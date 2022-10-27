ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

$70M development coming to Fort Ben in Lawrence

By Claire Rafford, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
A roughly $70 million development with luxury apartments and retail space, the city of Lawrence announced this month, will be coming to Fort Ben.

Located at the corner of 56th Street between Lawrence Village Parkway and Melner Drive, Indianapolis-based Keystone Group will develop the project, which will include 248 luxury apartments, including amenities, and 25,000 square feet of retail space. The single, U-shaped building will be five stories, with retail on the first floor.

It’s too early to know what businesses will join the retail space, however, a grocery store, fine-dining restaurants and boutique retail shops may be in play, FHRA executive director Heather Millikan said in an email to IndyStar.

Construction will begin next year and and the project is expected to open in late 2024.

It's just the latest project in the burgeoning area. After the Fort Benjamin Harrison Army base closed in the 1990s, the Fort Harrison Reuse Authority was founded to redevelop the land.

The vision, Economic Development Director Dan Zuerner said, is for the Fort Ben area to be a place residents can live, work and play.

Population increases at Fort Ben are fueling the need for more apartments, as well as more retail options on site, Zuerner said. Other projects nearby, such as the Lawrence Civic Plaza park and Fort Harrison’s Cultural Campus, are attracting people to the area as a community gathering space.

“We would like to have some amenities on the Fort to be able to support all of those citizens and all that development activity,” Zuerner said.

Because of Fort Harrison’s livability, Zuerner said there's a desire for more housing in the area. He expects demand for the units to meet supply.

“The Fort has become one of the most desirable places to live in the Indy metro area,” he said. “I don’t expect it to be difficult for them to fill at all.”

The city’s redevelopment commission approved the project, after which it was unanimously approved by the City Council, according to a news release from Lawrence city government.

“We are delighted to have Keystone Group as part of the Lawrence community,” Mayor Steve Collier said in the release. “The addition of this mixed use development will bring new businesses and restaurants to Lawrence for our residents and visitors to enjoy while helping meet the housing needs in our growing city.”

