Boerne, TX

sanantoniomag.com

The Pig Pen is Back

Chris Conger’s Pig Pen Neighborhood Bar has returned. It’s been more than a year since the family-friendly bar and restaurant off Broadway welcomed guests, and Conger took to Facebook on Monday to say they’ve missed everyone and are officially back open. The same nachos, grilled cheese, bloody marys and beers are on the menu. The restaurant was also a favorite for Sunday brunch and Conger says brunch will return this weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Radio Ink

KTSA Raises Over $163K

Alpha Media’s News Talker KTSA-AM in San Antonio brought in a record $163,893, during their annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner radiothon Friday, October 21st. The money raised will go to feed over 25,000 seniors and others in need on Thanksgiving Day.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin is set to Go Nuts in Downtown

(Seguin) — It’s time to go nuts with Seguin’s annual Pecan Fest scheduled for Saturday, October 29. The day includes nutty and heritage activities throughout Seguin including downtown, the library, the Big Red Barn, Teatro de Artes de Juan Seguin, and at the Sebastopol House. In downtown,...
SEGUIN, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend

‘Tis the fall festival season in the Alamo City and hot happenings are numerous. Savor the local flavor at Tasting Texas Wine & Food Festival or honor Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair and on the River Walk. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend.For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, October 27Tasting Texas Wine & Food FestivalExpand your palate and savor the unique flavors of Texas and San Antonio at Travis Park. This four-day culinary experience will center around a Culinary Market, featuring more than 100 award-winning chefs. Guests can...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

Popular Texas restaurant destroyed in fire

HILL COUNTRY, Texas (WOAI) — The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze.
BOERNE, TX
mySanAntonio.com

