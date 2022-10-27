Christmas Town is coming back to Busch Gardens beginning November 14 and running through January 9. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Busch Gardens Christmas Town returns as the longest holiday celebration in the Tampa Bay area offering brand new experiences to celebrate the holidays and create memories to cherish for a lifetime. Christmas Town joyfully bundles millions of twinkling lights, uplifting shows, iconic holiday light displays, culinary delights and award-winning attractions such Iron Gwazi every day from Nov. 14 through Jan. 9. Running for 57 consecutive days, the beloved event is included with park admission.
