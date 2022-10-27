Read full article on original website
Cafe L’Anse and The Village Gift Store creating opportunities in the community
L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’ve traveled along US-41 between Marquette and Houghton in the last five years, Main Street in L’Anse has undergone some changes. What started as an artist collective gift store, has expanded into a restaurant, shared use kitchen and lot more with The Village Gift Store and Cafe L’Anse.
Marquette Hires Firm To Update Community Master Plan
The City of Marquette is working with the consulting firm of Beckett and Raeder to update their Community Master Plan. The Community Master Plan provides a long-term vision for the community and helps to guide future policies by examining data and community input, and to help guide the vision for the City of Marquette we need your input.
Marquette County residents celebrate Halloween with complex decorations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Halloween next Monday many will bring out decorations for their homes. Some celebrate the hair-raising holiday by setting up elaborate decorations for all to view. Ishpeming resident, Stephen Haroski has been doing it for two decades and he said it is worth the effort every year.
Iron Ore Heritage Trail completes second phase of lighting enhancement project
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Ore Heritage Trail is a little brighter thanks to help from the City of Negaunee. The trail finished the second phase of its lighting enhancement project. The City of Negaunee added light posts to four miles of the trail from Healy St. to the Ishpeming border. The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the milestone.
Marquette Man Captures the Two Extremes of Michigan’s Beauty
A photographer from Michigan's Upper Peninsula recently captured two amazing moments at Black Rocks which is near the tip of Presque Isle Park in Marquette. Well-known photographer Shannon Kivi (906 Images) took a photo over the summer of two brothers jumping from a cliff into the chilly Lake Superior waters with the sun rising in the background. He really captured a special moment.
Northern Michigan women’s soccer takes down Michigan Tech 1-0 in Houghton
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wrapping up the regular season at Michigan Tech, the Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team came up with a 1-0 shutout win behind a goal from freshman Hannah Kastamo. The Wildcats finish the regular season 11-2-5 with an 8-2-4 GLIAC record. The Wildcats will be the No. 2 seed in the GLIAC Tournament come Tuesday, the highest seed the team has earned in program history. They will host Parkside.
NMU Men’s Soccer sees season end in GLIAC Quarterfinals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team saw their season come to a close on Sunday in the GLIAC Quarterfinals as the Purdue Northwest scored twice in the second half for a 2-0 win. After a scoreless first half without many chances, the Pride broke through in the 60th minute and added to that lead nine minutes later as they held on for a 2-0 win and will advance in the GLIAC Tournament.
UP school increases substitute pay to attract new hires
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan schools continue to face staffing shortages for substitutes and other support staff. This includes kitchen staff, custodians, secretaries, aides, noon supervisors, and bus drivers. Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) superintendent Zach Sedgwick said substitutes face unique challenges. “Going into a classroom that’s well established...
Get into the Halloween spirit with a paranormal investigation of the Marquette Lighthouse
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Have you heard the ghost stories of the iconic Marquette Lighthouse?. Ghost hunter Trish Kautz of Yooper Paranormal says they’re not just stories. In the spirit of Halloween, TV6′s Tia Trudgeon explored the structure in search of paranormal activity. Take a look at the...
NMU hockey gets win over UAF
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University hockey team claimed victory over Alaska Fairbanks by a 3-2 score on Saturday. The win marked the 100th for Coach Grant Potulny leading the Green and Gold. Artem Shlaine redirected a shot for the game’s first goal in the first period, but UAF was able to tally their own the even it 1-1 after the 1st period. NMU controlled the 2nd, scoring twice and leading in shots 10-7. David Keefer and Josh Zinger lit the lamp in the period. Despite a late third period goal from UAF with the net empty, Northern held on for the 3-2 win and series split.
Northwoods Test Kitchen serves up local, fresh snacks and sandwiches inside Barrel + Beam
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon take Upper Michigan on the road to Barrel + Beam in Negaunee Township to check out and taste the new Northwoods Test Kitchen. Check out all the delicious offering in episode 150!
Late Goal from Fairbanks Sinks Northern 2-1 on Friday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University hockey team fell short in Friday’s contest to Alaska Fairbanks by a 2-1 score. After a scoreless first, UAF scored in the 2nd to take the lead into the final period. Joey Larson scored the equalizer on the power play with 6:04 to go, but the Nanooks slid one into the net a few minutes later to reclaim the lead and hold on for the victory.
Lakers handle the Huskies on the road
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Accurate passing and strong defense propelled No. 1 ranked Grand Valley State to a 42-7 win over Michigan Tech in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference football Saturday afternoon at Kearly Stadium. The Huskies dropped to 3-6 overall and 2-3 in conference matchups this season while the Lakers stayed undefeated at 9-0, 4-0. “Grand Valley State is a very good football team,” said head coach Steve Olson. “We knew going in it would be a challenge. They gave us some formations we had not seen and it was hard to match up and get the fits we needed in the run game. I tip my hat to their receivers. I felt we had good coverage for the most part but they went up and made some plays and we didn’t.”
DAHA Iron Kings play Iron River Ice Hawks in fundraiser hockey game
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. bantam hockey teams played a cancer fundraiser game this weekend. The Dickinson Amateur Hockey Association Iron Kings faced off against the Iron River Ice Hawks Saturday. The event was the brainchild of Seth Greenleaf, an Iron Kings player. He came up with the idea less than two months ago, but community members stepped in to make sure the game happened this weekend.
Queen City Running Company holds annual Trick or Trot race
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Queen City running company held its annual Trick or Trot 5K in Marquette on Saturday. This race is meant to raise awareness for victims of child abuse. Many of the runners were also wearing costumes while running. Trick or Trot runner Stacy Bolf says this event...
UPDATE: Prosecution calls neighbor in Munising murder trial
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The trial for an Ishpeming accused of the killing of his roommate in 2019 reached its third day Wednesday. Jason Sadowski is charged with first-degree homicide, for allegedly murdering his former roommate, Timothy Mozader, three years ago. Wednesday afternoon, the prosecution called Michigan State Police Trooper...
Marquette man runs away from officers, arrested for outstanding warrants
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man is in jail after Marquette police arrested him for outstanding warrants and uncovered a stolen motorcycle in his possession. The Marquette Police Department says its officers were dispatched Wednesday to the 2000 block of Longyear Avenue after reports of a suspicious subject in the area.
Northern Michigan volleyball sweeps past Saginaw Valley State
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Volleyball team traveled to Saginaw Valley State University for a match with the Cardinals. The Wildcats came away with a win in three sets over the Cardinals. The scoring got started with an attack error by the Cardinals on a Lauren Van...
Marquette man arrested on multiple charges, found in possession of stolen motorcycle
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested by officers from the Marquette Police Department (MPD) on Wednesday night. According to a release from the department, MPD officers were dispatched to the 2000 Block of Longyear Avenue in Marquette for reports of a suspicious person in the area.
