L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’ve traveled along US-41 between Marquette and Houghton in the last five years, Main Street in L’Anse has undergone some changes. What started as an artist collective gift store, has expanded into a restaurant, shared use kitchen and lot more with The Village Gift Store and Cafe L’Anse.

L'ANSE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO