Madison, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wuwm.com

Wisconsin attorney general candidates clash in debate

In the race for attorney general, candidates Josh Kaul and Eric Toney went head-to-head in a debate on Thursday, disagreeing on just about everything. It was their second bout, sponsored by the State Bar of Wisconsin in Madison, along with WISC-TV in Madison and WisPolitics.com. Democrat Kaul is vying for...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Virginia governor stumps for Tim Michels ahead of election

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Wisconsin’s race for governor is heating up as big names from both parties crisscross the state to make a final push for their candidates. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spent Wednesday stumping for Tim Michels at stops in Waukesha and Green Bay. If you are wondering...
WISCONSIN STATE
beckersspine.com

SSM Health seeking 10 orthopedic physicians in Madison amid resignations

Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. have resigned, and the health system is actively recruiting to fill their spots. The surgeons gave 90-day notices in September, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. While The Journal didn't say how many orthopedic surgeons resigned, SSM...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Abortion hypocrisy strikes Tim Michels campaign

New leak reveals the Republican candidate for governor is not immune from widespread GOP abortion hypocrisy. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. A recent leak out of the Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin

Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland school board member's comment sparks controversy

HARTLAND, Wis. - The use of one word by a Hartland-Lakeside School Board member is prompting lots of angry words from parents. At an Oct. 17 board meeting, the conversation among board members revolved around a social emotional learning curriculum and diversity. The comment from one board member left some parents speechless.
HARTLAND, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Logan Brown, former Wisconsin OL, announces transfer destination

Logan Brown entered the transfer portal after being dismissed from Wisconsin on Oct. 13. On Sunday, just over 2 weeks later, Brown has found a new home. The veteran tackle will be transferring to Kansas to play with Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks next year. He announced the move on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
MADISON, WI
madisoncommons.org

Madison moves on from Freakfest

This year marks the third consecutive Halloween without the annual festival. For the third year in a row, Madison’s annual Freakfest event will not occur. The city no longer intends to have any major events oriented towards students and visitors to the area, citing COVID-19, a lack of funding and a lack of sponsorships for the event.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo finds no evidence of discrimination or hostile workplace allegations

An independent investigation into the work culture of Henry Vilas Zoo found no evidence of discrimination or a hostile work environment, despite a history of allegations. The investigation, led by retired Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn, resulted in a 51-page report that detailed explanations for her findings. Judge Bailey-Rihn concluded the claims did not meet legal thresholds.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Retirees restore 1940′s soda fountain in Dodgeville shop

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Finding the right handyman can be tough -- especially when the piece of equipment you need fixed is around eighty years old. Thanks to a stroke of luck and the hard work of some retirees, residents in a south-central Wisconsin town can now get a taste of their past.
DODGEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Teams build, decorate caskets before racing them at first ‘Annual Beaver Dam Casket Races’

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members in Beaver Dam awoke from the dead Saturday to compete in a derby-style casket race. The first ‘Annual Beaver Dam Casket Races’ took place during the town’s Fall Downtown Fest, where nine teams built and decorated a themed casket before participating in a parade. The public then voted on their favorites before watching the teams race their coffins down South Spring Street.
BEAVER DAM, WI
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Pro-trans protesters resort to vandalism, eating Bible pages

Protests erupted at the University of Wisconsin-Madison when groups clashed over transgender issues. Documentarian Matt Walsh was on campus that day to attend a showing of his latest film, What is a Woman?, when counterprotesters crowded campus to voice their opposition to the film. The documentary includes interviews with a transgender person who has since de-transitioned, a “gender-affirming” therapist, a licensed gynecologist and surgeon, a university professor, and a Democratic lawmaker.
MADISON, WI

