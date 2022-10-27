ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Busch Gardens Christmas Town adds fireworks, light projection show, and land of sweets

Christmas Town is coming back to Busch Gardens beginning November 14 and running through January 9. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Busch Gardens Christmas Town returns as the longest holiday celebration in the Tampa Bay area offering brand new experiences to celebrate the holidays and create memories to cherish for a lifetime. Christmas Town joyfully bundles millions of twinkling lights, uplifting shows, iconic holiday light displays, culinary delights and award-winning attractions such Iron Gwazi every day from Nov. 14 through Jan. 9. Running for 57 consecutive days, the beloved event is included with park admission.
Tampa named one of the top cities for remote work

Tampa keeps on earning accolades. We’re a top Halloween Town, a top Foodie City, and one of the best places to live in the country. It’s no surprise that a city on the rise with a booming restaurant and small business scene would be recognized as one of the top destinations in the country to work remotely. According to a recent report from LawnStarter, Tampa is the third best city in the U.S. for remote work.
