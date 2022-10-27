ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Queen City News

24-year-old was shot at inside car in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested after a 24-year-old was shot inside a car overnight, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:20 a.m. near E. Long Ave. and N. Broad St. A 24-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to an area […]
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Car Crashes Into Mint Hill Apartment Building

MINT HILL, N.C. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into an apartment in Mint Hill. It happened at the residences at West Mint on Stoney Glen Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. Video shows the front end of the car crashed into one of the ground...
MINT HILL, NC
WBTV

Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Rowan County was able to awaken the residents in time for them and their four dogs to safely escape the burning home. Two people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Sunday morning.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

1 killed, 1 injured in Rockingham shooting

ROCKINGHAM — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one individual dead and another injured. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in the parking lot between Cook Out and Captain D’s on East Broad Avenue, according to investigators with the Rockingham Police Department. One...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville man arrested in connection with 38-year cold case investigation

MOORESVILLE – A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday in connection with 38-year-old cold case for rape and attempted murder. In early September, detectives with the Mooresville Police Department were asked to assist the State Bureau of Investigations on an investigation of a rape and attempted murder that allegedly occurred March 24, 1984, in Columbia, Mo. Police say the victim encountered an unknown suspect while walking to work and was abducted at knifepoint. The suspect drove the victim to a dead-end road where the victim was raped.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell sheriff: Tips led to arrest of man for bomb threat

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said that numerous tips and information from the public led to the arrest of a man in connection with a bomb threat Tuesday. Rex Leroy Locke, 42, of Lipe Road, Troutman, was charged with felony communicate a false bomb threat to a public building. A...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Union County deputies looking for third suspect after pursuit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Union County took two people into custody Friday morning and were looking for a third person after a police pursuit near Indian Trail. Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene and could see an active scene where police were searching farmland and wooded areas near Secrest Shortcut Road, which is near Unionville and Indian Trail Road.
UNION COUNTY, NC

