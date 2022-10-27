Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon counties battle misinformed election lawsuit
Twelve Oregon counties, along with Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, have been named as defendants in a federal lawsuit concerned with election security. The 13 plaintiffs in the case, who are driven by the disproven theory that the 2020 election was stolen, say Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Klamath and Coos counties and Fagan fueled “a profound crisis of confidence that constitutes de facto voter suppression and disenfranchisement,” in a suit filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland.
Readers respond: Measure 111 carefully crafted
I strongly disagree with your position on Measure 111. (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: Vote ‘no’ on legally risky Measure 111,” Oct. 19) I’d like to respond to your claim that this measure will lead to expensive lawsuits. It is true, as mentioned in The Oregonian’s...
Lebanon-Express
Back on mid-Willamette Valley ballots: psychedelic mushrooms
Starting in 2023, Oregon will be the first state to legalize psychedelic mushrooms for therapeutic use. But the legalization has many communities wondering about the implications legalization brings — prompting many of them to place either two-year moratoria or outright bans on the Nov. 8 ballot. Experts say there’s...
philomathnews.com
Oregon is the #10 least affordable state for renters
Full-time workers are feeling the pinch in today’s rental market. A nationwide housing shortage and skyrocketing property values—coupled with fewer pay raises for the general working population in recent decades—are fueling a squeeze in the rental market. But how affordable is rent in your state?. In order...
See how home prices have gone up and down in Oregon’s top 10 counties in a year
The last 12 months have been bumpy for Oregon’s residential real estate market. Mortgage rates have doubled and so has the number of Portland area homes for sale. The inventory of active residential listings in the Portland area from September 2021, measured as 1.1 months, jumped to 2.2 months in September 2022, according to the latest Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) report.
thatoregonlife.com
Top Four Things To Do On The Oregon Coast In Fall
We love visiting the Oregon coast in fall. Fall usually means bad weather on the coast, and that means less crowds at your favorite coastal restaurants, trailheads, and other coastal destinations. Here are our top four things to do on the Oregon coast this autumn. 1. Find Peace And Tranquility...
opb.org
75 years ago, a plane crash changed Oregon politics
On Oct. 28, 1947, Republican Gov. Earl Snell, the State Senate President Marshall Cornett, and Secretary of State Robert Farrell Jr. boarded a plane to southeastern Oregon for some goose hunting. It was supposed to be a quick trip to a friend’s sprawling Lake County ranch. Instead, the small, private plane crashed into a ridge. All three politicians and the pilot were killed.
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
opb.org
Greater Idaho organizers face a new foe: Growing apathy
In the same place where thousands of voters once affirmed one of Greater Idaho’s first electoral victories, Mike McCarter wondered why more people weren’t continuing to show up to voice their support. Two years ago, Union County voters approved a ballot measure that mandated the Union County Board...
Animal activists to sue U.S. Fish and Wildlife over protection of local bird
The Center for Biological Diversity and Audubon Society of Portland are reportedly teaming up to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in response to the level of protection given to the streaked horned lark, a small, ground-dwelling songbird with distinctive feathers or “horns,” on its head that’s found in Oregon and Washington.
NPR
Buying guns in Oregon could become more difficult if voters pass ballot measure
Voters in Oregon have a chance to weigh in on gun control. A ballot measure would require permits in order to purchase guns and ban magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. NPR's Katia Riddle reports. KATIA RIDDLE, BYLINE: For many people working on Ballot Measure 114, the cause is...
WWEEK
Need to Feel Some Hope for Oregon’s Future? Meet Qiddist Ashé.
This week’s issue of Willamette Week features Give!Guide. It not only outlines the paper’s annual directory of local nonprofits, organized for easy comprehension and maximum philanthropic opportunity at every income level, but it also spotlights the next generation of nonprofit luminaries via the yearly Skidmore Prize. If this...
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
WA State DOH ‘Relaxes’ More COVID Rules in Schools
According to information released by the Washington State Department of Health, more COVID-era restrictions and rules will be eased, likely next week. The information, presented here via the Walla Walla School District, indicates some significant changes coming in schools. According to the WWSD:. "The 5-day isolation of COVID positive individuals...
Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest
Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Native Teen Develops Smartphone App For Psychological Health
PORTLAND, Ore. — A recent survey that was carried out by Mental Health America revealed that Oregon has one of the greatest populations of adults who are battling issues related to their mental health and sickness, despite the fact that the state has fewer resources for care. Oregon was...
Oregon escaped burn inflames old tensions between ranchers and federal government
SALEM, Ore. — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but the...
The 5 Most Dangerous Cities To Drive Through in Oregon
Oregon is a beautiful state with a lot to see, whether you're looking to check out some city life, look at the farming communities, or maybe you're curious about a college town. Either way, there are some dangerous parts of Oregon just like Washington or California. So we wanted to make sure you know before you visit.
Readers respond: Oregon needs Drazan
My husband’s great grandmother recounted the words her mother said in the summer of 1862 during a newspaper interview decades later. The family was traveling by wagon east to Baker County when her mother instructed them to stop at the top of a hill above Portland and gaze down at the buildings and houses near the river. “Remember what you see here because one day, this will be a great city,” she said. I wonder what she would think of that city 160 years later.
Tri-City Herald
Worker’s hand stuck ‘up to the second knuckle’ in meat tenderizer, Oregon rescuers say
A supermarket worker was rushed to a trauma center after getting one hand stuck in a meat tenderizer, Oregon officials said. Four of the worker’s fingers were “entrapped up to the second knuckle,” Portland Fire & Rescue wrote Oct. 27 in a news release. Crews reported using...
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0