittsburgh in 2019, they barely had time to get acquainted with the city before the covid-19 pandemic shut most of it down. As they began to talk walks and explore Lawrenceville and the...
District college football roundup: Seton Hill slams Edinboro for 1st win
Ky’Ron Craggette ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns as Seton Hill rolled to a 45-14 victory over Edinboro in PSAC football Saturday afternoon, picking up its first victory of the year. Taz Morris ran for 98 yards and a touchdown, and Damonte Pratt returned an interception 35 yards...
Letter to the editor: If you value freedoms, vote Shapiro
I am afraid for our country. In many states, we are electing people who tell us exactly who they are. From the words they speak, we know they think that they can decide who will win an election, eliminating my vote and yours. Some join organizations like QAnon and Proud Boys that spout hatred for Jews. They incite violence They continue to talk about voter fraud when there was none.
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 30, 2022
Estate of Doris Harris sold property at 302 Trailside Drive to Kristin Gene Morrell for $285,000. Vincent Delie Jr. sold property at 606 East Drive to William Francis and Kelley Morse Oplinger for $1,930,000. James Forney sold property at 106 Elm Ln to Jason and Chelsea Morris for $737,500. Mark...
The Stroller, Oct. 28, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Allegheny Valley Association of Churches to host Festival of Faith.
Southwest Greensburg family has 'passion' for Halloween display; collecting for St. Jude's hospital
Like stores that put out Halloween decorations just after Labor Day, the Ruggieri family of Southwest Greensburg starts the elaborate and extensive decorating of their house at the corner of Mace and Guthrie streets in time for that September holiday weekend. “Our family has a passion for this, for Halloween...
Penn Hills notebook: New football coaches have playoff tradition
Penn Hills graduate Charles Morris was honored to take over as the head football coach at his alma mater. When the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs start Nov. 4, he will have the challenge of trying to continue the Indians’ proud tradition. Penn Hills, which was in a playoff position heading into a tough matchup with Woodland Hills to close out the regular season, the results of which were too late for this edition, will be trying to do better than its appearance in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals last season.
Halloween-themed pet parade raises money for local animal shelter
The sound of excited barks floated across Indian Lake Park on Sunday afternoon, where 50 dogs and their owners prepared to show off their costumes while raising money for a local animal shelter. The Howloween Pet Parade and Costume Contest benefiting Cross Your Paws Rescue attracted animals from across the...
Bethel Park completes breakout regular season with win over rival Peters Township
Two seasons ago, Bethel Park went winless. Last year, the Black Hawks rebounded and made the playoffs, falling in the first round to Woodland Hills. This year, Bethel Park wasn’t getting a lot of preseason love from the outside, but the Black Hawks and coach Brian DeLallo knew what was coming back and the experience the roster had going into 2022. They knew the expectations in the locker room were big, and the first goal set was to win the program’s seventh conference title.
Charleroi gets its revenge, knocking out top-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic in WPIAL quarterfinals
For the eighth-seeded Charleroi boys soccer team, revenge was a dish best served in the playoffs. In the regular season, the Cougars (16-2) lost only two games: a pair of section setbacks to Greensburg Central Catholic by a combined score of 16-3. On Saturday, Charleroi knocked off the top-seeded Centurions,...
