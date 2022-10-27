A Warren County Grand Jury has indicted three for domestic violence. Indicted are Albert Thomas, 62, Ray Jordan, 41, and Bernard Hodge, 30. Albert Thomas is accused of feloniously committing an act of domestic violence against his girlfriend, on or about Aug. 15, by “pulling her off the porch, causing injury to her shoulder.” According to court documents, Thomas has two or more previous convictions of domestic violence within 5 years prior to this incident and will be charged with Domestic Violence – 3rd Offense.

WARREN COUNTY, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO