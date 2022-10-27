Read full article on original website
Man shot multiple times after fight on Prentiss Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot multiple times after a fight that happened in Jackson on Friday, October 28. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the fight broke out around 6:30 p.m. near Prentiss Street and Capital Street. One man was shot multiple times. According to Hearn, the suspect ran down Prentiss Street […]
Man arrested after chase in Jones, Covington counties
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after a chase in Jones County briefly led into Covington County on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Derrell Ducksworth, 40, led deputies on a chase in a western Jones County that briefly moved into Covington County. The chase ended […]
Driver found shot, killed in crashed car in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A driver was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a crashed car at an apartment complex in Warren County on Saturday, October 29. Vicksburg Daily News reported a car crash was reported around 1:00 a.m. at the Apple Orchard Apartments on Blossom Lane. Warren County deputies arrived to […]
Shooting leaves driver dead in Warren County
One person is dead following a vehicle crash and suspected shooting early Sunday morning. Vicksburg-Warren E911 received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Blossom Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
VIDEO: One dead in overnight shooting in Warren County
One person is dead in a shooting at an apartment complex on Blossom Lane. Around 1:00 a.m. reports came in of an accident at the Apple Orchard apartments where a vehicle hit a tree or a light pole. Initial indications were that at least one person in the vehicle was unresponsive.
Jackson police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries after Southern and Jackson State game
JACKSON, Miss. - Multiple cars had their windows broken and were ransacked during the Southern and Jackson State football game Saturday. According to WABT, the parking lot where the cars were burglarized was nearly a mile away from the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium where the game was played. The news...
Fight between two men in Jackson results in one being shot, the other fleeing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fight between two men in Jackson resulted in one man being shot Friday evening. Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says they responded to a call about a fight that happened around 6:45 p.m. on Prentiss and Capitol Street. When police arrived, one man had...
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple vehicles had their windows busted while parked for the Jackson State versus Southern football game Saturday. The incident occurred near Peachtree Street across from Ida. B. Wells APAC School. The suspect(s) have not been identified at this time. Jackson police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol...
Sheriff Pace offers updates on carjacking, rape and molestation cases
On Thursday, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace gave updates on several ongoing and unrelated cases within the county. Sheriff Pace announced a second arrest relating to the carjacking at Love’s Truck Stop earlier this month. “This is an individual the City of Vicksburg had already arrested,” said Sheriff Pace....
Man dies in crash on Highway 472 in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a single-car crash on Highway 472 in Copiah County on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said the crash happened around 7:34 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway. They said C.J. Jackson, 46, of Georgetown, was driving a 2011 GMC […]
Court upholds conviction of man who robbed store at gunpoint, then entered hospital wounded claiming he was the one who was robbed
The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and sentencing of a Meadville man for a 2018 armed robbery. James Davon O’Quinn, age 26 in 2018, was convicted in April 2021 before Judge David H. Strong Jr. in Lincoln County Circuit Court. O’Quinn appealed his case, arguing his trial counsel provided ineffective assistance by failing to object to multiple instances of hearsay.
‘It’s just a sad moment at this time’: JPD officer killed in motorcycle crash
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year veteran of the Jackson Police Department was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon, JPD Chief James Davis says. The officer, Cpl. Michael Tarrio, was traveling west on U.S. 80, where he collided with a pickup truck. “As a result, he lost his life,”...
Multiple car break-ins during JSU game
JACKSON, Miss. — Several vehicles were broken into during the Jackson State University football game Saturday. Jackson State was playing Southern University. Just before 5 p.m., broken windshields on several cars were seen on Peachtree Street behind Murrah High School, just blocks from Veterans Memorial Stadium. People park in...
3 men, 1 woman killed in separate Jackson homicides
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened within a span of two days. The first shooting happened in the 200 block of Parcel Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 23. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Kajarvis Amos, was taken to the University of Mississippi […]
Multiple agencies to provide crowd, traffic control for possible record JSU crowd Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple law enforcement agencies met Friday to continue planning efforts for Saturday’s Jackson State-Southern University game, made more logistically challenging from ESPN’s College Gameday and upwards of 80,000 people who could attend the all-day event. The efforts, led by JSU Police Chief Herman Horton,...
Carthage accident involves full school bus
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
Three indicted by Warren County Grand Jury for domestic violence
A Warren County Grand Jury has indicted three for domestic violence. Indicted are Albert Thomas, 62, Ray Jordan, 41, and Bernard Hodge, 30. Albert Thomas is accused of feloniously committing an act of domestic violence against his girlfriend, on or about Aug. 15, by “pulling her off the porch, causing injury to her shoulder.” According to court documents, Thomas has two or more previous convictions of domestic violence within 5 years prior to this incident and will be charged with Domestic Violence – 3rd Offense.
Warren County Grand Jury: Couple indicted in beating of child
A Vicksburg couple has been indicted on charges of child abuse in the reported beating of a 5-month-old child. The Warren County grand jury handed down the indictment against Erica Adams, 25, 125 Blue Creek Drive, and Demerrick Thomas, 27, 1521 Sky Farm Ave. during its October session. According to...
Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Warren County
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead, and another is injured after a vehicle crash in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says deputies received a phone call just after 1 a.m. Sunday about a vehicle crashing into a utility pole in the 900 block of Blossom Lane.
Newton leaders make appeal for information about shootings
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Newton and the Newton Police Department made an appeal Tuesday for information to solve a recent rash of shootings. The city said the Newton Police Department is working in conjunction with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department to bring the people responsible to justice.
