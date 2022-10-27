ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

ktxs.com

Fatal pedestrian accident leaves 1 dead

ABILENE, Texas — A 56 year old man was killed on Saturday evening after he was hit by a SUV on South First in Abilene. According to the Abilene Police Department, the man was crossing the street near the intersection of South First and Portland Street while pushing a shopping cart when he was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV that was headed east on South First. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

56-year old man struck, killed by SUV in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — A 56-year old unidentified man was struck and killed by an SUV Oct. 29 in Abilene. At approximately 7:18 p.m. on South 1 Street, the Abilene Police Department responded to a call after a man was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV while he was pushing a cart across the street.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Nearly $7,000 worth of lottery tickets, $1,500 cash, 24 packs of cigarettes stolen from Abilene gas station

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Burger Street – Criminal MischiefPolice responded to a criminal mischief call […]
ABILENE, TX
Lone Star 1280

16 Missing Persons Cases in Abilene Texas That Need Your Help

It sadly happens way too often. A loved one goes off to school or work, and then they're never heard from again. Days turn to months, and months turn to years with no closure for many loved ones. The following are some cold cases in Abilene of people who have gone missing and are still missing to this day.
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Windows shot at two Abilene businesses

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of Victoria Street – Burglary of VehicleDocuments were reported stolen during a […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Eastland County man arrested for shooting son

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — An Eastland County man was arrested after shooting and injuring his son Sunday evening. According to Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger, Eastland County Sheriff's Office deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a home outside of Rising Star for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot.
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Deranged Gunman Shoots His Own Son in Rising Star

RISING STAR, TX – A domestic disturbance on Sunday escalated into a family shooting outside of Rising Star. According to the Eastland County Sheriff's Office, on the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his…
RISING STAR, TX
FOX West Texas

Lightning strike causes fire at Abilene home

ABILENE, Texas — A lightning strike started a fire that caused $100,000 in damages to a home on Fairway Oaks Boulevard early Friday, the Abilene Fire Department said. At approximately 2:51 a.m. Friday, the AFD responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Fairway Oaks. Fire crews arrived and saw smoke coming from the attic area of the two-story home.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Road reopens after 3 18-wheelers collide on I-20 in Eastland County, causes serious injuries

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three 18-wheelers crashed along I-20 in Eastland County Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KTAB/KRBC these crashes took place along I-20, near mile post 338. One 18-wheeler was headed east when it crossed over into the westbound lane, crashing into another 18-wheeler. That crash caused a […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Animal Services updates owner surrender policy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is now allowing owner surrenders with a new policy in place. The City of Abilene Animal Services posted an updated condition list for owner surrenders on a Facebook post on Thursday, October 27. Those who want to surrender must be an Abilene resident and schedule the surrender […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

14-year-old arrested for 'active shooter' threat to Roscoe school

ROSCOE, Texas — A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday after authorities investigated a planned "active shooter" threat to a Roscoe school. A release from the Nolan County Sheriff's Office said it received information late Wednesday about a planned “active shooter” threat that was supposed to happen Thursday, Oct. 20, during school hours on a Roscoe Collegiate campus.
ROSCOE, TX
FOX West Texas

Ten-year federal prison sentence for Abilene bank robber

ABILENE, Texas — An Albuquerque man who is accused of robbing the Chase Bank in south Abilene in March 2022 was sentenced in a Lubbock district court to 10 years in prison. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Fernando Enriquez entered the Chase Bank in the 3200 block of Rebecca, displayed a weapon, demanded money and left in a vehicle. He was stopped by police an hour later in Merkel and brought back to the Abilene Police Department, where he was later arrested for the robbery.
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 28-30

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 1 p.m. - Socktastic Celebration, Austin Avenue Church of Christ, 1020 Austin Ave. - BROWNWOOD. 6 p.m....
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

'Operation Green Light' to support Taylor County veterans

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — Veterans Day honors the struggles and sacrifices made by former members of all six U.S. military branches. From Nov. 7-13, Taylor County will be recognizing such sacrifices with 'Operation Green Light,' a new program put in place to create awareness for challenges faced and resources available to local veterans.
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
