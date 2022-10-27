Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
West Michigan Man & Tribal Elder Missing After Trip To Casino
A West Michigan tribal elder in the Gun Lake Tribe is missing and his family is searching for him after he disappeared sometime on Friday night. Frank Sprague Went Missing After A Casino Trip on Friday Night. The Lowell man, Frank Sprague, was believed to have been at Gun Lake...
townbroadcast.com
Local man is missing since Friday at Gun Lake Casino
The family of Frank Sprague, 57, is asking for the public’s help in locating the local man who was last seen Friday night at the Gun Lake Casino. If you live in or around the area, please check your outdoor cameras. A spokesperson said, “As you are driving around today, please be on the lookout for this Ford F-150 (shown at left). You can message Virginia Sprague-Vanderband with any info” or call (616) 437-6706.
thecollegiatelive.com
Budget Friendly Places to Go in West Michigan
Grand Rapids is known for its lively downtown, award winning restaurants and beer, and excellent museums that attract thousands of tourists. There is so much to do and see in Grand Rapids and its surrounding areas, it can sometimes be overwhelming to decide where to go, especially for college students who are on a budget and short on time. The Collegiate asked students from the Grand Rapids area to share their favorite places to go that don’t break the bank.
WWMTCw
Pro-abortion sign outside Kalamazoo County church gets stolen, vandalized, pastor says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County pastor said a sign outside his church showing support for Proposal 3 keeps getting vandalized. The large banner was slashed in half earlier this week at Oshtemo United Methodist, according to a photo taken by the pastor. Prop 3: What Michigan's proposed abortion...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man charged in high-speed chase, fatal Battle Creek crash & more top stories
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman. Battle Creek police are asking for help in the investigation of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, family members found the...
WOOD
A great option if you’re considering downsizing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are coming up so now may be a good time to talk about the next steps for a parent or loved one looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be a place to consider! We have Jill from Oaks of Rockford with us along with two residents, Chuck & Donna, to talk about what it’s like to live there!
From gift cards to Thanksgiving dinners, Grand Ledge cancer survivor gives back
She's started a home-based nonprofit, and the organization's mission is to provide help to those with an immediate need.
wtvbam.com
West Michigan doctor urging families to be cautions of RSV
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) –Pediatric doctor Andrea Hadley at the Helon DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids is urging families in West Michigan to be cautious when their child is sick, because it could be RSV. According to Dr. Hadley, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is experienced by...
This Dude Just Smashed An Entire 28″ Pizza In 24 Minutes In Kalamazoo
There is a guy who has been making a big name for himself doing some insane food challenges around the Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan area. Nathan Klein has taken down some of the most arduous food attempts in recent years. He most recently took the challenge at Ray Ray's where,...
1 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
One person is hurt following an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
‘Used knife, No remorse’: Suspected serial killer on police radar in 1996
In 1997, months after Sharon Hammack's body was found, a member of a task force investigating a string of murders interviewed Garry Artman at his home in Kentwood.
Calhoun County motorcycle rider killed in collision with 2 trucks
A Battle Creek man died when his motorcycle was involved in an accident with two trucks Saturday morning.
Lumber falls from truck in Michigan, killing driver
The Grandville Police Department says a trailer was being unloaded when some lumber fell and killed 51-year-old Levi Linton of Ontario, Canada.
1 killed, 2 hurt in early Sunday morning crash
GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One woman was killed and two others were hurt in an early Sunday morning crash. It happened in Grand Rapids Charter Township on East Beltline Avenue and Reeds Lake Boulevard around 3 a.m. Michigan State Police said a 2010 Ford Focus driven by a 28-year-old woman from Grand […]
Lansing police warn partygoers not to drive drunk ahead of Halloween
Between the Halloween celebrations and the Michigan vs Michigan State game on Saturday, officials say they want to remind drivers about the need to stay sober behind the wheel
Police ask Michiganders to celebrate Halloween safely
When it comes to scary things, Halloween has plenty to offer. That's why the Lansing Police Department wants people to stay alert to ensure that everyone can enjoy all the good Halloween brings.
Overturned manufactured home caused major backup on US-127 south
The backup starts near the Frandor Shopping Center and goes down past McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.
Police: 81-year-old Battle Creek woman was stabbed to death
Police say a woman who was found dead in her Battle Creek home was stabbed multiple times.
VIDEO: Halloween House In Marshall Is Fully Decorated
Halloween is only a few days away and there are some iconic houses in Michigan whose owners do a bang-up job every year decorating for the holiday. The famous Hix House on the east side of the state is known for its elaborately themed decorations every year, but the Halloween House in Marshall is no slouch either. In fact, the house is fully decorated for the 2022 Halloween season, and you can see all the decorations below before checking them out in person.
whtc.com
Semi Runs Red Light on US-31, Slams Pickup Truck South of Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 28, 2022) – A 70-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Grand Haven on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to US-31 at Hayes Street shortly after 12 Noon. That was where a northbound semi-tractor trailer, driven by a 39-year-old Illinois man, apparently drove through a red light and slammed into a pickup truck that was going through the junction with a green light. While the trucker was not hurt, the pickup driver was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Comments / 0