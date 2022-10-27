BOURNE – Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free the victim of a car vs tree crash in Bourne. The crash happened on the Route 6 bypass near the Buzzards Bay Rotary about 6 PM. Once freed, the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford after MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic was tied up in the are and motorists were urged to use Main Street as an alternate route.

