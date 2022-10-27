Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Snow Peak x Mountain of Moods Winter 2022 Is Made for Outdoor Activity
It’s known that Snow Peak excels in Japanese-designed apparel and gear for an active lifestyle outdoors. Now, the Niigata-based brand has reunited with Mountain of Moods for another outdoor-focused collection. Made for the Winter 2022 season, the limited-edition snow apparel offering was designed at the base of Mt. Tanigawa...
Pinkbike.com
Tech Week 2023: Handguards, Expensive Winter Shoes, Luxurious Printed Saddles
While slightly divisive for aesthetic reasons, there are some that diligently swear by hand guards. Whether it's to make the tree-punch slightly less painful, to help you when riding through thick bracken, or just to stop your hands from looking like baked potatoes after the winter's chill has had its way, they do arguably have their place.
Pinkbike.com
Tech Week 2023: Cold Weather Gear from Spada, Gorewear, Endura, & Giro
The Enduro Titan jacket is another item in Spada's new MTB range featuring a lightweight three-layer fabric design that is waterproof rated at 10,000mm, this means it should be good to resist most downpours and even some snow. To ensure the jacket keeps some breathability Sapda has included zipped underarm vents also the jacket features a silicone print on the shoulders to add extra grip for backpack wearers. To keep the rain out of the jacket Spada has added taped seams, weatherproof zips and a soft jersey cuff that should help stop debris going up the sleeves while riding. There is also an adjustable helmet-compatible hood that can be rolled away.
Endura Freezing Point II overshoes review – warm, waterproof and comfy... if only they were a little longer
Fleece lined, waterproof and competitively priced
intheknow.com
Winter boots are on sale at Nordstrom Rack! Here are 5 stylish yet comfortable pairs up to 40% off
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Winter boots are a cold weather essential. Have...
I Check Zara Everyday—These Are The 30 Best Dresses, Knits, and Shoes To Order
I looked at my calendar recently and had no idea I had so many exciting things coming up. I’m getting ready to head ton Upstate New York this weekend for a little fall getaway, next week I’m off to Los Angeles for some warmer weather and to celebrate halloween, and dinners and events planned here in the city. As someone who likes to keep busy and is more on the soical side I love having a calendar this full, but with that being said I need to make sure I have great looks to wear to all of my upcoming fall plans. While I do admit I have expensive taste, I like to keep a budget in mind when I do my shopping and Zara always comes through. They have new arrivals coming in constantly and great pieces that can even pass for designer. Right now dresses, knits and shoes are at the top of my list while shopping and while doing my daily Zara deep dive I found everything I was looking for and then some.
Give Your Jeans a Break and Try a Denim Midiskirt Instead
It’s fair to say that a pair of jeans read as casual and skirts have a dressier reputation. A denim midiskirt, however, can achieve a happy medium. With denim as the material, the garment will bring a sense of everyday ease to your look, and the knee- or ankle-length silhouette will lend some polish. Denim midi and maxis made appearances in fall collections from Dries Van Noten, Marni, Ami, and Khaite, all the while, denim labels such as Mother, Still Here, Frame, Slvrlake, and Citizens of Humanity also included the silhouette in their denim offerings.
Vogue
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
Pinkbike.com
Tech Week 2023: A Spa For Your Bike, Tools For the Workshop & Trail
Dynaplug's Convert MTB kit stealthily hides inside the end of your handlebar and doubles the plug applicator as the bar end. Each bar end cap and plunger weighs 42g and is stocked with two plugs at either end. This of course requires a set of grips that leave the end...
Rothy’s New Wool Shoes for Men Make Machine Washable Dress Shoes a Reality
Rothy’s just released a brand new wool dress shoe for men, The Monty, and it’s already our favorite new fall wardrobe staple. The Monty is a little more casual than a standard dress shoe but fancier than your average sneaker, giving you the comfort you want and the style you need to wear this pair to the office, on a date or another upscale occasion. Plus, because they’re from Rothy’s, these shoes are totally machine washable. While they’re not quite dress shoes, we do think they’re office-appropriate, and at a glance, they certainly look like dress shoes. If you’re like us, the idea...
The 31 Best Boots for Women to Feel Comfortable and Look Fashionable This Season
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The best boots for women are true cold-weather wardrobe allies. Polished and practical, these fashion boots will be the footwear choice that you’ll gravitate towards day after day, becoming a foundation with which to build your outfits around. Like most fashion footwear staples, such as white sneakers, picking out the most comfortable women’s boots with cool style requires planning. It’s less about trend-forward items that you’ll only be able to wear for one season and more about focusing on reliable...
KSN.com
12 best knee-high boots
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Fall is here, meaning it's time to put away your summer gear and get out your warm-weather clothing. Unlike winter, fall offers plenty of versatility in the outfits you can wear and is ideal for strutting a stylish pair of boots.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Atherton Bikes Staff Ride the All New AM.130
Photography & Words by Dan Griffiths. Being a local and long-time collaborator with Atherton Bikes has its privileges – not least invitations to their post-work staff rides. Athy Bikes definitely has a work hard, play hard culture, and these post-work rides invariably end up in the pub. Still, they are also a chance for as many as possible from the team to try out different setups on the bikes and test different versions of prototypes over the Dyfi’s many different terrains. The feedback from these rides is essential to guiding the finished product.
Robb Recommends: How Ghiaia’s Cashmere Sweaters Are Built to Last Longer
Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission. In a marketplace flooded with $100 cashmere sweaters and dissembling messages about “accessible luxury,” it’s a bold thing to start a minimalist essentials line that frames a $695 crewneck as a value proposition. Yet that’s exactly what Davide Baroncini is doing with Ghiaia. He created the brand, which launched in the fall of 2019—the name, pronounced...
Amazon price mistake: $300 Fitbit Sense 2 drops to $79.95
Someone at Amazon just made a huge mistake, slashing the price of the Fitbit Sense 2 to just $79.95. That’s a massive 73% discount, and it’s certainly not going to be around for very long. We’ve let the cat out of the bag, so once the orders start...
womansday.com
Denise Austin Shares the Sneaker She Says Is ‘the Best Walking Shoe’
Denise Austin just shared her must-have walking shoes. She loves Easy Spirit’s Mel Emove Walking Shoes, from her new collection with the brand. Snag 20% off the entire site with Austin’s discount code through the end of December. Whether she’s strutting down the runway or sharing workouts for...
The Best Everyday Designer Bags You’ll Want to Wear 24/7
If you're looking to splurge on a designer bag for yourself or someone else, these different everyday styles are your absolute best bets — details
Elevate Your Fall Fashion With These 15 Pants That Pair Perfectly With Flats
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. In the world of fashion, certain shoes just belong with particular pants. For instance, sneakers go with joggers, booties go with skinny jeans and tall boots team well with leggings. They’re silhouette soulmates! But what is flats' other […]
sneakernews.com
New Balance Presents A Fall-Appropriate Colorway Of The 580
The New Balance 580 may not have the widespread attention of some of its counterparts, but recent collaborations with Stray Rats and Palace have reintroduced the silhouette to the masses. Recently, the once-Japan-exclusive model appeared in a mix of brown and yellow tones perfect for autumn. High-quality leather and breathable...
Pinkbike.com
Tech Week 2023: Pole's New Vikkelä Ditches the Motor, Keeps the 190mm of Travel
Remember the wild-looking, 190mm-travel Voima e-bike that debuted last summer? Pole is now ready to release the Vikkelä, a mountain bike version featuring the same dual-link suspension system and polarizing appearance, but without the motor and battery. Just like some of their other bikes, the aluminum frame is CNC machined in two halves from a chunk of 7075-T6 billet aluminum and bonded together, and the entire thing is manufactured at their factory in Finland.
Comments / 0