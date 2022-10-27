Read full article on original website
Carma S
2d ago
FANTASTIC!! Even criminals have ethics. Anyone committing crimes against children don't belong with us on earth!
Reply(1)
11
Sir Maurice
1d ago
These in prison murders should rise because of the murders on the streets... Housing all these crazies in one place with no additional mental help will lead to more murders! Scary place to work!
Reply
4
Fuzzy Bumbles
3d ago
This is the chance one takes when one chooses to live a life of crime. Privilege card REVOKED!
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 5 including teen boys
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least five separate shootings. Five people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police. Muskego and Becher. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
BET
Police Charge Two Men In Homicide Of Milwaukee Woman Who Was Set On Fire
The Milwaukee police charged two men in connection with the killing of a woman and burning her body. Investigators believe Kania Brunson, the 20-year-old victim, was dating her alleged killer, who was married. WISN reported on Oct. 28 that authorities charged Sultan Shareef with first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating a...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha court missed opportunity to incarcerate Brooks prior to parade
WAUKESHA — A record of court proceedings in a paternity case against Darrell Brooks Jr. shows the county court system missed an opportunity to have Brooks jailed five days before he drove his mother’s SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. Brooks, 40, was convicted of all...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Evers’ DOC Kept FREE a Triple Shooter Parolee After He Committed New Crimes on Parole; Then He Chokes Woman
Timothy Jones is an attempted killer with a violent past who committed multiple new crimes while out on parole. Basically he went on a new crime spree. But Tony Evers’ Department of Corrections left Jones on the street even after he committed a string of new crimes a mere month after being released on a discretionary parole – and a court commissioner gave him a signature bond!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced for impersonating an officer, theft
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to three years in prison for impersonating an officer to steal from people in 2020. Kenneth Wells, 47, pleaded guilty to impersonating an officer and theft on Oct. 24. As part of a deal with prosecutors, two other charges were dismissed. According...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPD: Teen boys among Sunday shooting victims
The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least five shootings Sunday, Oct. 30. Two of the victims were 16-year-old boys.
californiaexaminer.net
Man Suspected Of Killing Krystal Tucker Outside Brownstone Social Lounge Arrested
Milwaukee police said that the man suspected in the death of Brownstone Social Lounge waitress Krystal Tucker was arrested in Glendale on Friday. In the shooting on February 10 that claimed the life of Krystal N. Tucker, 31, and injured two of her coworkers, Jordan M. Tate, 25, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless injury.
CBS 58
Shots fired incident near 62nd and W. Silver Spring Drive, over 50 casings recovered
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near 62nd and W. Silver Spring Drive. It happened at 3:05 p.m. today, on Oct. 30. Police say two of the four struck housing units were occupied, but none of the people inside the occupied units were injured.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin teen accused of filming underage acquaintances through peephole while hosting swim parties
POLK, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old from Wisconsin has been charged with 27 felonies stemming from allegedly taking photos and videos of underage girls through a peephole while at his residence. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the 17-year-old’s charges include exposing a child to harmful material, invasion...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fire: Father and son dead, neighbors say
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha apartment building fire left two dead – believed to be a father and son – early Sunday morning, Oct. 30. The Kenosha police and fire departments were called to the building near 36th Avenue and 50th Street around 1 a.m. Less than an hour after arrival, the fire was put out.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide: Rhian McCradic sentenced; 14 years prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Rhian McCradic on Friday, Oct. 28 to 14 years in prison and another ten years of extended supervision in connection with a fatal shooting on the city's south side in May. McCradic entered a plea of guilty to a single charge of first-degree...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot after argument near Muskego and Becher: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded after an argument on the city's south side early Sunday morning, Oct. 30. Police said the 28-year-old victim was shot near Muskego and Becher around 2:50 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. It was the...
WISN
Two women and 11-month-old baby hit, driver leaves scene
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash in Bay View that left two women and an 11-month-old baby with minor injuries. The sheriff's office told WISN 12 News this happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Humboldt Park. Authorities told WISN 12 News witnesses said...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man arrested for selling fentanyl, cocaine to undercover cop just months after being released from prison
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee man was charged with twelve felony counts for selling cocaine and fentanyl to undercover officers just months after being released from prison. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Kerontae Pickens was charged in Washington County Circuit Court for selling the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boy shot on Milwaukee's north side, pit bull was target: police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the city's north side Sunday afternoon, Oct. 30. The shooting happened near 24th Place and Lloyd around 2:30 p.m. Police said the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Based on the initial...
WBAY Green Bay
Shooting investigation underway in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of W. Follett St. and N. Macy St. around 10:51 p.m. Saturday. Police say witnesses saw gunfire exchanged between two vehicles. One vehicle was described as possibly a dark SUV and the other as a small, light-colored car.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Brownstone shooting suspect arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police on Friday, Oct. 28 said Jordan Tate – wanted for the fatal shooting of Krystal Tucker at Brownstone Social Lounge in February – has been arrested after months on the run. A warrant was issued for Tate's arrest on Feb. 28, court records show,...
WISN
Milwaukee police: One man dead in double shooting, crash
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a deadly shooting at 33rd and Center streets Saturday afternoon. Police said a 23-year-old man died at the scene and a 25-year-old man is in critical condition. Darren Rainey told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys a car crashed into his fence just...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fleet Farm theft; guns and ammunition stolen
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - On Friday evening, Oct. 28, the Fond du Lac Police Department responded to an alarm at a Fleet Farm near Sullivan and Rogersville. When Officers arrived at the scene, they saw a hole cut into the perimeter fence and a service door forced open. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department, with the assistance of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, cleared and secured the building.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County K-9 retires after 9 years of service
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff’s Office recently celebrated the retirement of K-9 Officer Nitro after nine years of service to the community. His last patrol shift ended Wednesday, Oct. 27. The sheriff's office said Nitro was born in Hungary in 2012 and made his way to North...
Comments / 33