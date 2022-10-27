Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
My Two Cents: Saturday Was About Future, But 50-Year Flashback Also Wonderful at Indiana
During Saturday's exhibition game with Marian University, Indiana honored the 1972-73 team on the 50-year anniversary of its stunning Final Four run in Bob Knight's second year. That's what makes Indiana what it is, with its great ability to embrace its past.
Hood-Schifino, Reneau Shine in First Game Together at Indiana
Former high school teammates Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau had dazzling debuts in their first game at Indiana, leading the Hoosiers to a 78-42 exhibition game victory over Marian on Saturday at Assembly Hall.
a-z-animals.com
The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis
Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Exhibition Game With Marian in Real Time
Indiana basketball is back, and it all starts on Saturday with an exhibition game against Marian University, an NAIA school from Indianapolis. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news and views in real time live from press row.
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates Out For Indiana's Exhibition Game Against Marian
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and guard Tamar Bates won't play in Saturday's exhibition game against Marian University.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball vs. Marian live blog and discussion (Indiana 78 Marian 42 FINAL)
Since many of you aren’t BTN Plus subscribers, we’ll share some notes below on Indiana’s preseason exhibition against Marian as it happens. The Daily Hoosier is live at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The game tips at 3 p.m. Eastern. Following along for updates and join us in...
cbs4indy.com
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU basketball coach Mike Woodson gives team update, previews first exhibition
Watch as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Friday morning to give an overall update on his team’s October practices and share thoughts about their first exhibition. Indiana and Marian tip at 3 p.m. Eastern on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington,...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball exhibition vs. Marian: Highlights and complete stats
Watch below highlights of Indiana’s 78-42 exhibition win over Marian on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington. Further below you can see complete stats from the game. IU cruises against Marian | Woodson, Duncomb and Geronimo post-game. Video provided by IU Athletics. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re...
Yellowstone Star Forrie A. Smith to Make Appearance in Indiana
If you are one of the many folks out there that are a fan of the hit Paramount Network series, Yellowstone you might be excited to hear that an actor from the show is going to be coming to Indianapolis this Saturday, October 29th as a part of a horse racing event! Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to premiere on November 13th on Paramount.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Six insights gained from the exhibition win over Marian
Exhibition games aren’t a time to reach conclusions, but they do provide clues. Here are six insights we gained from Indiana’s 78-42 exhibition win over Marian on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, along with one fun Mike Woodson moment. The Hoosiers return to the floor on Thursday for their...
Relish this: Famed Wienermobile stops in central Indiana
You can catch the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in central Indiana this week! The iconic 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped conveyance will make several stops in the Indianapolis area from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30. What can fans expect? A picture with the Wienermobile and a free Wiener Whistle (Neal from The Santa Clause would […]
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Roof closed for Sunday's Colts game due to rain
INDIANAPOLIS — The roof and window will be closed for the Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from Jim Irsay. While Sunday will start off dry for central Indiana, the rain will be spreading from southwest to northeast as a storm system lifts north.
What Concerns You About Indiana Trying to Win Big Ten Title?
Indiana is picked to win the Big Ten this season by most preseason college basketball media polls, but there are still plenty of questions to be answered.
Video shows 213 mph drive along Indy highway; Suspended driver still behind the wheel
INDIANAPOLIS — In a town known as the Racing Capital of the World, it’s commonplace to see speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But Indiana State Police say they were caught off guard to discover a car racing that fast on the city’s busiest highway.
Shania Twain's 2023 tour makes summer stop at Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Five-time Grammy Award winner Shania Twain announced the release of her new album, "Queen of Me," on Feb. 3, 2023 accompanied by a 49-stop concert tour. The "Queen of Me Tour," will make a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Saturday, July 15, 2023, along with special guest Breland as part of Live Nation's Coors Light Concert Series.
readthereporter.com
Millers quench sectional thirst
NOBLESVILLE – On Friday night, there was a lot at stake for the Noblesville Millers football team and they knew it would be a tall task as they faced yet another Hoosier Crossroads Conference opponent in the state tournament. The Millers used a dominant rushing attack in the first...
