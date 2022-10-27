Read full article on original website
KFDA
Crash involving motorcycle on I-40 and Bell
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A crash has occurred at I-40 and Bell involving a motorcycle. NewsChannel10 crews were on the scene and say it involved a car and a motorcycle. An officer on the scene said two males were transported to an area hospital. No additional information has been released...
AFD released information on apartment fire in North Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a fire on Saturday night at Catchy Pointe Apartments, located at 2701 N Grand. AFD detailed that around 9:44 p.m. on Oct. 29, the first arriving crews found a fire in the kitchen of apartment 903. AFD said after entering the apartment […]
Myhighplains.com
WATCH: Politics Today for the week of Sunday, Oct. 30
AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today. Randall county voters are using new voting machines to cast their ballot this election. Agriculture commissioner candidates. Chances are you’re already seeing campaign attack ads nonstop in the final run-up to the election. The Texas secretary...
Good News Another New Restaurant in Amarillo is Opening Soon
I got a message recently asking me why I haven't mentioned anything about this new place coming to Amarillo. I did message them back and said I would look into it. I hadn't heard the news yet. Sometimes that happens. So, I did look into it. Oh, and the news...
Terrifying Robbery At Amarillo Dollar General…With A Twist
Reddit is always a fun source of arguing and friend-finding these days. Truthfully, it's one of my favorite sites to go to when I need a laugh or entertainment. I just read a post on there though that was neither funny nor entertaining, it was just flat-out scary. Here's the...
Future of WRCA at Amarillo Civic Center up in the air
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The WRCA 2022 World Championship Ranch Rodeo is less than two weeks away. They are preparing to move into the Amarillo Civic Center for the event, but without funding for the renovation and expansion, the rodeo might have to find a new home in the future. Leman Wall, association manager for […]
1, killed 2, injured in shooting in north Amarillo Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of NW 18 on a report of multiple gunshot victims on Saturday night. According to an APD press release, at around 10:28 p.m. on Oct. 29, officers arrived at the home and found two male victims […]
What Happened to the Amarillo Rug Guy on Georgia?
GeorgiaThe area around 34th and Georgia is growing and changing, and some things that seemed permanent aren't anymore. A brand new Toot n Totum was built and several buildings were torn down. A new chicken place is going up by that Toot n Totum. The shopping strip was finally torn down after the fire that destroyed most of it years ago. Scooter's Coffee is now being built on the corner of 34th and Georgia catty-corner from Toot n Totum.
Six Of Amarillo’s Strangest Cars
Whether you like to drive classic cars, more comfortable modern cars, high trucks, or dropped trucks, it can be said that Amarillo has a unique catalog of cars. But these some Amarillo drivers took the phrase "To each his own" to its furthest extent. In case you haven't seen these cars prowling the streets, here are some of Amarillo's most interesting cars.
Too Good To Be True: Is Whataburger Coming to Canyon?
New business is always a great thing in an ever-growing city. New business in Canyon is extremely exciting. Canyon has been growing and will continue to grow until it meets Amarillo. Canyon is somewhat unique because it is a college town and a business that would work extremely well right...
mix941kmxj.com
Popular Photography Company No Longer Allowed to Photograph AISD
When it comes to high school, there are so many activities that our kids take part in, and most of the time those events don't get captured, and if they do, it's a zoomed camera phone photo. Wild Skies Photography is a photography company that went to many events including...
KFDA
Amarillo Police investigating shooting on the block of Avondale
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police are investigating a shooting. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Avondale at 6:52 p.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital. No arrests have been made.
[Gallery] – A Slug Bug of a Good Time in Amarillo
There are just some events that I look forward to each and every year. One of them is the Slug Bug Car Show at Street Volkswagon. I have always loved slug bugs. I, like most children, grew a fondness for them when I knew about the slug bug game. Any chance that I could "lovingly" as I said, punch my little sister was a win. Especially when I wasn't going to get in trouble for it.
Look Out Hereford a New Coffee Shop is Scooting into Town
Coffee is life. Coffee gets us going. Coffee is a staple. Coffee is the best and that's why it's exciting that Hereford is getting a new coffee shop. Scooter's is making its way into the Beef Capital of the World, Hereford will now have a Scooter's location. The location will be built where the old Long John Silver's Building has sat empty for years, 1220 1st St. (it's on Highway 60). It will sit between Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.
Amarillo And Its Growing SWAT Problem
So crime is nothing new in Amarillo, this we know. Between the drug busts, theft, and shootings we aren't exactly strangers to seeing stories about crime in the 806. It's the SWAT team I feel we rarely see, and let's be honest, that's a good thing. They only come out when it's some serious stuff.
