Pedestrian struck, seriously injured along Route 1 in Peabody
PEABODY, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car along Route 1 in Peabody on Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The crash happened near the ramp from Interstate 95 south to Route 1 south shortly before 3 p.m., according to MassDOT.
Route 1 was closed in both directions to make room for a medical helicopter that landed on the highway.
There was no immediate word on the condition of the victim.
The highway was reopened just after 3:30 p.m., but officials warned motorists of residual delays as troopers continued to work at the scene.
No additional information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
