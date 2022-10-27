Read full article on original website
Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money
Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
Readers respond: Hardesty considers all Portlanders
I’ve had the privilege of being a public school educator for 14 years, the last 11 for Portland Public Schools. Pushing for equity and inclusion is a top priority for me. I place an emphasis on creating dialogue, relationships and collaboration between students, parents, and faculty. I see how this approach makes a difference in the lives and educational outcomes of students.
Reclaiming Black Joy event builds community in Gresham’s Rockwood
Reclaiming Black Joy is moving east across Multnomah County, popping up at a new location in Gresham on Sunday afternoon. The event series, which has taken place monthly throughout the summer and fall at Dawson Park in North Portland, is described as “a park-based cultural activation and creative placemaking initiative,” sponsored by Multnomah County’s Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health program.
See how home prices have gone up and down in Oregon’s top 10 counties in a year
The last 12 months have been bumpy for Oregon’s residential real estate market. Mortgage rates have doubled and so has the number of Portland area homes for sale. The inventory of active residential listings in the Portland area from September 2021, measured as 1.1 months, jumped to 2.2 months in September 2022, according to the latest Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) report.
KOMO News
Portland teachers' union delivers class action grievance to special education department
Danny Cage is in special education at Portland Public Schools. "I’ve had a lot of times where I haven’t had my needs met," he said. "During my early years, my mom actually had to transfer me to another school just because they legally couldn’t meet my needs as a student."
The Portland Mercury
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Public Claps Back Against Wheeler's Homeless Plan, Violent Cop Settlements Keep Growing, and Trivia About... Portland's Rampaging Elephants?
GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
Readers respond: Show commitment in future actions
“Publishing Prejudice: The Oregonian’s Racist Legacy,” (Oct. 24) is a noble effort, but I question whether that will help anywhere near as much as what you do in the present and future – a worthy goal you seem quite interested in pursuing. It should be noted that...
Family files $1.18M lawsuit against Portland Public Schools following student’s assault
A $1.18 million lawsuit against Portland Public Schools was filed Friday following the assault of a student at Grant High School in January.
Ex-cons, meet your maker space
At the Past Lives maker space, a Portland artist who served time for homicide now helps ex-prisoners explore the tool shop as they try to reintegrate into society Brandon Morlock was on LSD when he crashed his car in 2016, killing his friend and passenger Ryan Bowker. He served five years for vehicular manslaughter, during which he pledged to help released felons find employment. The Second Chance Act has highlighted how difficult it is for convicted felons to find housing and jobs upon their release into society, even when they are reformed and repentant. Morlock also believes prisoners are...
My view: Measure 112 would address prison system
Columnist: Voting 'yes' on the measure would begin to correct historic inequities observed by Willamette students. Oregon is one of 10 states that legally allows slavery and involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime. Currently, Oregon and four other states are voting to decide whether incarcerated individuals can reclaim the humanity that has been stripped from them. Measure 112 needs your support to remove the degrading terminology in Oregon's constitution and amend it to include language that would provide alternatives to incarceration for convicted individuals. The measure came about through a process similar to the "groundings" about which Pan-African...
A peek at the Menlo Park homeless village
Portland's newest Safe Rest Village is almost ready to open, just in time for rains, election They turned out Friday in The Numbers in the rain. The Menlo Park Safe Rest Villageis built on half of the parking lot at the TriMet Menlo Park Park & Ride. It is the first Safe Rest Village in east Portland. It is the fourth to open of the six promised by Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan in 2020. Ryan, TriMet General Manager Sam Desue Jr., County commissioners Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meiran and other elected officials and their entourages made...
Eye on Northwest Politics: Analysing the upcoming midterm election
This midterm election is unlike any we've seen in generations in Oregon and Southwest Washington.
Clackamas Community College fires theater teacher after complaints
Jim Eikrem accused by students of barging into dressing room, directing girl to wrestle for 'uncomfortable' time period.Jim Eikrem has been terminated from Clackamas Community College following several complaints from students and staff regarding his conduct. Eikrem's termination comes in the wake of allegations levied by several individuals involved with the CCC theater program. Allegations include inappropriate conduct involving several minors who participated in the spring production of "Number the Stars," refusing to accommodate or affirm the gender of transgender students, and harassment of students and staff within the program. Sue Goff, the dean of Arts and Sciences for...
salkeiz.k12.or.us
American Indian Alaska Native Celebration Nov. 5 at 5 p.m.
Salem-Keizer Public Schools and the SKPS Native Education Program are partnering with Chemawa Indian School to hold an American Indian Alaska Native celebration with food, music and local native vendors. The celebration will take place on November 5, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will be held at...
My view: The governor Oregon needs is Tina Kotek
Beaverton mayor: Then-Speaker Kotek worked with mayors to address the problems of houselessness. I love Oregon. And like many Oregonians, I'm frustrated because things are not working as they should be. We have a housing and houselessness crisis in Oregon. Decades in the making, this was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Our next governor's top priority must be getting our houseless neighbors off the streets and into housing. Mayors are on the front lines of this crisis and we need a partner in the governor's seat who understands and is committed to bold, strategic action. All three candidates for governor...
New Safe Rest Village will aid in homeless crisis
With the ongoing homeless crisis in Portland reaching critical levels in recent years, it was a welcome change to hear a positive update.
Out-of-state donors help fuel campaign to rewrite Portland election rules as part of broader national push
The commanding fundraising advantage achieved by supporters of a ballot measure to change Portland’s form of government and City Council election system has been aided by a flood of money from outside Oregon. More than a third of the $875,000 amassed by political committee Portland United for Change through...
WWEEK
More Than 200 Portlanders Voice Bitter Divisions on Mayor’s Homelessness Plan in Marathon Session
In a seven-hour session on Wednesday, more than 200 Portlanders offered their opinions on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s five-part plan to house the homeless. Some, like Andrew Hoan, president of the Portland Business Alliance, gave it full-throated approval, while others accused Wheeler of seeking to build concentration camps. Kristin Teigen, an instructor at Portland State University, compared the plan to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.
Witches storm the Willamette River for stand-up paddleboard event in Portland (photos)
Hundreds of witches clad in black, along with some warlocks and sorcerers, took to the Willamette River Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, wielding paddles instead of broomsticks, and conjured hocus pocus for the fifth annual Portland Stand Up Paddleboard Witches on the Willamette, also known as SUP WOW. Most paddleboarders started...
WATCH: Hardesty, Gonzalez debate for Portland City Council spot
There is one contested spot for the Portland City Council on the November ballot. Incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty faces challenger Rene Gonzalez for a 4-year term.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
