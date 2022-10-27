ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mix 94.1

Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?

I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Crash involving motorcycle on I-40 and Bell

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A crash has occurred at I-40 and Bell involving a motorcycle. NewsChannel10 crews were on the scene and say it involved a car and a motorcycle. An officer on the scene said two males were transported to an area hospital. No additional information has been released...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

WATCH: Politics Today for the week of Sunday, Oct. 30

AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today. Randall county voters are using new voting machines to cast their ballot this election. Agriculture commissioner candidates. Chances are you’re already seeing campaign attack ads nonstop in the final run-up to the election. The Texas secretary...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

What Happened to the Amarillo Rug Guy on Georgia?

GeorgiaThe area around 34th and Georgia is growing and changing, and some things that seemed permanent aren't anymore. A brand new Toot n Totum was built and several buildings were torn down. A new chicken place is going up by that Toot n Totum. The shopping strip was finally torn down after the fire that destroyed most of it years ago. Scooter's Coffee is now being built on the corner of 34th and Georgia catty-corner from Toot n Totum.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Six Of Amarillo’s Strangest Cars

Whether you like to drive classic cars, more comfortable modern cars, high trucks, or dropped trucks, it can be said that Amarillo has a unique catalog of cars. But these some Amarillo drivers took the phrase "To each his own" to its furthest extent. In case you haven't seen these cars prowling the streets, here are some of Amarillo's most interesting cars.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Too Good To Be True: Is Whataburger Coming to Canyon?

New business is always a great thing in an ever-growing city. New business in Canyon is extremely exciting. Canyon has been growing and will continue to grow until it meets Amarillo. Canyon is somewhat unique because it is a college town and a business that would work extremely well right...
CANYON, TX
mix941kmxj.com

Popular Photography Company No Longer Allowed to Photograph AISD

When it comes to high school, there are so many activities that our kids take part in, and most of the time those events don't get captured, and if they do, it's a zoomed camera phone photo. Wild Skies Photography is a photography company that went to many events including...
98.7 The Bomb

[Gallery] – A Slug Bug of a Good Time in Amarillo

There are just some events that I look forward to each and every year. One of them is the Slug Bug Car Show at Street Volkswagon. I have always loved slug bugs. I, like most children, grew a fondness for them when I knew about the slug bug game. Any chance that I could "lovingly" as I said, punch my little sister was a win. Especially when I wasn't going to get in trouble for it.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Look Out Hereford a New Coffee Shop is Scooting into Town

Coffee is life. Coffee gets us going. Coffee is a staple. Coffee is the best and that's why it's exciting that Hereford is getting a new coffee shop. Scooter's is making its way into the Beef Capital of the World, Hereford will now have a Scooter's location. The location will be built where the old Long John Silver's Building has sat empty for years, 1220 1st St. (it's on Highway 60). It will sit between Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.
HEREFORD, TX
101.9 The Bull

Amarillo And Its Growing SWAT Problem

So crime is nothing new in Amarillo, this we know. Between the drug busts, theft, and shootings we aren't exactly strangers to seeing stories about crime in the 806. It's the SWAT team I feel we rarely see, and let's be honest, that's a good thing. They only come out when it's some serious stuff.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

