Have you seen this man? NC police looking for Bojangles robbery suspect
The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Innocent bystander seriously hurt in drive-by shooting on The Plaza, police say
Gastonia police asking for public help’s in finding missing Gastonia man
GASTONIA, N.C. — Officials in Gastonia are asking for the public’s help in finding Timothy Allen Hedrick, 26, who has not been heard from or seen since Oct. 8. Hedrick’s last known location was at the Gaston County Public Library in Gastonia, according to authorities. He is known to spend time around the area of Ozark Road on Interstate 85 near East Long Road.
Investigation underway after two juveniles hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a northeast Charlotte shooting that has left two juveniles hurt. The shooting happened late Saturday night on Reagan Drive off West Sugar Creek Road, near the New Destiny Worship Center. A Channel 9 crew at the scene learned from witnesses the...
WBTV
Man injured after shooting inside vehicle at Gaston County intersection, police say
Man arrested, accused of killing 28-year-old man in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested Saturday in the killing of a 28-year-old in Davidson County. Curtis Lee Wall is facing a charge for murder and is accused of killing Tyler Burgwyn Brady of Gold Hill. The shooting happened on Sept. 18 around 12:36 p.m. at a...
24-year-old was shot at inside car in Gastonia, police say
One injured after shooting in Gastonia, suspect in custody, police say
wccbcharlotte.com
Car Crashes Into Mint Hill Apartment Building
MINT HILL, N.C. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into an apartment in Mint Hill. It happened at the residences at West Mint on Stoney Glen Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. Video shows the front end of the car crashed into one of the ground...
WBTV
Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Rowan County was able to awaken the residents in time for them and their four dogs to safely escape the burning home. Two people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Sunday morning.
1 killed, 1 injured in Rockingham shooting
ROCKINGHAM — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one individual dead and another injured. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in the parking lot between Cook Out and Captain D’s on East Broad Avenue, according to investigators with the Rockingham Police Department. One...
Grand jury convicts Catawba County man of Newton bank robbery, fraud and identity theft
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Catawba County man has been convicted by a federal grand jury in Statesville of committing a bank robbery, wire fraud and aggravated identity thief, officials announced Friday. Between June 30, 2020 to March 20, 2021, Spenc’r Denard Rickerson, 35, of Claremont, used false information to...
lakenormanpublications.com
Mooresville man arrested in connection with 38-year cold case investigation
MOORESVILLE – A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday in connection with 38-year-old cold case for rape and attempted murder. In early September, detectives with the Mooresville Police Department were asked to assist the State Bureau of Investigations on an investigation of a rape and attempted murder that allegedly occurred March 24, 1984, in Columbia, Mo. Police say the victim encountered an unknown suspect while walking to work and was abducted at knifepoint. The suspect drove the victim to a dead-end road where the victim was raped.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell sheriff: Tips led to arrest of man for bomb threat
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said that numerous tips and information from the public led to the arrest of a man in connection with a bomb threat Tuesday. Rex Leroy Locke, 42, of Lipe Road, Troutman, was charged with felony communicate a false bomb threat to a public building. A...
WBTV
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
No police reports or incident reports substantiating behavior that would constitute unprotected speech have been received at this time. The City Hill City Council unanimously voted to reduce the speed limit in neighborhoods in areas with no speed limit signs. DNA links Iredell County man's arrest in cold case rape.
Union County deputies looking for third suspect after pursuit
WYFF4.com
Disapproval of Mountain Dew leads to North Carolina woman firing shots, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman's disapproval of her father drinking Mountain Dew led to her being charged after shooting soda bottles in her backyard, according to Gastonia police. Officers said they were called to a Gastonia, North Carolina, neighborhood for sounds of multiple gunshots. During the investigation, officers...
Two entrapped, rescued in NC crash
Lockdown lifted at Union County elementary schools after police chase, 2 in custody
Lockdowns have been lifted at two Union County elementary schools Friday following a police chase in the area.
15-year-old identified as 2nd victim in deadly shooting at Greensboro block party
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know the name of a 15-year-old boy who was killed in a deadly shooting at a Greensboro block party Tuesday night. The victim, Ronaldlee Snipes, was one of two killed that night, according to a Thursday news release from Greensboro police. Kaneycha Turner, a 19-year-old North Carolina A&T State University […]
