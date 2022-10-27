Read full article on original website
Suspect in stabbing near Boise River arrested
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Following a lengthy investigation by the Boise Police Violent Crimes Unit, Richard Lemaster, 37 years-old, was identified as a suspect in a stabbing that occurred on July 28 between 9th St. and Capitol Blvd along the Boise River. A preliminary investigation made by officers showed...
One dead after Boise house fire
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise and Meridian Fire Departments' responded to a fully involved structure fire last night around 10:00 p.m. off of Arborcrest Ct. in Boise, Idaho. When firefighters arrived the structure was already engulfed in flames and the structure was collapsing. Firefighters engaged the fire from the exterior of the building to prevent the spread of flames and to protect neighboring homes.
Nampa man killed in shooting
A Nampa man has died following a shooting late Saturday night. On October 28, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Nampa Dispatch received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. One call came from a witness who heard the shots, the other from the adult male who was the shooter.
Boise resident's dog taken from backyard by wild animal
Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report Monday morning from a Boise resident that their dog had been taken from their back yard on Sunday by a wild animal. The resident stated that after letting their 18-pound miniature labradoodle out, they went to get the dog and...
Check out this Halloween-Themed House!
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Check out this spooktacular house in Meridian! CBS2 got to view it live last night and there were all sorts of creepy things from the spiders to the teeth over the garage. The residents of 451 W. Maple Ave. in Meridian went all out. It's...
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby's Flowers accounts for six TDs in win over Owyhee
RIGBY- One of the hardest things to do in any sport at any level is to repeat as champion. As the state playoffs begin, the Rigby Trojans started their title defense with a bang as the Trojans defeated the Owyhee Storm 49-14 Friday to continue their 5A title defense. After...
