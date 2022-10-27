Read full article on original website
CNET
Mortgage Refinance Rates on Oct. 28, 2022: Rates Drop
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates decline over the last week. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also dropped. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate five times in 2022 to try to slow it. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
CNET
Get Big Savings on Beauty Products During Sephora's Holiday Sale
Sephora's annual holiday sale is here for all you beauty and makeup collectors. Whether you're doing holiday gift shopping or just grabbing a few things for yourself, Sephora members can get up to 20% off select products, plus 30% off Sephora Collection when you use the code SAVINGS at check out.
CNET
The Sono Sion Solar Car Is Coming to the US, Here's What It Will Do
This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. German carmaker Sono says its Sion solar electric car will be coming to the US, prompting...
CNET
Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus: How to Curb Spending Big on Streaming Services
This year has brought us dozens of great TV shows and movies to stream -- like House of the Dragon, Stranger Things season 4, She-Hulk and Prey -- and price changes to match. At this point, your subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max and others may have you paying over $50 per month. We want to show you a trick that can help save you money on all your streaming services.
CNET
Should You Professionally Calibrate Your TV?
Everyone wants their TV to look the best it can. Maybe you've adjusted the picture mode, maybe you've tweaked the TV's settings. If it still doesn't look quite as good as you think it should, or worse, doesn't look as good as your in-law's new 97-inch OLED, it's possible getting your TV calibrated will help.
CNET
The Baggu Cloud Travel Bag Is the Best Duffle Bag to Gift This Year
This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. Shopping for a jet-setter? Or someone who just likes to take weekend road trips? Gift them the stylish and functional Baggu Cloud Travel Bag and they'll never need another duffle bag again. Ever since I bought it last year, this has become the first bag I grab when I start packing for a trip. Whether I am using it for my clothes for a long weekend (it can hold at least five days' worth of clothing for me) or slipping it into my checked luggage, it goes on all of my trips because I can always find a use for it.
CNET
Europe Warns Twitter's Elon Musk: The Bird Flies by Our Rules
Elon Musk, new owner of Twitter, has big plans for the future of the social media company, but regulators are already warning him not to get ahead of himself. After apparently closing the $44 billion sale of Twitter on Thursday, Musk tweeted: "the bird is freed." But within hours, European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton retweeted Musk with a reminder: "In Europe, the bird will fly by our rules." Breton added the hashtag #DSA, referencing the incoming Digital Services Act, which lays out the rules for social media companies operating in Europe.
CNET
How to Grow Saffron at Home: The World's Most Expensive Spice
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Groceries are getting more expensive thanks to inflation, and it pays to look for ways to save. One area of the grocery store that's always run up the bill, though, is the spice aisle. Those little jars pack a flavorful punch, but the cost can quickly add up. And no other spice will run up your grocery bill faster than saffron.
CNET
How to Prepare for Black Friday
At this point in the fall, Black Friday is almost upon us. Officially taking place on Nov. 25 this year, many Black Friday sales will kick off much earlier than that (some already have!) so you need to get yourself prepared now in order to ensure you can nab the best deals in the coming weeks.
CNET
What is a Diners Club Card?
The Diners Club Card helped establish credit cards as we know them today. Diners Club was the first independent credit card issuer, offering people the first multipurpose charge card, and a number of years later, the first rewards program. Today, it has a focus on travel and offers exclusive benefits for clubmembers.
CNET
It's Been a Wild Ride for the Stock Market. What's Next?
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. It's been a dizzying year for the stock market, between global uncertainty, high inflation and rate hikes. We're officially in a bear market (again), with another Federal Reserve meeting and interest rate hike expected next month.
CNET
Wired vs. Wireless Security Cameras: How to Choose Which is Best for You
If you're worried about keeping your home safe, there's good news: security cameras work. Some studies have found that visible cameras deter criminal activity. This is because, according to research from the FBI, most burglaries aren't planned in advance -- they happen because of opportunity. One way to make sure...
CNET
Get Up to 31% Off Roborock Vacuums During This Halloween Sale
It's nearly Halloween and things are getting spooky, but that doesn't mean your house or apartment has to be scary. Dirt and dust have been lurking in the corners and it's time to get rid of them for good. A robot vacuum will help you do the job with minimal effort so you can focus on your Halloween plans and have a clean living space at the same time.
Eurozone inflation hits record high of 10.7%; UK mortgage approvals, credit card borrowing fall – business live
Eurozone inflation soars because of higher energy and food costs but currency bloc avoids recession with 0.2% GDP growth in third quarter
CNET
Best Monitors We've Tested in 2022
Though money's tight for a lot of folks right now, the days of desperately hunting for a $200 monitor for every member of a suddenly working-and-schooling-at-home family are long gone. Now you have time to think about whether that emergency purchase still suits your needs. (Has your isolation-induced interest in...
CNET
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Review: A Solid but Unremarkable Upgrade
The Surface Laptop line reminds me so much of an older generation of MacBooks... and not in a good way. Microsoft has stuck with the same essential design for years, doing the least to keep it current. The Surface Laptop 5 is a fine notebook, just as it's always been, but it's not as up-to-date or high performing as a lot of similarly priced (or cheaper) models -- the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1, Lenovo Yoga 7i, HP Spectre x360 or even the MacBook Air if you swing that way. At least, it wasn't for the $1,700 top-end model we reviewed.
CNET
Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa: A Personal Loan and Credit Card All in One
The Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa®* is a combination credit card and personal loan. You make purchases with the card just like you would any Visa credit card, but at the end of the month, your balance is converted into a personal loan with a set interest rate and monthly payment. Upgrade typically offers 24-, 36- or 60-month installment plans, and your options could vary depending on your credit situation.
CNET
Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free, No Subscription Required
Microsoft 365 is the latest iteration of the Microsoft Office suite, featuring familiar apps that you might use for work, school or your personal life. The most common way to access those apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could get in the way of you using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
CNET
A USB-C iPhone Won't Kill the Lightning Cable... Yet
In a rare occurrence this week, Apple provided a tangible clue about the iPhone's future. Company executives confirmed that Apple will comply with the European Union's mandate that all phones in the region adopt USB-C as the common smartphone charging port in 2024. This means that future iPhones will need to shift away from the Lightning connector that's existed since 2012.
CNET
Learn to Negotiate With Your Internet Service Provider and Save Money
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Pew Research Center data from 2021 revealed that approximately 90% of all US adults found the internet either "essential" or "important" during the pandemic. How is it not 99.9%? Our internet connections have been crucial for work, school and family ties. But what happens when the cost of that internet connection starts to creep up? If you don't qualify for Lifeline or the Affordable Connectivity Program program, then one solution may be an old-fashioned negotiation.
