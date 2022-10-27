Influencer behind social media brand “AboutTownDeb” shares how online platforms can bring community together

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Related
Nevada Appeal
Panera Bread and Bakery invites you to gather and break bread
It’s five o’clock somewhere and on Tuesday, October 18, at 5 pm in Carson City, Panera Bread and Bakery held their official grand opening and ribbon cutting to announce to the region the first Manna Development Group Panera Bread franchise in Northern Nevada. Corporate officials Jacob Bustos, executive...
KOLO TV Reno
Family friendly haunted house returns for Halloween weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A popular haunted house is returning for its’ third year over Halloween weekend. The house was built by the Tate family and has been in the works for the last few weeks. “We started building this particular setup in July this year, setting up in...
KOLO TV Reno
Dollars and Sense: Financial advisor, Ashley Hicks, shares what you can control when inflation seems out of control
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’ve all seen the headlines - inflation is high, but what does that actually mean?. Edward Jones financial advisor, Ashley Hicks, is the newest monthly collaborator on Morning Break. KOLO 8 News Now’s Dollars and Sense segment hopes to make financial planning and long-term investment easy to understand and accessible for all.
KOLO TV Reno
Local voters receive confusing texts
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Many voters are receiving texts asking them to return their ballots immediately and are left to worry there’s something wrong. The text is simple. Referring to the recipient by address, it advises them to return the ballot as soon as possible. Viewed with the most positive spin, it is a timely reminder to fill out your ballot and send or take it to a collection box. Nothing wrong with that, in fact, there’s nothing illegal about the text.
luxury-houses.net
This $12.95 Million Award Winning Property in Carson City, Nevada Situated on A Spectacular Homesite with Stunning Views
273 Swifts Station Drive Home in Carson City, Nevada for Sale. 273 Swifts Station Drive, Carson City, Nevada is a magnificent estate set on a spectacular homesite behind private gates in Clear Creek Tahoe boasting an open-concept, free-flowing form throughout, complete with walls of glass offering stunning views in all directions. This Home in Carson City offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 273 Swifts Station Drive, please contact Georgia R Chase (Phone: 775-636-3085) & Jill L Kaufman (Phone: 775-588-6130) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
KOLO TV Reno
Spread the Word Nevada Adopts Sparks School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A big moment this week for students at Kate Smith Elementary School in Sparks. Spread the Word Nevada announced it was adopting the school and on Wednesday. the cafeteria was turned into “book heaven.” Hundreds of books were spread out among the tables, just waiting for the kids to choose them.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Builders Alliance invites community to 23rd annual Nevada Day Pancake Breakfast Buffet
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Before you enjoy the Nevada Day parade in Carson City, the Nevada Builders Alliance wants you to stop by Red’s Old 395 Grill for a delicious breakfast of pancakes, bacon, hot chocolate and more!. Natalie Molleson, Nevada Builders Foundation Chair, and Tiandra Rushing, Foundation Chair...
KOLO TV Reno
New superhero comes to Reno
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Local golfers competing at LPGA Amateur Golf Association Cup Finals. Local golfers competing at LPGA Amateur Golf Association Cup Finals. Halloween Weekend at The ROW. Updated: 22 hours...
KCRA.com
19-year-old from Lodi hospitalized after Reno fraternity party
RENO, Nev. — A 19-year-old from Lodi is in the hospital after a fraternity party at the University of Nevada, Reno. Sources told KCRA 3 on Thursday the teen was hospitalized after a binge drinking event for prospective members of a fraternity not recognized by the university. It's unclear...
KOLO TV Reno
Red Cross of Northern Nevada seeks donations and volunteers after recent house fires
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the Red Cross is known for its work during large-scale disasters like wildfires, smaller ones are just as important. Every two to three days, the Northern Nevada chapter responds to a home fire. Just recently, the nonprofit assisted five people in a fire on 9th Street in Sparks.
FOX Reno
Reno man insists if it weren't for persistency, his vote would've been suppressed
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — John Ramey says had he not been so persistent, he might not have been allowed to vote. He fears others' votes will be suppressed. Ramey checked the Nevada Secretary of State's Office before casting his ballot this week and noticed the address was incorrect. He since moved and bought a house since he first registered in 2020.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD Celebrates ‘Topping Out’ Ceremony at JWood Raw Elementary School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Thursday afternoon, the community joined the Washoe County School District for a “topping out” ceremony at JWood Raw Elementary School. At the gathering, attendees signed their names on the final beam before it is raised onto the building. WCSD’s newest elementary school is scheduled to open in August 2023. The elementary school will help relieve overcrowding at existing schools and accommodate the growing population in south Reno.
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $15.9 Million, This Stunning Historic Mansion in Reno has been Meticulously Restored with Finest Materials and Craftsmanship
631 California Avenue Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 631 California Avenue, Reno, Nevada is a historic mansion has been meticulously restored using only the finest materials and craftsmanship boasting panoramic views of Downtown Reno, and surrounding Mountains. This Reno, Nevada offers 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 631 California Avenue, please contact Donna Spear (Phone: 775-691-7947) & Katrine Watson (Phone: 530-582-0722) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
2news.com
Renown South Meadows Medical Center to Soon Open New Private Patient Rooms
You may have seen the construction going on outside Renown South Meadows Medical Center. The Double R Blvd. location is getting new private patient rooms. It’s part of a larger expansion across Renown Health Campuses. The new rooms inside South Meadows will open next month. These new patient rooms...
Record-Courier
Nathan Aweau returns to Minden
The Carson Valley Arts Council will present multi-Na Hoko Hanohano award-winning musician Nathan Aweau, on 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the CVIC Hall, 1602 Esmeralda in Minden. Aweau is known for his beautiful vocals and his musical prowess, particularly on the bass guitar, his favorite instrument. His “Bass Etude” album won Jazz Album of the Year honors in 2005.
2news.com
SPD OIS Critical Incident Community Briefing
Sparks Police released bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened on October 18. Explicit language may occur.
Nevada Appeal
Reno’s Boomtown to open new dining-gaming option
Verdi residents soon will have a new local dining and gaming option. The handful of businesses located on Old Highway 40 have enjoyed an increased patronage from the influx of new Verdi residents, and the Verdi Grill House and Casino at Boomtown will be added to the mix in the first quarter of 2023.
Sierra Sun
Truckee made: Local racer Rose seeks series title
TRUCKEE, Calif. — With one foot on the break and another on the gas Steven “Woody” Rose Jr. sits at the start line, loading the throttle of his Trent Fabrication Top Shelf Ultra4 car as he awaits the start of another off-road race. In an instant the...
2news.com
Local Law Enforcement Conducts Sideshow Operation
Reno Police, Nevada State Police, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation to crack down on sideshow activity in Reno, on the nights of October 28 and 29, 2022. On October 28, additional officers were patrolling when a sideshow occurred in the 1100 block of Trademark. When they...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why are lights on at Peccole Park during off season?
Reno, NEV — One of our viewers, Eric Luhman says he recently moved close to the UNR campus and he wants to know why the lights are on at the baseball stadium in the evening when it's not baseball season for the Wolf Pack right now?. I checked with...
Comments / 0