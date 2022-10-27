ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Marathon County Public Library programs

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ii30g_0ip8TtDJ00

Sept. 1-Dec. 31

Tween Writing Group (All Locations)

From Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, young writers between the ages of 8-14 can hone their writing skills by participating in an online tween writing group organized by the Marathon County Public Library. Each month, a new writing prompt will be posted in the group, giving participants new material to think and write about. Registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3BjghYE. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Oct. 24-28

Adult craft (MCPL Athens Branch)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nLebQ_0ip8TtDJ00

Between Oct. 24-28, adults can pick up a free kit for making a painted Jenga pumpkin decoration from the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. Kits can be picked up any time the library is open during the week, while supplies last. Free. For more info, call 715-446-3537.

Nov. 1-30

Grab & Go Craft for Kids: Leaf Silhouette (All Locations)

From Nov. 1-30, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations. Each kit will contain supplies for making a seasonal leaf silhouette. Kits are free and available while supplies last and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HOcYX_0ip8TtDJ00

Grab & Go Craft for Kids: Pumpkin Pie Craft (MCPL Athens Branch)

Kids and tweens can visit the Athens Branch, 221 Caroline St., Athens, between Nov. 1-30 to pick up a craft kit containing supplies for making a craft piece of pumpkin pie! Free, while supplies last. For more info, call 715-257-7292.

Adult craft (all locations)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CK0sp_0ip8TtDJ00

From Nov. 1-30, adults can pick up a free Grab & Go craft kit from any of the nine library locations. The kit will contain supplies for making a hanging wooden star or snowflake out of clothespins and other supplies. Free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Nov. 2-5

Friends sale

Browse through thousands of items during the next Friends of MCPL Book Sale, happening Nov. 2-5 at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Sale hours are Nov. 2 from 5-7:30 p.m. (open only to Friends of MCPL members); Nov. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Nov. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.

Nov. 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RbDZm_0ip8TtDJ00

Pokémon Club (MCPL Wausau)

Are you an upper-elementary or middle school-aged kid who loves Pokémon? Then attend the monthly Pokémon Club on Nov. 8 from 4-5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The library offers different Pokémon activities each month, and you can play the card game with other kids, too. Free. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Nov. 15

Photo courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

Celebrate Eric Carle Story Time. (MCPL Wausau)

Eric Carle is the author of so many iconic children’s books, and the library is celebrating him with a special story time on Nov. 15 from 10-10:30 a.m. at its Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Hear stories and participate in some art projects, too! Free. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Nov. 19

Celebrate Eric Carle Story Time! (MCPL Wausau)

Kids and families can celebrate children’s author Eric Carle with a morning of stories and crafts on Nov. 19 from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Oct. 31

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Your ID: Staying Connected and Protected + Fraud Watch Basics. This education session will be held in person Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at United Way of Marathon County office. Identity theft is widespread and varied. As many ways as there are for fraudsters to poach your identity, there are also many simple steps you can take to help keep them at bay. Join us as Paul Dobbratz, RSVP Volunteer and AARP fraud fighter, reviews your ID protection checklist with simple steps you can start using today to help protect your identity. This program is free, but registration is appreciated. Register at unitedwaymc.org or by calling 715-848-2927.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library sets November story time dates

You can introduce your children to literature and reading through storytelling, songs, games, puppets and fingerplays at the Marathon County Public Library in November. Some programs will even include extra activities and craftmaking. MCPL has numerous recurring story times scheduled at most of its locations, allowing families across the county...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries October 28, 2022

Dwala A. Smail, age 80, of Wausau, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Mountain Terrace, Wausau, under the care of Interim Hospice. Dwala was born on October 23, 1942, in Red Wing, MN, daughter of the late Walter and Verneale (Barghusen) Krie. She attended Winona State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in education. On August 8, 1964, she married Donald Smail in Red Wing, MN. Dwala used her teaching degree throughout her entire life, spent many years helping Hmong refugees, and most recently worked as an event planner for Thrivent Financial, retiring in 2008. She enjoyed gardening, camping in northern Wisconsin and Michigan, and spending time with family. Dwala volunteered with numerous community organizations including the Boy Scouts of America and Faith in Action. She was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wausau where she worked with youth education, women of the church, and served as president of the alter guild for many years. She also enjoyed being a part of the 50/50 homemaker’s club.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wausau house boasts spectral inhabitants

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The pink mansion at 1314 Grand Avenue is a revered part of Wausau history. “The building was originally built in 1894. It was built at 1210 Grand Avenue which is about 3 blocks to the north and was moved here in 1981,” said owner Adam Doede.
WAUSAU, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Pulaski Residents Rally Around Bonfire Explosion Victims

PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Shawano County Sheriff’s officials are continuing to investigate a bonfire explosion in the town of Maple Grove two weeks ago that injured dozens of Pulaski High School students and recent graduates. Four students remain hospitalized as a result of that explosion, and now the...
PULASKI, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Oct. 27

Caleb Blaskowski and Jennifer Hanen announce the birth of their daughter Haven Willow, born at 11:53 p.m. Oct. 20, 2022. Haven weighed 4 pounds, 13 ounces. Scott Buss and Jessica Zeinert announce the birth of their daughter Rowan Charlee, born at 11:44 a.m. Oct. 21, 2022. Rowan weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
UPMATTERS

Sheriff: Four still hospitalized as a result of Wisconsin bonfire incident

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on the Pulaski Bonfire incident back on October 14. According to deputies, detectives are continuing to meet with individuals who were at the October bonfire. Additional statements and information has been obtained since the last update.
PULASKI, WI
WSAW

Family: Wausau grad last seen near Catholic University in D.C. found safe

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A high school graduate from Wausau Newman, Taylor Hackel, has been found safe after having not been seen or heard from since Monday, October 24. According to a Facebook post from Taylor’s aunt, Catherine Hackel, at 7:42 p.m. Friday night: “Taylor has been found!!!! Her parents, Paul and Mary are flying over there to pick her up and take her back home. A BIG THANK YOU to everyone for your prayers and thoughts.! The power of prayer is awesome!!! Let’s not stop here, let’s continue praying for those who have not been found yet that one day they will be reunited with their loved ones ...”
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Woodchucks release economic impact report

In addition to the long-term economic impact that the multi million-dollar renovations have had since 2014, the Woodchucks also have a yearly impact on the Wausau area’s economy. This past season the Woodchucks were able to grow to a fully staffed front office. In 2022 the Woodchucks employed 5...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Scottish women and U.S. curlers compete in Wausau

Curling came to America from Scotland, and on Thursday the Scottish Women’s Curling team came to Wausau. The Scots curled morning and afternoon matches against U.S. teams made up of women curlers from the Wausau Curling Club, along with athletes from clubs in Rice Lake and Madison. Competition was keen, with teams essentially breaking even in the 10 games played.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Aspirus remains in-network for Security Health Plan

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Security Health Plan recently became aware that some of its members recently received a letter from Aspirus that could be interpreted that Aspirus would no longer be an in-network provider for their health plan as of Jan. 1, 2023. “We apologize for the confusion and would...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Dog 20

Are you the one who is going to make all of my dreams come true? My name is Dog 20, but you can find a name that suits me once I fall in love with you. I’m one in a group of dogs who got out of a bad situation and into HSMC. There are two things I know for sure- I have a lot of learning and a lot of loving to do. I’m friendly with other dogs and my confidence level grows a little more each day. I’m sitting here in my kennel just thinking about the kind of dog I could be if I was loved by someone like you and my tail just won’t stop wagging.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Aspirus Health launches Project Search program in Rhinelander

RHINELANDER – Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital is the newest location in Wisconsin to be selected as a business partner for Project Search, Aspirus announced recently. Project Search is a one year business-led, school-to-work program that involves total workplace immersion by combining classroom instruction, career exploration and hands-on training for students with disabilities.
RHINELANDER, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chase & manhunt suspect charged in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The man accused of leading law enforcement officers on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy 29 in Chippewa County in September, is charged. 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau was arrested in September in Marathon County. Multiple charges were filed in Chippewa County on October 27, including eluding an officer, five counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of hit and run and one count of hit and run involving injury.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau native named Miss Wisconsin

Grace Stanke, a nave of Wausau and graduate of Wausau West High School, has made history by becoming the first woman from Wausau to be awarded the title of Miss Wisconsin. A student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Stanke has dedicated her year as Miss Wisconsin to promoting clean energy for future generations through the advocacy of nuclear power.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

American Legion Enduring Freedom Event

On October 9, 2022 the Wausau American Legion Post 10 hosted the Enduring Freedom Tribute event at Memories Ballroom near Marathon City. The event was held to honor the Cold War, Panama Invasion, Lebanon-Granada Conflict and all who served during what is now called the War on Terrorism or Gulf Wars.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Opinion: Medicaid expansion is popular – and necessary

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy