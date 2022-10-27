ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mailplus.co.uk

Has heartburn pill given to millions harmed patients?

WHEN UK drug-maker Glaxo launched the heartburn medicine Zantac in 1981, the drug became one of the nation’s greatest pharmaceutical successes — not least for its effectiveness in treating heartburn, which affects up to a quarter of British adults. The medicine’s active ingredient, ranitidine, reduces the amount of...
CNET

Flu Shot Side Effects: Here's What to Expect

As many folks start traveling and gathering like they did pre-pandemic, scientists are watching our for what they think might be an especially rough flu season in the US. The good news is we have very safe and effective tools for fighting and preventing the flu, caused by the potentially deadly influenza virus, including the flu vaccine.
cohaitungchi.com

How to Bring High Blood Sugar Down Quickly

Everyone living with diabetes is bound to experience high blood sugars (hyperglycemia) sometimes. There are simply too many variables out of our control to prevent high blood sugars from ever happening. But the best thing we can do when blood sugar spikes happen is to help them come down into...
shefinds

How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert

This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
BGR.com

This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now

Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
shefinds

The Worst Sweeteners No One Should Be Putting In Their Coffee Anymore, According To Health Experts

Everyone has their own preferences for how they take their coffee in the morning. While some people enjoy the taste of a plain old black cup of joe, some of us need a little bit of sweetness in our mug. Unfortunately, though, what’s great for our tastebuds can oftentimes be terrible for our bodies. Many coffee ingredients are highly inflammatory and can get in the way of your weight loss goals if you’re not careful—including some of the most popular sweeteners.
People

Babies Conceived via Fertility Treatments Born to Black Mothers 4 Times More Likely to Die as Newborns

A study found babies conceived via fertility treatments and born to Black mothers are four times likelier to die as newborns than their white counterparts Babies conceived via assisted reproduction technology and born to Black mothers are more than four times as likely as their white counterparts to die as newborns, according to a new study. Published Tuesday in the American Academy of Pediatrics' Pediatrics journal, the results of the study, conducted "on all singleton births in the United States from 2016 to 2017," found that "neonatal mortality...
cohaitungchi.com

Is Banana Good for Diabetes? Find Out.

Banana is known for its versatility and high nutritional value. However, despite being a healthy fruit, bananas are often considered unhealthy due to their high sugar content. The views on the consumption of bananas by people with diabetes also seem to be divided. While some believe it is unsuitable for people with diabetes due to its high sugar level, others swear by its positive effect on blood sugar levels.
Health Digest

Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More

Dry skin of any kind is no fun, but a pair of dry, severely cracked heels can be particularly painful, notes Healthline. Often made worse during the colder months of the year, some people may find that their heels start to bleed. Yet the development of cracked heels is not...
MedicineNet.com

What Is Vitamin D3 Good For?

Vitamin D3, also called cholecalciferol, helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus. The body needs vitamin D and calcium to maintain the right strength in bones. Vitamin D consists of D2 ergocalciferol, D3 cholecalciferol, alfacalcidol. Vitamin D is used to tackle bone disorders. Vitamin D3 is prescribed for people with...
