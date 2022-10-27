Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
wortfm.org
Tracking the 2022 Fall Election with Dane Dem and Dane Republican Leaders
There are just a dozen days until election day on November 8, when Wisconsinites will cast ballots for U.S. Senator, Governor, Secretary of State, and a bevy of other statewide offices. For more on party strategy on these statewide efforts, 8 O’Clock Buzz host Andy Moore sits down with the...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin attorney general candidates clash in debate
In the race for attorney general, candidates Josh Kaul and Eric Toney went head-to-head in a debate on Thursday, disagreeing on just about everything. It was their second bout, sponsored by the State Bar of Wisconsin in Madison, along with WISC-TV in Madison and WisPolitics.com. Democrat Kaul is vying for...
spectrumnews1.com
Virginia governor stumps for Tim Michels ahead of election
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Wisconsin’s race for governor is heating up as big names from both parties crisscross the state to make a final push for their candidates. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spent Wednesday stumping for Tim Michels at stops in Waukesha and Green Bay. If you are wondering...
‘It Feels Like We’re Being Punished for Something’: Life Inside Wisconsin’s Most Polarized and Predictive County
The residents of Sauk County, Wisconsin’s premier bellwether, aren’t crazy partisans, but Republicans and Democrats treat them that way.
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on ending cash bail claim
Ending cash bail has come up again and again in TV ads against Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
beckersspine.com
SSM Health seeking 10 orthopedic physicians in Madison amid resignations
Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. have resigned, and the health system is actively recruiting to fill their spots. The surgeons gave 90-day notices in September, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. While The Journal didn't say how many orthopedic surgeons resigned, SSM...
Daily Cardinal
Abortion hypocrisy strikes Tim Michels campaign
New leak reveals the Republican candidate for governor is not immune from widespread GOP abortion hypocrisy. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. A recent leak out of the Wisconsin...
fox47.com
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin
Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland school board member's comment sparks controversy
HARTLAND, Wis. - The use of one word by a Hartland-Lakeside School Board member is prompting lots of angry words from parents. At an Oct. 17 board meeting, the conversation among board members revolved around a social emotional learning curriculum and diversity. The comment from one board member left some parents speechless.
saturdaytradition.com
Logan Brown, former Wisconsin OL, announces transfer destination
Logan Brown entered the transfer portal after being dismissed from Wisconsin on Oct. 13. On Sunday, just over 2 weeks later, Brown has found a new home. The veteran tackle will be transferring to Kansas to play with Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks next year. He announced the move on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
wpr.org
Dane County judge rejects request to let clerks count absentee ballots with incomplete witness addresses
A Dane County judge rejected an emergency request to allow election clerks to count absentee ballots with incomplete witness address information. The request came from the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, which asked Dane County Circuit Court Judge Nia Trammell for an emergency injunction Oct. 13. The group filed...
Darrell Brooks Trial Is Bad News for Mandela Barnes' Bid to Oust Ron Johnson
Once a clear favorite in a race to the unpopular Johnson, Barnes lost his narrow summertime lead in September and now finds himself several points behind.
Teen turns vacant elementary school into haunted house for charity
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — Shawn Richardt is just 15 years old, and he turned his now-vacant elementary school into the TNT Terror Haunted House, with all the proceeds going to charity. For Richardt, the journey began in his family’s garage. “We decided to start a haunted house just for a Halloween party,” Richardt said. “I think I just grew up...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Watertown music teacher killed in bicycling crash left lasting impact on students, friends
Former Watertown High School band director Tom Heninger at Riverside Park in Watertown in June. Heninger died Thursday when his bicycle collided with a truck on John Nolen Drive. DIANE GRAF, WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES. On Thursday morning, Tom Heninger was on his way to do something he loved. A lifelong...
madisoncommons.org
Madison moves on from Freakfest
This year marks the third consecutive Halloween without the annual festival. For the third year in a row, Madison’s annual Freakfest event will not occur. The city no longer intends to have any major events oriented towards students and visitors to the area, citing COVID-19, a lack of funding and a lack of sponsorships for the event.
Daily Cardinal
Investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo finds no evidence of discrimination or hostile workplace allegations
An independent investigation into the work culture of Henry Vilas Zoo found no evidence of discrimination or a hostile work environment, despite a history of allegations. The investigation, led by retired Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn, resulted in a 51-page report that detailed explanations for her findings. Judge Bailey-Rihn concluded the claims did not meet legal thresholds.
nbc15.com
Retirees restore 1940′s soda fountain in Dodgeville shop
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Finding the right handyman can be tough -- especially when the piece of equipment you need fixed is around eighty years old. Thanks to a stroke of luck and the hard work of some retirees, residents in a south-central Wisconsin town can now get a taste of their past.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Wisconsin men, company banned from doing business, fined for roofing and consumer protection act violations
TOPEKA – (October 27, 2022) – Two Wisconsin men and their company have been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay $230,000 in penalties for alleged violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge,...
nbc15.com
Teams build, decorate caskets before racing them at first ‘Annual Beaver Dam Casket Races’
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members in Beaver Dam awoke from the dead Saturday to compete in a derby-style casket race. The first ‘Annual Beaver Dam Casket Races’ took place during the town’s Fall Downtown Fest, where nine teams built and decorated a themed casket before participating in a parade. The public then voted on their favorites before watching the teams race their coffins down South Spring Street.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Pro-trans protesters resort to vandalism, eating Bible pages
Protests erupted at the University of Wisconsin-Madison when groups clashed over transgender issues. Documentarian Matt Walsh was on campus that day to attend a showing of his latest film, What is a Woman?, when counterprotesters crowded campus to voice their opposition to the film. The documentary includes interviews with a transgender person who has since de-transitioned, a “gender-affirming” therapist, a licensed gynecologist and surgeon, a university professor, and a Democratic lawmaker.
