SFGate
Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky
ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Republican governor described Don Bolduc as a “conspiracy theory extremist” just two months ago. But now, a week before Election Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is vowing to support him. And the leader of the GOP's campaign to retake the U.S. Senate stood at Bolduc's side over the weekend and called him “a true patriot.”
SFGate
Late push by Dixon helps tighten Michigan governor's race
DETROIT (AP) — Fresh off a late-October prime-time debate, Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon had completed nearly a dozen TV interviews by noon the next day. Campaign ads were finally airing on TV, and Dixon was scheduled to depart for a statewide bus tour in a final push to become Michigan's next governor.
SFGate
More than $200M will go to 408 water, sewer projects
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than $200 million will be spent on 408 projects that will help provide clean drinking water in communities across Kentucky, officials said. The projects will provide clean drinking water and improve water and sewer infrastructure in 102 counties, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement last week. That includes water and sewer line projects that will benefit 1,500 unserved homes and 38,000 underserved homes, officials said. Along with projects that expand service, the funding will go toward several other additions and improvements.
SFGate
WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood. Warning for the following rivers in Washington... Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .An atmospheric river will continue to bring heavy rainfall to the. area through Monday morning. This is expected to push...
SFGate
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
SFGate
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;A couple of showers;66;53;NNW;6;80%;94%;2. Chester;A couple of showers;66;52;NW;6;81%;86%;2. Danbury;A couple of showers;66;50;NNW;5;79%;94%;2. Groton;A few showers;64;52;NW;7;92%;93%;1. Hartford;A stray shower;67;51;NW;6;79%;55%;1. Meriden;A couple of showers;65;50;NW;5;82%;86%;1. New Haven;A couple of showers;67;53;NNW;6;82%;85%;1. Oxford;A couple of showers;65;51;NNW;6;75%;97%;1. Willimantic;A few showers;67;49;NW;5;82%;86%;1. Windsor Locks;A...
