Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts women in their 20s arrested for allegedly spray painting park
A Massachusetts Police Department is continuing to crack down on vandalism taking place at a park in town following the arrest of three women. On Tuesday, October 25 at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hull Police received a report of three women possibly spray painting at Fort Revere Park, according to Chief Dunn.
ABC6.com
RI State Police: Juvenile female dies in early morning crash on I-95
RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a juvenile died after a crash on I-95 early Sunday morning. State Police said at 4:08 a.m. on Sunday, troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash on I-95 North near Exit 3 in Richmond. At the scene, police found a...
homenewshere.com
Seen in Wilmington, Tewksbury, Lowell area: Carjacking suspect still on the loose
WILMINGTON — On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, Wilmington Police Department responded to a 911 call made by an individual from a business located on the 800 block of Main Street around 12:30 a.m. The caller reported that an individual drove onto the business property and allegedly threatened employees with...
At least 3 arrested after fight on Pembroke Avenue
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Multiple people were arrested following a fight on Pembroke Avenue in Providence early Saturday morning. According to a report from Providence Police obtained by 12 News, one officer responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find a group of people pushing each other on the porch of a house […]
whdh.com
First on 7: SUV crashes into Hyde Park business front, then the front yard of a home
BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business and the front yard of a home in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses said earlier today a black Range Rover drove down River Street and barreled into a combined barbershop and beauty supply store, taking down the brick front of the building. They also said the car then continued down the street, crashing into a stone wall in front of a house.
whdh.com
BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
fallriverreporter.com
MA State Police: Northwestern Massachusetts woman has gone missing on her way to Somerset
The Montague Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are attempting to locate Joan Martin, of Turners Falls. Martin was last seen on Friday October 28 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Martin left her son’s home in Montague, a town in Franklin County in northwestern Massachusetts, for a planned trip to her...
whdh.com
State Police issue Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old woman
MONTAGUE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 72-year-old woman from western Mass. who was traveling to Somerset, but never made it to her destination. Officials issued a Silver Alert for Joan Martin of Turners Falls after she was reportedly last...
Worcester police ask for public’s help locating 2 missing teens
One teen ran away, while the other never came home from school. The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two missing teenagers in separate cases. In a Facebook post Saturday morning, the department said officers are trying to locate 14-year-old Aniyah Moore, who didn’t come...
Lawrence man critically injured in hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Methuen
METHUEN, Mass. — Police are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck and critically injured a pedestrian in Methuen and then drove off early Saturday morning. The 64-year-old victim, a Lawrence man, was struck around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of 80 Broadway near the Lawrence-Methuen line, Methuen Police Sgt. Dan O’Connell told Boston 25.
Turnto10.com
Delivery truck hits Woonsocket railroad bridge
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A delivery truck rammed into a railroad overpass on Main Street in Woonsocket on Saturday. Officials told NBC 10 News that the driver did not see signs warning drivers about the bridge height and the truck became stuck. Main Street was closed while authorities responded...
Boston Police identify man killed in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood earlier this month. Christian Berryman, 19, of Dorchester, was found suffering from fatal gunshot wounds in the area of 38 Westville Street in the early morning of Oct. 4. Officers responding...
capecod.com
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free driver after car vs tree in Bourne
BOURNE – Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free the victim of a car vs tree crash in Bourne. The crash happened on the Route 6 bypass near the Buzzards Bay Rotary about 6 PM. Once freed, the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford after MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic was tied up in the are and motorists were urged to use Main Street as an alternate route.
bpdnews.com
CANCEL: BPD Missing with Complications Alert: 11-Year-Old Dioni Acosta of Dorchester
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate 11-year-old Dioni Acosta was last seen at about 7:40 PM on Saturday October 29, 2022, in the area of 53 Mora Street in Dorchester. He is believed to be wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and a green backpack. Dioni is diagnosed with autism and has been known to frequent the Ashmont MBTA Station.
capecod.com
Wareham Police seek person of interest in breaking and entering case
WAREHAM – Wareham Police is requesting the publics assistance identifying this male. This male is a person of interest in an active breaking and entering incident. If you know this male , have seen someone similar to this male , a male with matching clothing or can provide information leading to his identification. Please call WPD @ 508-295-1212 or Detective Kelsch @ 508-295-1204.
NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95
GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
Crash on Route 1 in Peabody leaves 39-year-old woman with serious injuries
An elderly man is facing criminal charges after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Route 1 in Peabody on Thursday, authorities said. The pedestrian, a 39-year-old North Andover woman, was struck by a 2021 Chevy Silverado near the southbound side of Route 1 shortly after 2:30 p.m. She was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston area hospital to be treated for serious injuries to her lower body, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.
whdh.com
Boston Police: 18-year-old student arrested in connection with gun found near school in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police say an 18-year-old student has been arrested in connection with a gun that was found near Excel High School. The school was put in safe mode earlier on Friday after the gun was found on a street nearby. In a press release, the Boston Police...
WCVB
Mass. correction officer Matthew Tidman, who was beaten by inmate in gym, released from Spaulding Rehab
BOSTON — Massachusetts correction officer Matthew Tidman, who was attacked and severely injured while on the job in a prison in August, was released from Spaulding Rehab on Friday. Tidman, 36, was working at MCI-Shirley on Aug. 31 when an inmate attacked him with a metal bar that was...
NECN
‘Invasive and Freaky': Brighton Student Describes Man Peering Into Her Window
A college student in Boston's Brighton neighborhood says she doesn't feel safe in her own apartment after finding a man staring at her in the middle of the night. The woman, whom NBC10 Boston is not identifying, says she caught a man standing on the back porch looking into her window early Monday morning as she was heading to bed.
