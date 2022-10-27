Read full article on original website
Cowboys Rally For Win Over Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityBrownwood, TX
Hardin-Simmons Claims First Round Bye in ASC TournamentHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Set To Battle Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University: An affordable education with a priceless experience.Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Fall in Final Minutes at ConcordiaHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Fatal pedestrian accident leaves 1 dead
ABILENE, Texas — A 56 year old man was killed on Saturday evening after he was hit by a SUV on South First in Abilene. According to the Abilene Police Department, the man was crossing the street near the intersection of South First and Portland Street while pushing a shopping cart when he was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV that was headed east on South First. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
56-year old man struck, killed by SUV in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — A 56-year old unidentified man was struck and killed by an SUV Oct. 29 in Abilene. At approximately 7:18 p.m. on South 1 Street, the Abilene Police Department responded to a call after a man was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV while he was pushing a cart across the street.
Abilene Police investigating after package of THC gummies was found in student's possession
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating after a package of gummies containing THC was located on one of the students at Clack Middle School while in attendance Friday. According to an APD press release, the school’s resource officer was called to assist, and after speaking with...
Crime Reports: Nearly $7,000 worth of lottery tickets, $1,500 cash, 24 packs of cigarettes stolen from Abilene gas station
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Burger Street – Criminal MischiefPolice responded to a criminal mischief call […]
Anti-government, anti-Semitic printed material found in Abilene neighborhoods
ABILENE, Texas — Anti-government, anti-Semitic printed materials were left outside of some Abilene homes Oct. 29. The Abilene Police Department is aware of bags which were distributed to various homes and they are instructing citizens to dispose of them. APD appreciates help from the community and they encourage anyone...
Report: Officers save 4-year-old from kidnapping during traffic stop in Winters
WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Officers are credited with saving a 4-year-old child from a kidnapping during a traffic stop in Winters early Thursday morning. A report from the Winters Police Department states a vehicle was pulled over for speeding on SH 153 around 1:00 a.m., and when officers approached the vehicle, they saw the 4-year-old […]
16 Missing Persons Cases in Abilene Texas That Need Your Help
It sadly happens way too often. A loved one goes off to school or work, and then they're never heard from again. Days turn to months, and months turn to years with no closure for many loved ones. The following are some cold cases in Abilene of people who have gone missing and are still missing to this day.
Crime Reports: Windows shot at two Abilene businesses
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of Victoria Street – Burglary of VehicleDocuments were reported stolen during a […]
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the Abilene Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Abilene on Tuesday. The crash happened near South 1st and Locust Streets at around 3 p.m. According to the Abilene Fire, a pickup truck and an unknown smaller vehicle were involved in the collision.
Eastland County man arrested for shooting son
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — An Eastland County man was arrested after shooting and injuring his son Sunday evening. According to Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger, Eastland County Sheriff's Office deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a home outside of Rising Star for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot.
Deranged Gunman Shoots His Own Son in Rising Star
RISING STAR, TX – A domestic disturbance on Sunday escalated into a family shooting outside of Rising Star. According to the Eastland County Sheriff's Office, on the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his…
Lightning strike causes fire at Abilene home
ABILENE, Texas — A lightning strike started a fire that caused $100,000 in damages to a home on Fairway Oaks Boulevard early Friday, the Abilene Fire Department said. At approximately 2:51 a.m. Friday, the AFD responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Fairway Oaks. Fire crews arrived and saw smoke coming from the attic area of the two-story home.
UPDATE: Road reopens after 3 18-wheelers collide on I-20 in Eastland County, causes serious injuries
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three 18-wheelers crashed along I-20 in Eastland County Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KTAB/KRBC these crashes took place along I-20, near mile post 338. One 18-wheeler was headed east when it crossed over into the westbound lane, crashing into another 18-wheeler. That crash caused a […]
Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV in south Abilene
ORIGINAL STORY: A 28-year-old woman died from injuries after being hit by an SUV Sunday night in south Abilene. Abilene Police responded to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle call in the 3400 block of South 14th Street at 9:36 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a woman lying in the roadway...
Abilene Animal Services updates owner surrender policy
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is now allowing owner surrenders with a new policy in place. The City of Abilene Animal Services posted an updated condition list for owner surrenders on a Facebook post on Thursday, October 27. Those who want to surrender must be an Abilene resident and schedule the surrender […]
14-year-old arrested for 'active shooter' threat to Roscoe school
ROSCOE, Texas — A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday after authorities investigated a planned "active shooter" threat to a Roscoe school. A release from the Nolan County Sheriff's Office said it received information late Wednesday about a planned “active shooter” threat that was supposed to happen Thursday, Oct. 20, during school hours on a Roscoe Collegiate campus.
Abilene City Council considers creating new TIRZ for North Abilene housing
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council said it was considering the creation of a new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ), encouraging private development in North Abilene and yielding additional tax revenue. David Pettit of Economic Development out of Fort Worth is the private developer looking to put in a 911 home subdivision, made up […]
Ten-year federal prison sentence for Abilene bank robber
ABILENE, Texas — An Albuquerque man who is accused of robbing the Chase Bank in south Abilene in March 2022 was sentenced in a Lubbock district court to 10 years in prison. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Fernando Enriquez entered the Chase Bank in the 3200 block of Rebecca, displayed a weapon, demanded money and left in a vehicle. He was stopped by police an hour later in Merkel and brought back to the Abilene Police Department, where he was later arrested for the robbery.
West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 28-30
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 1 p.m. - Socktastic Celebration, Austin Avenue Church of Christ, 1020 Austin Ave. - BROWNWOOD. 6 p.m....
'Operation Green Light' to support Taylor County veterans
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — Veterans Day honors the struggles and sacrifices made by former members of all six U.S. military branches. From Nov. 7-13, Taylor County will be recognizing such sacrifices with 'Operation Green Light,' a new program put in place to create awareness for challenges faced and resources available to local veterans.
