FBI arrests pastor who wore his company jacket on Jan. 6 and pushed into police line
WASHINGTON — An Ohio pastor who wore his company jacket as he pushed against a police line on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday and charged with felony and misdemeanor charges, the Justice Department said. William Dunfee, 57, a church pastor, is the man seen...
iheart.com
At Least 36 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 36 people, including 22 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via NBC News. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while fleeing...
Supreme Court turns away case of Black death row inmate who alleges jury bias
Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined a bid from a Black man on death row in Texas for the murder of his estranged White wife and two children who argued he was convicted and sentenced to death by biased jurors who had expressed opposition to interracial marriage.
Judge Jails 20-Year-Old Capitol Rioter: ‘You Make Your Bed, You Gotta Lie in It’
A 20-year-old former Air Force recruit, who shattered a window with a baseball bat and used a chemical spray on cops during the Capitol riot, was jailed Thursday after pleading guilty to several charges, including felony counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon. Aiden Bilyard, from North Carolina, admitted to illegally entering the Capitol through the window he smashed. After the riot, he returned to his Air Force basic training. Bilyard’s mother’s Facebook posts helped investigators later identify him as a participant in the violence, NBC News reported. U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton said Thursday that the law requires anyone who pleads guilty to a felony to be detained pending sentencing. He declined to make an exception for Bilyard, called his conduct “outrageous.” “You make your bed, you gotta lie in it,” he said.Read it at NBC News
At least 38 dead, including 22 children, after ex-police officer attacks Thai day care center, police say
Thirty-eight people, including 24 children and a pregnant teacher, died in northeastern Thailand on Thursday after a former police officer who had just appeared in court on drug charges went on a shooting and stabbing spree at a day care center, police said. As he fled the scene of the...
Arizona Supreme Court allows execution of inmate Murray Hooper to proceed despite allegations of "corrupt police practices"
Arizona can move forward with the execution of death row inmate Murray Hooper next month, the state's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The state's high court granted the motion for a warrant of execution of the 76-year-old. He will die by lethal injection or gas in an execution scheduled for Nov....
NBC Washington
A Texas Woman is Accused of Offering a Migrant a Ride and Then Holding Her Baby for Ransom for Months
A Honduran national who crossed the border into the U.S. told police that her baby was stolen and held for ransom after an El Paso, Texas, woman offered her a ride earlier this year, according to a federal criminal complaint. The suspect, Jenna Leigh Roark, was arrested last month on...
A Texas mom who took her family into the Capitol riot doubled-down on Trump's election fraud lies as she asked a federal judge for leniency
A Texas family of 5 was sentenced Wednesday for taking part in the Capitol riot on January 6, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane. A federal judge said the Munn family's trip on January 6 "went so far off the rails" when they entered the Capitol illegally. The mother...
Steve Bannon asks for probation or home confinement instead of six months in prison for defying January 6 subpoena and urges judge to delay sentencing set for Friday until he has appealed
Steve Bannon's lawyers are asking that their client avoid prison altogether after prosecutors asked for six months' time and accused him of 'bad faith.'. In a 19-page memo in response to a blistering government filing, Bannon's team argues that their client should receive only probation after being found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress.
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
howafrica.com
Georgia Inmate Impersonating Billionaire Steals $11m While In Maximum Security Jail, Buys A Mansion With Some Of The Money
A maximum security prison inmate, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr, is accused of stealing $11 million from billionaire Sidney Kimmel by using smuggled cell phones while in prison. Arthur Lee Cofield Jr, 31, allegedly accessed the accounts of Sidney Kimmel, a media mogul, from a Georgia prison using contraband cell phones.
A Black Colorado man is suing the sheriff's department for strapping him to a chair and 'brutally' tasing him
The incident happened at Boulder County Jail in 2020 involving Travis Cole, 34. Attorneys for Cole said race was a "motivating factor."
Huge Fight in Courtroom as Murder Suspect Walks Out, Video Shows
Four people were arrested after the chaotic scenes, which saw the judge press her panic button and deputies use pepper spray to bring order.
Rioter Who Stormed Capitol With Confederate Flag-Toting Dad Gets Two Years in Prison
A federal judge sentenced Hunter Seefried—one of the first insurrectionists to break into the Capitol on Jan. 6 with his Confederate flag-waving father, Kevin Seefried—to two years in prison on Monday. He must also spend a year on supervised release and pay a $2,000 restitution fee. Seefried, a 24-year-old Delaware resident, cleared glass and entered the Capitol after rioters smashed windows with a police shield on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a released statement from the United States Department of Justice. Seefried was also accused of helping to chase Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman in the Senate halls. U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden called Seefried’s actions “appalling” and a “flagrant affront to our system of government” and found Seefried and his father guilty in June, Politico reported. But when it came down to sentencing, McFadden called the prosecution’s 64 months sentencing suggestion “overly harsh.” “I believe you are a good man who messed up badly,” McFadden said, adding that he had an “impulsiveness that is in part attributable to your age.”Read it at Department of Justice
‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...
Federal judge sentences ‘loudmouth’ Capitol rioter to four years in prison
A man who stormed the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection has been sentenced to four years in prison for a felony offense of obstructing an official proceeding and four misdemeanors. A Justice Department release states that Matthew Bledsoe, who described himself as a “loudmouth,” was sentenced to...
Family of murdered 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' star confront his killer at sentencing: 'How can you sleep?'
Family members of "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" star Andre Montgomery Jr. confronted his murderer Travell Anthony Hill at his sentencing. Hill was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
Oklahoma to execute death row inmate after Supreme Court denied last-minute appeal
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a last-minute appeal filed by Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole, paving the way for him to receive a lethal injection on Thursday. Cole, 57, was convicted and sentenced to death for killing his 9-month-old daughter Brianna Cole by forcibly bending the infant...
Arizona Supreme Court allows death row execution to proceed
The Arizona Supreme Court is allowing the state to move forward with the execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper next month.
Bodycam video shows wounded Connecticut officer shoot suspect just after two comrades killed
In agony due to a gunshot wound from an ambush that had just killed two comrades, a Connecticut police officer's bodycam shows him hobbling back behind a police cruiser and firing a single bullet at the suspect. Investigators say the shot was fatal. "Shots fired, shots fired, more cars, send...
