moneytalksnews.com
A Little-Known Downside of Medicare Advantage Plans
If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and require a brief stay at a nursing home or rehabilitation facility, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise, according to a Kaiser Health News report. The news outlet talked to health care providers, nursing home representatives and others who say Medicare...
What Dental Coverage Is Available With Medicare?
Have you ever asked yourself the question: what dental coverage is available with Medicare? We have the answer.
WacoTrib.com
Thinking of Switching to Medicare Advantage? 3 Things You Need to Know
The good thing about Medicare is that you get an opportunity every year to make changes to your coverage during fall open enrollment. That period began just a few days ago and is set to continue through Dec. 7. During open enrollment, you can switch Part D drug plans, switch Medicare Advantage plans, or move from original Medicare to Medicare Advantage.
CNET
Medicare Premiums and Deductibles in 2023: Here's How Much They'll Cost
If you receive Medicare Part B (or you're planning to enroll), there's good news: The cost of premiums and deductibles will be cheaper in 2023. However, if you receive Medicare Part A, you can expect an increase in prices. Medicare Part D enrollees could see an income-related monthly adjustment. Each...
Medicare Guide 2023: Complaints soar over misleading Medicare Advantage marketing; how to protect yourself
They’re the TV stars of a bygone era, a heroic quarterback, a starship captain and a sitcom sensation. Joe Namath, William Shatner and Jimmie J.J. Walker have been back on TV screens in recent years, working as pitchmen and urging older viewers to call in to see if they are eligible for extra Medicare benefits and bigger Social Security payments.
When will your first increased Social Security check arrive? Depends on your birthday
Not all recipients will see the larger checks hit their bank accounts at the same time.
One week until Americans get direct payments worth up to $1,657 – your birthday will decide when you get the money
MILLIONS of Social Security recipients can expect to see their next payment in one week. The payments, which average $1,657 a month, will drop into accounts on one of three days, depending on your date of birth. Social Security payments go out on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of...
How to Prepare for a Recession—Three Things You Should Do Right Now
While the discomfort of a recession will be felt by most of us, there are ways to prepare your finances to see yourself through any economic turmoil.
Social Security COLA 2023: When Will My Benefits Increase Begin?
This week, the Social Security Administration announced the biggest payment increase for the program in decades. Every year since 1975, the SSA has instituted a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) after...
Food stamp benefits just jumped 12.5%: New monthly amounts
Food stamp recipients saw a boost in benefits this month. Starting Oct. 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the official name for food stamps, increased monthly allotments by 12.5%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the federal agency that oversees the program, said the increase was due to soaring inflation that’s taken a toll on grocery budgets.
CNBC
IRS: Here are the new income tax brackets for 2023
The IRS has released higher federal tax brackets for 2023 to adjust for inflation. The standard deduction is increasing to $27,700 for married couples filing together and $13,850 for single taxpayers. There are also changes to the alternative minimum tax, estate tax exemption, earned income tax credit and flexible spending...
The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.
The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
CNET
Social Security COLA Increase for 2023: Here's When You'll See it In Your Checks
The Social Security Administration announced on Thursday an 8.7% increase in benefits for 2023, the largest annual bump since 1981. The cost of living adjustment, or COLA, is determined by the change in inflation between the third quarter of the previous year and of the current year -- in this case, July-September 2021 versus July-September 2022.
$500 stimulus check likely coming your way
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Whether or not you will receive this check for $500 depends on your eligibility. Your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. (source)
The IRS Will Send Letters To Millions
You and many other Americans could receive letters from the IRS this Fall. Americans owed stimulus money could expect a detailed letter in the mail. This physical notification will come in a few weeks.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
Stimulus Check Updates: Here's How To Receive Another $1,400 Before November 17
The IRS has sent all three rounds of federal stimulus checks, and the vast majority of Americans have already received their Economic Impact Payments. However, even a small percentage of those who lost out on the payments for several reasons make up a sizable number-more than 9 million, according to the IRS.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified
WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
