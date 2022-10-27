Read full article on original website
Monroe County Bank Robber Learns His Fate
A New York man convicted of robbing a Monroe County bank last September will spend five years in prison, authorities have announced. Federal officials say Michael Muse, 44, of Brooklyn, walked into the ESSA Bank on Milford Road in Middle Smithfield Township on Sept. 16, 2021 and stole about $9,000 at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.
Standoff ends with woman in custody in Honesdale
HONESDALE, Pa. — Authorities say the standoff began around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Brook Road. Crews blocked off a miles-long perimeter around the home. Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, state police took a woman into custody. No word yet on if she will be charged with anything or...
skooknews.com
Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives for Failing to Appear for Court
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to appear for court. Cory John Allen, 37, with a last known address of 890 High Road, Ashland failed to appear at Schuylkill County Court House on March 11, 2022, for status conference.
Monroe County DA finds no criminal negligence in UGI gas main rupture that killed a woman in 2020
After nearly two years, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office has determined that there was no criminal negligence involved in a natural gas main burst that killed 33-year-old Ana Abreu. On Christmas Day in 2020, Abreu and three others — Abreu’s husband, their two-month-old child and an extended family...
District Attorney speaks out on arrests of five armed men near school
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are releasing new information about the arrests of five armed men near a Luzerne County High School. Concerns are running high within the Wilkes-barre Area School District. Several gang members were arrested on school property Wednesday where police say they were trespassing with weapons and a loaded handgun. “We […]
Man accused of pointing gun at staff for not having car done
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers have a 55-year-old man in custody for allegedly pointing a loaded pistol at car service employees. State troopers say they responded to Pocono Auto Service in the 5000 block of Milford Road in Monroe County for a report of a man pointing a firearm at workers on […]
Police investigating deadly morning crash
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Scranton Police, one person has died after a single motor vehicle crash that occurred on the Scranton Expressway Saturday morning. According to the Lackawanna Coroner, the driver of the vehicle, an unidentified 42-year-old woman from Scranton, was ejected from the vehicle after it rolled several times. […]
Burglar Attempts Lehigh Valley Gun Shop Break-In With Ax, State Police Say
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying someone they say used an ax to try to break into a Pennsylvania gun shop. The attempted burglary occurred at 507 Outfitters in Williams Township just after 4:35 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, Pennsylvania State Police said. The burglar used an ax...
Scranton man sentenced to prison for using fake money at casinos
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man has been sentenced to prison for using counterfeit money at multiple casinos in Luzerne County. A press release from The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says Askia Riddick, 25, of Scranton was sentenced to one year in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Mannion […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man identified and arrested for lottery duplication
TILDEN TWP., Pa. -- On October 18, 2022, the victim reported to Tilden Township Police that she purchased a “scratch off’ lottery ticket that was a $500.00 winner. The victim posted a picture of the winning ticket on Facebook which had the QR code scratched off and visibly displayed.
Previously convicted felon sentenced for possessing loaded gun
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man was sentenced on Wednesday for possessing a loaded firearm as a previously convicted criminal. U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam says Jayson Thompson, 31, told investigators he was in possession of a loaded .40 caliber pistol on September 10, 2021, despite knowing he had been convicted of a […]
WOLF
Scranton man sentenced to jail for passing fake federal reserve notes at local casinos
PA - (WOLF) — A 25-year-old man from Scranton was sentenced to a year in prison for passing counterfeit federal reserve notes. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 25-year-old Askia Riddick passed a total of $1,800 in counterfeit federal reserve notes at the Mohegan Sun Casino and the Mt. Airy Casino between November and December of 2021.
Man sentenced for conspiring to buy, resell 29 firearms
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WOU) — A Scranton man was sentenced to prison, for attempting to buy and resell firearms, officials say. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Thursday, Gregory Dehart, 32, of Scranton, pleaded guilty to conspiring to make false statements while purchasing 29 […]
Preliminary hearing for teen accused of killing girl
DRUMS, Pa. — The teenager accused of killing a high school cheerleader went before a judge on Thursday. Alan Meyers, 17, of Black Creek Township, was in court in Drums for a preliminary hearing. Meyers is accused of shooting 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich in the head during the early morning...
2 killed in crash of small plane at Pennsylvania farm
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities say two people were killed after a small plane crashed over the weekend at a northeastern Pennsylvania farm where hayrides were being offered over the weekend. Officials in Luzerne County’s Hanover Township said no one at Dorian’s Farm was injured when the two-seat plane...
No criminal charges in deadly Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The district attorney in Monroe County says there is no evidence of criminal negligence in a deadly crash back in 2020. The wreck was near Routes 314 and Route 611 in Swiftwater on Christmas morning of 2021. It happened around the time a natural gas...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle Sunday morning at Spring House Road and Spring Wood Drive. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. The incident is still under investigation at this time. Stay tuned to WFMZ for more updates.
3 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by […]
WOLF
Plane crashes in Luzerne Co. community this afternoon
Hanover Township Police say a plane crashed on a farm on Saint Mary's Road in Hanover Township just before 3 this afternoon killing both people on board. Police say one of those victims was found inside the plane and the other was in a nearby backyard. Both were found dead at the scene.
Luzerne County woman hit by car pronounced dead
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman struck by a vehicle Tuesday night has been pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner tells Eyewitness News 78-year-old Dolores Krasnavage, from Hanover Township, was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour after a car crashed into her on the 1200 […]
