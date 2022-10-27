ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

townbroadcast.com

Local man is missing since Friday at Gun Lake Casino

The family of Frank Sprague, 57, is asking for the public’s help in locating the local man who was last seen Friday night at the Gun Lake Casino. If you live in or around the area, please check your outdoor cameras. A spokesperson said, “As you are driving around today, please be on the lookout for this Ford F-150 (shown at left). You can message Virginia Sprague-Vanderband with any info” or call (616) 437-6706.
WAYLAND, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

Budget Friendly Places to Go in West Michigan

Grand Rapids is known for its lively downtown, award winning restaurants and beer, and excellent museums that attract thousands of tourists. There is so much to do and see in Grand Rapids and its surrounding areas, it can sometimes be overwhelming to decide where to go, especially for college students who are on a budget and short on time. The Collegiate asked students from the Grand Rapids area to share their favorite places to go that don’t break the bank.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A great option if you’re considering downsizing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are coming up so now may be a good time to talk about the next steps for a parent or loved one looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be a place to consider! We have Jill from Oaks of Rockford with us along with two residents, Chuck & Donna, to talk about what it’s like to live there!
ROCKFORD, MI
wtvbam.com

West Michigan doctor urging families to be cautions of RSV

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) –Pediatric doctor Andrea Hadley at the Helon DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids is urging families in West Michigan to be cautious when their child is sick, because it could be RSV. According to Dr. Hadley, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is experienced by...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

1 killed, 2 hurt in early Sunday morning crash

GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One woman was killed and two others were hurt in an early Sunday morning crash. It happened in Grand Rapids Charter Township on East Beltline Avenue and Reeds Lake Boulevard around 3 a.m. Michigan State Police said a 2010 Ford Focus driven by a 28-year-old woman from Grand […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.7 WITL

VIDEO: Halloween House In Marshall Is Fully Decorated

Halloween is only a few days away and there are some iconic houses in Michigan whose owners do a bang-up job every year decorating for the holiday. The famous Hix House on the east side of the state is known for its elaborately themed decorations every year, but the Halloween House in Marshall is no slouch either. In fact, the house is fully decorated for the 2022 Halloween season, and you can see all the decorations below before checking them out in person.
MARSHALL, MI
whtc.com

Semi Runs Red Light on US-31, Slams Pickup Truck South of Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 28, 2022) – A 70-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Grand Haven on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to US-31 at Hayes Street shortly after 12 Noon. That was where a northbound semi-tractor trailer, driven by a 39-year-old Illinois man, apparently drove through a red light and slammed into a pickup truck that was going through the junction with a green light. While the trucker was not hurt, the pickup driver was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
GRAND HAVEN, MI

