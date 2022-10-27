I saw Liz Cheney’s full interview on “Meet the Press” Oct. 23. It was more than just a clear chat. She said that every American has an obligation and a responsibility to make an informed vote in the midterms and understand the facts. And if someone they are considering voting for denied the results of the last election (such as Sen. Doug Mastriano), they should not vote for that candidate. To do so would not be a cavalier opinion, or a belief, or even a snub to “liberals”; it would be an irresponsible decision that endangers our constitutional values of freedom.

