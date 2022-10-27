BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise and Meridian Fire Departments' responded to a fully involved structure fire last night around 10:00 p.m. off of Arborcrest Ct. in Boise, Idaho. When firefighters arrived the structure was already engulfed in flames and the structure was collapsing. Firefighters engaged the fire from the exterior of the building to prevent the spread of flames and to protect neighboring homes.

