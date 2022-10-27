Read full article on original website
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Haunted Restaurants, Big Burgers & the Oldest Restaurant in San Antonio
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. 📲 WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes...
MuySA: Fredericksburg Road is key to many parts of San Antonio's puro heart
Fredericksburg Road keeps on giving.
sanantoniomag.com
The Pig Pen is Back
Chris Conger’s Pig Pen Neighborhood Bar has returned. It’s been more than a year since the family-friendly bar and restaurant off Broadway welcomed guests, and Conger took to Facebook on Monday to say they’ve missed everyone and are officially back open. The same nachos, grilled cheese, bloody marys and beers are on the menu. The restaurant was also a favorite for Sunday brunch and Conger says brunch will return this weekend.
Radio Ink
KTSA Raises Over $163K
Alpha Media’s News Talker KTSA-AM in San Antonio brought in a record $163,893, during their annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner radiothon Friday, October 21st. The money raised will go to feed over 25,000 seniors and others in need on Thanksgiving Day.
KSAT 12 anchor Mark Austin shares passion for fishing
Finding a work-life balance is important now more than ever. After the height of the COVID-19 pandemic forced everyone inside their homes, many have now carried their newfound hobbies with them or have picked back up an activity they haven’t enjoyed in a while. For KSAT 12 anchor Mark...
seguintoday.com
Seguin is set to Go Nuts in Downtown
(Seguin) — It’s time to go nuts with Seguin’s annual Pecan Fest scheduled for Saturday, October 29. The day includes nutty and heritage activities throughout Seguin including downtown, the library, the Big Red Barn, Teatro de Artes de Juan Seguin, and at the Sebastopol House. In downtown,...
San Antonio lawyer sues H-E-B, wants to issue $1M parking ticket
Rene D. Ruiz's suit accuses the company's trucks of being a 'nuisance.'
Bakery Lorraine has an opening date for Texas Hill Country location
Hey Boerne, get ready for macarons and other fresh French delights.
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
‘Tis the fall festival season in the Alamo City and hot happenings are numerous. Savor the local flavor at Tasting Texas Wine & Food Festival or honor Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair and on the River Walk. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend.For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, October 27Tasting Texas Wine & Food FestivalExpand your palate and savor the unique flavors of Texas and San Antonio at Travis Park. This four-day culinary experience will center around a Culinary Market, featuring more than 100 award-winning chefs. Guests can...
CBS Austin
Popular Texas restaurant destroyed in fire
HILL COUNTRY, Texas (WOAI) — The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze.
Mysterious noises heard in Stone Oak at night
SAN ANTONIO — For the last several days, neighbors in and around Stone Oak have been trying to solve a mystery. What is the mysterious noise they're hearing late at night? Residents report the weird sounds happening between 10 p.m. and as early as 4:30 a.m. Unable to track...
Mike Nesmith Had a Texas Street Named After Him, Long Before Finding Fame With The Monkees
Mike Nesmith had a Texas street named after him long before finding fame as a member of the music and television sensations, The Monkees.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Taco Casa makes a tasty, affordable burrito
The most affordable burrito was one of the bigger ones I've had so far.
Here's where to find the best chicken fried steak in San Antonio
Brown or cream gravy?
Tesla expands Texas footprint with 440K-square-foot warehouse in San Antonio
Tesla Inc. cinched up San Antonio's biggest industrial lease last quarter, closing on a 440,000-square-foot Far East Side space.
Guess the rent of this 1970s-style Converse-area 3-bedroom house
How much will you pay for this 1970s callback?
San Antonio spent $700,000 transporting migrants to other cities over past 3 months
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says the city expects to be reimbursed by FEMA.
Gospel brunch favorite The Pigpen reopens in Alamo Heights
Brunch is back, as well as the meaty, brisket-topped bloody mary.
mySanAntonio.com
