Inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution died following assault

Authorities are investigating an inmate's death following an assault at Green Bay Correctional Institution.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) said Timothy Nabors was assaulted on Friday, October 21, and taken to a local medical facility for care. DOC immediately contacted the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating.

The DOC said the other party involved was transported to another DOC facility.

Movement at Green Bay Correctional Institution remains limited during the investigation.

According to online court records, Timothy Nabors was found guilty of second-degree sexual assault of a child in April. DOC records also show Nabors' death was reported on Thursday. He was 25 years old.