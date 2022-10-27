ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

moneytalksnews.com

A Little-Known Downside of Medicare Advantage Plans

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and require a brief stay at a nursing home or rehabilitation facility, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise, according to a Kaiser Health News report. The news outlet talked to health care providers, nursing home representatives and others who say Medicare...
WacoTrib.com

Thinking of Switching to Medicare Advantage? 3 Things You Need to Know

The good thing about Medicare is that you get an opportunity every year to make changes to your coverage during fall open enrollment. That period began just a few days ago and is set to continue through Dec. 7. During open enrollment, you can switch Part D drug plans, switch Medicare Advantage plans, or move from original Medicare to Medicare Advantage.
CNET

Medicare Premiums and Deductibles in 2023: Here's How Much They'll Cost

If you receive Medicare Part B (or you're planning to enroll), there's good news: The cost of premiums and deductibles will be cheaper in 2023. However, if you receive Medicare Part A, you can expect an increase in prices. Medicare Part D enrollees could see an income-related monthly adjustment. Each...
The Oregonian

Medicare Guide 2023: Complaints soar over misleading Medicare Advantage marketing; how to protect yourself

They’re the TV stars of a bygone era, a heroic quarterback, a starship captain and a sitcom sensation. Joe Namath, William Shatner and Jimmie J.J. Walker have been back on TV screens in recent years, working as pitchmen and urging older viewers to call in to see if they are eligible for extra Medicare benefits and bigger Social Security payments.
OREGON STATE
The Flint Journal

Food stamp benefits just jumped 12.5%: New monthly amounts

Food stamp recipients saw a boost in benefits this month. Starting Oct. 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the official name for food stamps, increased monthly allotments by 12.5%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the federal agency that oversees the program, said the increase was due to soaring inflation that’s taken a toll on grocery budgets.
ALABAMA STATE
CNBC

IRS: Here are the new income tax brackets for 2023

The IRS has released higher federal tax brackets for 2023 to adjust for inflation. The standard deduction is increasing to $27,700 for married couples filing together and $13,850 for single taxpayers. There are also changes to the alternative minimum tax, estate tax exemption, earned income tax credit and flexible spending...
CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
Jake Wells

$500 stimulus check likely coming your way

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Whether or not you will receive this check for $500 depends on your eligibility. Your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. (source)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Cadrene Heslop

The IRS Will Send Letters To Millions

You and many other Americans could receive letters from the IRS this Fall. Americans owed stimulus money could expect a detailed letter in the mail. This physical notification will come in a few weeks.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
JC Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
