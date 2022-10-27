Willamette Connections Academy has been offering an online alternative to in-person, K-12 schooling for Tillamook families throughout the pandemic. The public, charter school has also proved to be a better alternative for local families whose children are struggling with bullying. “It’s just been a great experience overall,” said Wendy Kreutzer. Kreutzer’s daughter, Andi, was having...

TILLAMOOK, OR ・ 38 MINUTES AGO