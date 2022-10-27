7 displaced in Portage fire

PORTAGE, Wis. — A fire at a home on Portage’s north side Wednesday night displaced a family of seven people, the city’s fire department said.

The fire broke out shortly before 11:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of New Pinery Road. The Portage Fire Department said firefighters saw flames coming from a front window and smoke around the home when they got to the scene.

No one was hurt in the fire.

A Facebook post from the department did not say what may have caused the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced family.

