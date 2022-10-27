ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

At least 3 arrested after fight on Pembroke Avenue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Multiple people were arrested following a fight on Pembroke Avenue in Providence early Saturday morning.   According to a report from Providence Police obtained by 12 News, one officer responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find a group of people pushing each other on the porch of a house […]
whdh.com

First on 7: SUV crashes into Hyde Park business front, then the front yard of a home

BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business and the front yard of a home in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses said earlier today a black Range Rover drove down River Street and barreled into a combined barbershop and beauty supply store, taking down the brick front of the building. They also said the car then continued down the street, crashing into a stone wall in front of a house.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

State Police issue Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old woman

MONTAGUE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 72-year-old woman from western Mass. who was traveling to Somerset, but never made it to her destination. Officials issued a Silver Alert for Joan Martin of Turners Falls after she was reportedly last...
MONTAGUE, MA
Turnto10.com

Delivery truck hits Woonsocket railroad bridge

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A delivery truck rammed into a railroad overpass on Main Street in Woonsocket on Saturday. Officials told NBC 10 News that the driver did not see signs warning drivers about the bridge height and the truck became stuck. Main Street was closed while authorities responded...
WOONSOCKET, RI
capecod.com

Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free driver after car vs tree in Bourne

BOURNE – Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free the victim of a car vs tree crash in Bourne. The crash happened on the Route 6 bypass near the Buzzards Bay Rotary about 6 PM. Once freed, the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford after MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic was tied up in the are and motorists were urged to use Main Street as an alternate route.
BOURNE, MA
bpdnews.com

CANCEL: BPD Missing with Complications Alert: 11-Year-Old Dioni Acosta of Dorchester

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate 11-year-old Dioni Acosta was last seen at about 7:40 PM on Saturday October 29, 2022, in the area of 53 Mora Street in Dorchester. He is believed to be wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and a green backpack. Dioni is diagnosed with autism and has been known to frequent the Ashmont MBTA Station.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Wareham Police seek person of interest in breaking and entering case

WAREHAM – Wareham Police is requesting the publics assistance identifying this male. This male is a person of interest in an active breaking and entering incident. If you know this male , have seen someone similar to this male , a male with matching clothing or can provide information leading to his identification. Please call WPD @ 508-295-1212 or Detective Kelsch @ 508-295-1204.
WAREHAM, MA
CBS Boston

NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95

GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
GREENLAND, NH
MassLive.com

Crash on Route 1 in Peabody leaves 39-year-old woman with serious injuries

An elderly man is facing criminal charges after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Route 1 in Peabody on Thursday, authorities said. The pedestrian, a 39-year-old North Andover woman, was struck by a 2021 Chevy Silverado near the southbound side of Route 1 shortly after 2:30 p.m. She was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston area hospital to be treated for serious injuries to her lower body, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.
PEABODY, MA
NECN

‘Invasive and Freaky': Brighton Student Describes Man Peering Into Her Window

A college student in Boston's Brighton neighborhood says she doesn't feel safe in her own apartment after finding a man staring at her in the middle of the night. The woman, whom NBC10 Boston is not identifying, says she caught a man standing on the back porch looking into her window early Monday morning as she was heading to bed.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy