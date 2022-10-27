ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Negaunee, MI

UPMATTERS

Cafe L’Anse and The Village Gift Store creating opportunities in the community

L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’ve traveled along US-41 between Marquette and Houghton in the last five years, Main Street in L’Anse has undergone some changes. What started as an artist collective gift store, has expanded into a restaurant, shared use kitchen and lot more with The Village Gift Store and Cafe L’Anse.
L'ANSE, MI
WLUC

Downtown Iron Mountain hosts new Pumpkin Walk

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority is getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend. Downtown Iron Mountain hosted a new Pumpkin Walk on Saturday. There were costume contests, trick or treating, and a window decorating contest. The Dickinson County Library also hosted Ghouly Glowing Golfing and a Spooky Story Stroll through downtown.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
My North.com

4 Timeless Northern Michigan Inns for a Cozy Getaway

Storied stays of Northern Michigan. From an inn in Marquette in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to a cozy Ludington B&B, these four timeless Northern Michigan inns combine history and hospitality for a cozy fall or winter getaway. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Spooky U.P. art show coming to Wintergreen Hill Gallery

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Wintergreen Hill Gallery and Gifts in Marquette creates opportunities for artists around the Marquette Area to have their work featured in a professional gallery. Just in time for Halloween Weekend, a local artist with a flare for spooky creations will be featured in her first solo show.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette man runs away from officers, arrested for outstanding warrants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man is in jail after Marquette police arrested him for outstanding warrants and uncovered a stolen motorcycle in his possession. The Marquette Police Department says its officers were dispatched Wednesday to the 2000 block of Longyear Avenue after reports of a suspicious subject in the area.
MARQUETTE, MI
michiganradio.org

State investigation finds abuse allegations against dozens of priests in Diocese of Marquette dating back decades

A new report by the Michigan attorney general’s office identifies dozens of abuse allegations against Catholic priests in the Upper Peninsula. The report is part of an ongoing state investigation into allegations of sexual abuse involving Catholic priests. In this case, the data stems from a search warrant served on the Diocese of Marquette in 2018 and additional tips.
MARQUETTE, MI

