ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationCanada

Puma's sponsorship of Israeli teams highlights the double standard in international football

By Aram Abujazar, Masters Student, Kinesiology, Western University, MacIntosh Ross, Assistant Professor, Kinesiology, Western University
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31BdDm_0ip8Oarv00
Companies like Puma continue to sponsor the Israeli Football Association despite some of its teams operating on illegally occupied Palestinian territory. (Shutterstock)

Over the last four years, “ Boycott PUMA ” has become a rallying cry for Palestinians seeking fair treatment in international football. The German sportswear manufacturer is one of the main sponsors of the Israeli Football Association (IFA).

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) officially accepted the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) as a member in 1998. Yet, contrary to FIFA rules, Israeli clubs continue functioning in the PFA’s jurisdiction.

Multiple IFA clubs operate on illegally occupied Palestinian territory, extending Israel’s settler colonialist agenda into the realm of sport. Despite this violation, PUMA continues to serve as the IFA’s main sponsor.

FIFA has never been known as a human rights leader and, with the Qatar 2022 World Cup coming up next month, we fear the rights of millions will once again take a back seat to profit and nationalism.

The IFA’s refusal to cease operations in the West Bank is part of Israel’s broader suppression of Palestinian football. According to the PFA , Israeli authorities have stifled the movement of players and officials, impeded stadium and pitch projects, destroyed existing facilities and created too much instability for youth programs to function properly.

Israeli violations ignored

According to rule 71.2 of the FIFA Legal Handbook , “Member associations and their clubs may not play on the territory of another member association without the latter’s approval.” Yet, this is precisely what the IFA has been doing in Palestinian territory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cez3J_0ip8Oarv00
A player for Beitar Shabi Givat Zeev wears the team’s shirt. The football team is one of several clubs based in illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

When Russia invaded Crimea in 2014, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), one of the six continental governing bodies within FIFA, took very different steps . Instead of simply allowing Russia to incorporate Crimean football clubs into their national competitions, they created a new UEFA-backed professional football league.

Why is Palestinian football worthy of less?

According to Tokyo Sexwale , chair of FIFA’s Monitoring Committee Israel-Palestine, no action is being taken because FIFA “must remain neutral with regard to political matters.” This apparent double-standard comes as no surprise given FIFA’s eurocentricity. Eight of FIFA’s nine presidents have been European.

Chairman of the FIFA Monitoring Committee Israel-Palestine, Tokyo Sexwale, speaks to the media during a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel in October 2015. (AP Photo/Dan Balilty)

Shockingly, FIFA further announced that the “matter is declared closed and will not be the subject of any further discussion until the legal and/or de facto framework has changed.”

In short, there is one set of rules for Europe, where national sovereignty is taken very seriously, and another for Palestine, where the codified rights of the PFA are cast aside. For many activists, FIFA’s hypocrisy means they must focus on the corporations that fund Israeli’s international football violations.

#BoycottPUMA

The #BoycottPUMA campaign was created by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS) in September 2018. Utilizing social media for international impact, #BoycottPUMA is one of the top hashtags associated with the movement, generating millions of impressions online. This support has translated into several highly visible victories for activists.

In 2019, English football clubs Liverpool and Chester refused to renew deals with Puma. In 2020, Malaysia’s largest university, Universiti Teknologi MARA, dropped Puma as the official sponsor of its football team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CG17f_0ip8Oarv00
Campaigners have called on Puma to end its sponsorship of Israeli football clubs. (Shutterstock)

PUMA has a social responsibility to ensure their products are ethically manufactured. The company claims their products are “ manufactured in decent workplaces where human rights are respected ,” while striving to have “a positive impact on communities where PUMA is present.”

Looking at PUMA’s operations in Palestine, it’s hard to believe such statements. Until 2021, PUMA was using Israeli licensee Delta Galil, which appears on the United Nation’s list of companies complicit in human rights violations via their operations in the occupied West Bank.

Although PUMA ended its relationship with Delta Galil, it merely shifted operations to another company located in occupied East Jerusalem, thus avoiding the UN’s list. As BDS explains , “Puma simply swapped one complicit Israeli company for another, while maintaining its sponsorship of the Israel Football Association and its support for Israel’s violent land grabs.”

Reflecting on Europe’s approach to the Middle East, celebrated Palestinian scholar Edward Said argued that “the major component in European culture is precisely what made that culture hegemonic both in and outside Europe: the idea of European identity as a superior one in comparison with all the non-European peoples and cultures.”

FIFA and PUMA are now casting a similar web of superiority. As the international community increasingly denounces Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian land, it must also demand that FIFA and PUMA treat Palestinians with the same dignity they afford Europeans and Israelis.

The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Samuel Eto'o gives withering assessment of his former Barcelona team-mate Thierry Henry in new documentary as he incredibly claims the Arsenal legend was 'not on my level'... and even suggests Nicolas Anelka was a better player

Samuel Eto'o has sensationally claimed that he was operating on a different level to his former Barcelona team-mate Thierry Henry. The ex-Cameroonian striker played alongside Henry for two seasons at Barca, but believes the Frenchman was not on 'my level'. He further claimed that the France and Arsenal record goalscorer...
Yardbarker

Allegri looking forward to the World Cup break

Juventus manager Max Allegri expects his team to perform better when everyone returns from the Qatar 2022 World Cup in December. The Bianconeri have been poor in this campaign because they have missed the input of the likes of Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa. Both players have been absent because...
TheConversationCanada

Belarusians are facing discrimination and blame for Russia's war in Ukraine

In late September 2022, the International Congress of Belarusian Studies was held in Kaunas, Lithuania. After it ended, an attendee’s car broke down. He took it to a garage but the management refused to service a car owned by a Belarusian. Ultimately, it had to be towed back over the border into Belarus. The incident seems minor, but it illustrates how Europeans are linking Belarusians with Russians and partly blame them for the war in Ukraine. There are numerous examples of such discrimination. Rejecting applications Some European universities have refused to accept Belarusian students. Estonian universities have rejected applications from both Russian and Belarusian...
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Gazzetta claims Juventus will try to sway Conte by adding two star players

Despite the ugly row that ensued two years ago during the Coppa Italia clash between Andrea Agnelli and Antonio Conte, a recent report claimed that the two men have mended their relationship. The incident took place back when the manager was at the helm of Inter. He was caught by...
SB Nation

Former Chelsea hero David Luiz makes history by winning the Copa Libertadores

There wasn’t much to be happy about in the Chelsea-verse yesterday, but over in South America, one of our former heroes — well, two, actually — had themselves a pretty good weekend indeed. Flamengo, featuring David Luiz and Filipe Luís, beat Athletico Paranaense, 1-0 on Saturday night to claim their third Copa Libertadores and second in four seasons (and third final in that same span).
Yardbarker

PSG leading Juventus in the race for Ukrainian talent

PSG could blow away all the competing clubs for the signature of Mykhaylo Mudryk as the youngster continues to impress for Shakhtar Donetsk. The 21-year-old is the future star of Ukrainian football and is already proving to be the top talent in his nation now. It is only a matter...
Yardbarker

Elimination from all European competition could be an advantage for Juventus

Juventus crashed out of the Champions League after their 4-3 loss to Benfica in Lisbon last night. They must earn a result against PSG while hoping Maccabi Haifa does not do better in their game against Benfica if they want to play in the Europa League this term. The Bianconeri...
The Associated Press

FIFA report shows growth in women’s soccer

Women’s soccer is seeing growing revenues globally from sponsorships, broadcast deals and merchandising, while also seeing greater interest from fans, according to a new survey by the game’s governing body. FIFA released its second benchmarking report on women’s soccer on Friday as the sport gains momentum ahead of...
FOX Sports

Osimhen and 'Kvara' extend Napoli's winning streak to 13

ROME (AP) — What a shame for most soccer fans that Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia won’t be at the World Cup in Qatar. The Napoli forwards have been two of the most exciting players in Europe this season. When he’s healthy — which isn’t often — Osimhen...
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Sunday's gossip: Messi, Ronaldo, Kante, Alvarez, Depay, Kessie, Silva

Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants to bring Paris St-Germain's Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, back to the club in January. (Sport) Messi will decide on his future after the World Cup and will not leave PSG in January even if he decides not to sign a new contract. (Ben Jacobs - Twitter)
The Independent

Osasuna and the secret behind Spain’s model club daring to ‘dream’ of Europe

It was when stepping out onto the Santiago Bernabeu pitch, Osasuna’s Jon Moncayola reveals, that he was struck by a sudden realisation.“We’re playing every weekend with lads we’ve spent many years with in youth teams and, even these days, some of us don’t believe it,” the 24-year-old midfielder explains. “You look at each other and go ‘f**k me, we’re here!’Despite such sentiments, Moncayola and his pals - for that is pretty much the way to describe them - were more than there to make up the numbers. The numbers in fact look pretty good, amplified as they are by a...
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba 'suffers ANOTHER injury set back to leave his World Cup hopes hanging by a thread' with the France and Juventus star 'picking up an injury in training' as Didier Deschamps sweats on star midfielder's fitness

Paul Pogba is facing a new injury crisis that could see him miss the World Cup with France as the midfielder's Juventus struggles look set to continue. Reports close to the Frenchman state that Pogba has sustained a new injury setback while undergoing rehabilitation on an existing knee injury that has seen him yet to play a competitive game for Juventus since joining the club in the summer.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

UK govt under fire for 'wretched' migrant center conditions

LONDON — (AP) — British politicians from both opposition and governing parties on Monday demanded the Conservative government improve conditions at an overcrowded facility for migrants, described by an independent inspector as “wretched.”. Hundreds of people who crossed the English Channel in small boats have been moved...
Daily Mail

Organisers of The Open dismiss Donald Trump's claim they want to return the Major to his Turnberry venue in Scotland after the former US president boasted it is the 'No 1 course in Europe'

Organisers of The Open have dismissed claims by Donald Trump that they want to return to his Turnberry course in Ayrshire. In the wake of last year's Capitol riots, the R&A said they would not countenance staging golf's oldest major at the Trump venue 'until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances'.
TheConversationCanada

Sanctions on Russia are increasing, not decreasing, its revenue

The European Union has just approved new sanctions against Russia, including a price cap on oil sales, following the United States’ Sept. 30 announcement of new economic sanctions. Both announcements are in response to Russia’s annexation of four regions of Ukraine. The goal of sanctions against Russia is to cripple Russia’s capacity to wage war and reduce Vladimir Putin’s access to the materials and financing necessary to fight. However, because there are still countries willing to purchase Russia’s petroleum products, sanctions are increasing Russia’s revenue, not decreasing it. Worse yet, the sanctions are driving up global oil and natural gas...
MARYLAND STATE
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy