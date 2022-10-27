Wyoming school chief holds event on 'sexualization of children'; teachers are livid

Read full article on original website
Nicole Yurgilevich
2d ago
It's my job as a parent to teach my kids about people's sexuality when it's time for my kids to know about the topic it's not the teachers or the school's job to teach this to my kids.
Sarah Dike
2d ago
I'm a public school teacher and I homeschool my own kids. I need a paycheck so I do what I am trained to do. But my own children won't be educated in that system.
Wyomingsunshine
3d ago
Keep CRT, sexuality and POLITICS out of our Schools, theres no middle ground when it comes to K-12.Teach that CRAP in College.Teachers Union needs dismantled along with school board members who are for LIBERAL bull💩
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Wyoming Education And The Cult Of Moloch In Cowboy Country
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We are fixin’ to screw up our kids’ heads bigtime. We are in the process of turning their educational experience into an opportunity for political organizations to spoon feed our students propaganda instead of wisdom. The entire education establishment,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Louisa Swain building is dedicated in the Equality State
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Officials came together on Thursday to celebrate a building opening and the reason we are called the “Equality State.”. State and municipal officials recognized the Louisa Swain federal building with a ceremony. Today, they dedicated the Louisa Swain federal building and celebrated not...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming HD 17 Race: Incumbent Chad Banks (D) and Republican J.T. Larson Differ Most On Taxes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There are few noticeable differences between state Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, and Republican challenger J.T. Larson, but much ambiguity remains about Larson’s platforms. Larson, who is running for the House District 17 seat in the Nov. 8 General Election,...
Wyoming has the Most Powerful Voters
With the general election only a week away, it's worth remembering just how powerful a vote in Wyoming is compared to a state like California, Colorado, or Utah. According to a report by WalletHub, voters in Wyoming have the greatest voting power when voting in the Senate, for governor, and overall.
oilcity.news
Tyler Cessor steps down as ART 321 executive director
CASPER, Wyo. — After three years with ART 321, Executive Director Tyler Cessor is stepping down from his role with the local nonprofit arts incubator. Cessor, who took the executive director position in January 2020, said in a statement that Monday will be his last day with ART 321.
Winds of change: Reinventing Wyoming’s energy leadership
Opinion — A different wind is sweeping over the plains of Wyoming — the winds of change. As a co-founder of theJackson Hole Center for Global Affairs, I’ve been involved for over 20 years in discussions related to Wyoming’s energy future. It is heartening to see the path that Wyoming is on toward net zero as new attitudes emerge about climate change and opportunities for clean energy sources in Wyoming’s global leadership in energy.
thecentersquare.com
Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies
(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s New Black License Plate Is Getting A Mixed Reaction
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming residents can get a sneak peek at their new license plate design, and so far the reception has been mixed. The new license plate takes a dramatic turn from the traditional design with large, white block lettering on a black...
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Richard Jones, Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization
Richard Jones, from the group Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization, discussed the adverse effects of marijuana on the individual and society. He also spoke about how there is big money behind the “normalizing” of pot and how insidious it’s become.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Voting on Constitutional Amendments and County questions this election
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With ten more days until the general election, there have already been 8,000 votes cast in absentee and early voting, according to the Laramie County Clerk. Voters will also cast ballots on two amendments and two county questions in this election. “It has been...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there’s less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack
DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state's border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado's closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack, which often crosses into Wyoming where hunting wolves is legal, gained notoriety last...
bridgervalleypioneer.com
Uinta County Fire Department grateful for volunteers
EVANSTON — Uinta County Fire Department Chief Administrative Officer Eric Quinney said, “We are extremely grateful for our volunteers; they are on call 24/7, 365 days a year and generously give up time with family and activities. We couldn’t operate without them. We are always looking for more volunteers who want to serve their community.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Good Samaritans Rescue Antelope Stuck In Barbed-Wire
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As Jaymie Litzel sees it, the loss of one of her fiancé’s high-end shoes was a small price to pay for sparing an antelope buck from what would have been an agonizing death. “He got a cool horn accessory...
cowboystatedaily.com
Will Deregulation California-Proof Wyoming Electricity Providers?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Minerals, Business, and Economic Development Committee on Thursday discussed a pair of draft bills exploring deregulation models that could help provide more protection for Cowboy State electricity providers. Islands of Deregulation. The first bill would create industrial power zones...
sheridanwyoming.com
Wyoming High School Football Scoreboard And Standings Quarterfinals 2022
The playoff field has been cut in half, and for the teams that survived, one game stands between them and a trip to Laramie. Sheridan’s next game is scheduled for Friday, November 4th at home vs. Cheyenne Central at 6pm. Big Horn’s next game is TBA at home vs....
Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It
As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota. At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle
SCOTTSBLUFF — State and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance south section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony this month. Work on the 14-mile section of the project that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.
Billings Ranked Most Affordable MT City for a Cannabis Vacation
As someone who has consumed cannabis for decades, it still feels a little bit weird to be able to write and talk about marijuana freely. It wasn't that many years ago that open cannabis use often came with some stigma in Montana. You whispered about meeting your weed dealer in person vs. on the phone, because "the feds might be listening" to your phone calls. You used code words (that weren't really that sneaky) when you talked about marijuana. Stoners often settled for a substandard, black-market product, because that was all they could get.
‘Nation’s Report Card’ results released Wyoming students
ading and mathematics, with the exception of eighth grade reading, where Wyoming student scores were statistically even with the national average in reading for public school students. The post ‘Nation’s Report Card’ results released Wyoming students appeared first on Local News 8.
