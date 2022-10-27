Marathon County Public Library programs

Sept. 1-Dec. 31

Tween Writing Group (All Locations)

From Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, young writers between the ages of 8-14 can hone their writing skills by participating in an online tween writing group organized by the Marathon County Public Library. Each month, a new writing prompt will be posted in the group, giving participants new material to think and write about. Registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3BjghYE. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Oct. 24-28

Adult craft (MCPL Athens Branch)

Between Oct. 24-28, adults can pick up a free kit for making a painted Jenga pumpkin decoration from the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. Kits can be picked up any time the library is open during the week, while supplies last. Free. For more info, call 715-446-3537.

Nov. 1-30

Grab & Go Craft for Kids: Leaf Silhouette (All Locations)

From Nov. 1-30, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations. Each kit will contain supplies for making a seasonal leaf silhouette. Kits are free and available while supplies last and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Grab & Go Craft for Kids: Pumpkin Pie Craft (MCPL Athens Branch)

Kids and tweens can visit the Athens Branch, 221 Caroline St., Athens, between Nov. 1-30 to pick up a craft kit containing supplies for making a craft piece of pumpkin pie! Free, while supplies last. For more info, call 715-257-7292.

Adult craft (all locations)

From Nov. 1-30, adults can pick up a free Grab & Go craft kit from any of the nine library locations. The kit will contain supplies for making a hanging wooden star or snowflake out of clothespins and other supplies. Free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Nov. 2-5

Friends sale

Browse through thousands of items during the next Friends of MCPL Book Sale, happening Nov. 2-5 at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Sale hours are Nov. 2 from 5-7:30 p.m. (open only to Friends of MCPL members); Nov. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Nov. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.

Nov. 8

Pokémon Club (MCPL Wausau)

Are you an upper-elementary or middle school-aged kid who loves Pokémon? Then attend the monthly Pokémon Club on Nov. 8 from 4-5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The library offers different Pokémon activities each month, and you can play the card game with other kids, too. Free. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Nov. 15

Photo courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

Celebrate Eric Carle Story Time. (MCPL Wausau)

Eric Carle is the author of so many iconic children’s books, and the library is celebrating him with a special story time on Nov. 15 from 10-10:30 a.m. at its Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Hear stories and participate in some art projects, too! Free. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Nov. 19

Celebrate Eric Carle Story Time! (MCPL Wausau)

Kids and families can celebrate children’s author Eric Carle with a morning of stories and crafts on Nov. 19 from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.