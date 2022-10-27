Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Cafe L’Anse and The Village Gift Store creating opportunities in the community
L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’ve traveled along US-41 between Marquette and Houghton in the last five years, Main Street in L’Anse has undergone some changes. What started as an artist collective gift store, has expanded into a restaurant, shared use kitchen and lot more with The Village Gift Store and Cafe L’Anse.
WLUC
Downtown Iron Mountain hosts new Pumpkin Walk
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority is getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend. Downtown Iron Mountain hosted a new Pumpkin Walk on Saturday. There were costume contests, trick or treating, and a window decorating contest. The Dickinson County Library also hosted Ghouly Glowing Golfing and a Spooky Story Stroll through downtown.
My North.com
4 Timeless Northern Michigan Inns for a Cozy Getaway
Storied stays of Northern Michigan. From an inn in Marquette in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to a cozy Ludington B&B, these four timeless Northern Michigan inns combine history and hospitality for a cozy fall or winter getaway. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
UPMATTERS
Spooky U.P. art show coming to Wintergreen Hill Gallery
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Wintergreen Hill Gallery and Gifts in Marquette creates opportunities for artists around the Marquette Area to have their work featured in a professional gallery. Just in time for Halloween Weekend, a local artist with a flare for spooky creations will be featured in her first solo show.
WLUC
Marquette man runs away from officers, arrested for outstanding warrants
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man is in jail after Marquette police arrested him for outstanding warrants and uncovered a stolen motorcycle in his possession. The Marquette Police Department says its officers were dispatched Wednesday to the 2000 block of Longyear Avenue after reports of a suspicious subject in the area.
UPMATTERS
Marquette man arrested on multiple charges, found in possession of stolen motorcycle
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested by officers from the Marquette Police Department (MPD) on Wednesday night. According to a release from the department, MPD officers were dispatched to the 2000 Block of Longyear Avenue in Marquette for reports of a suspicious person in the area.
UPMATTERS
Report released by AG Nessel documenting alleged abuse at Marquette Catholic Diocese
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A report from the Department of the Attorney General was released on Thursday by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel documenting allegations of sexual abuse that took place in the Marquette Catholic Diocese. “The list includes 44 priests across Michigan, 38 of whom were employed or...
michiganradio.org
State investigation finds abuse allegations against dozens of priests in Diocese of Marquette dating back decades
A new report by the Michigan attorney general’s office identifies dozens of abuse allegations against Catholic priests in the Upper Peninsula. The report is part of an ongoing state investigation into allegations of sexual abuse involving Catholic priests. In this case, the data stems from a search warrant served on the Diocese of Marquette in 2018 and additional tips.
