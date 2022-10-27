ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Spooky strolls, costumes and Dia de los Muertos: 5 things to do in metro Detroit

By Brendel Hightower, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f0eTC_0ip8O31J00

The last weekend before Halloween offers lots of community trunk-or treat-events and haunted houses, along with Día de los Muertos celebrations, a spooky stroll through Canterbury Village, a museum harvest fest and even fun for dogs.

Halloween Stroll

Canterbury Village’s annual outdoor, family-friendly experience has walking paths lined with hand-carved jack-o-lanterns, glowing lamp posts and "pumpkin trees." There'll be a spooky carousel house, scarecrow row, dancing skeletons, a tunnel of fun and more.

Seasonal refreshments, including cider, donuts, hot chocolate and more will be available for purchase. A variety of Octoberfest beers, hard ciders, wine and cocktails are also featured.

5:30-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday at Canterbury Village, 2325 Joslyn Road in Lake Orion. Tickets are $14.99 per person and must be purchased in advance online at Canterbury Village. Children under 2 and military get free admission. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

Día de los Muertos Celebration

This cultural event honoring and remembering those who have died will feature food, live music, ballet Folklórico performances, vendors and children’s activities at a Detroit riverfront park.

The Day of the Dead alter can be viewed daily at Valade Park from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. through Nov. 7. The celebration will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Robert C. Valade Park, 2670 Atwater St. in Detroit. Free.

Fall at the Mall

This family-friendly festival hosted by Oakland Mall will feature pumpkin decorating in a pumpkin patch, face painting for kids, food trucks, vendors and free apple cider and donuts in the parking lot by Macy’s.

Free musical performances from The Witchypoo Revue, a Halloween-themed performance troupe, will take place by the Center Court for children to sing and dance along.

Children are welcome to wear costumes and may visit participating retail stores for trick-or-treating following the Witchypoo Revue performances.

Fall at the Mall takes place 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot by Macy’s. The Witchypoo Revue takes place 2-6 p.m. Saturday, indoors at Center Court. Oakland Mall, 412 W. 14 Mile Road in Troy.

The Wright Harvest Festival

A costume parade, movies, pumpkin decorating contest, demonstrations, food, games and prizes are planned for this annual event at the Charles H. Wright African American History Museum.

Goodie bags are guaranteed for all who register online for the harvest festival, scheduled for noon-5 p.m. Sunday at 315 E. Warren in Detroit.

Grand Circus Dog Park Howl-O-Ween Costume Party

This 9th annual event presented by Downtown Detroit Partnership will include music by DJ Invisible, treats for both dogs and their humans, a costume strut and more.

Pet owners are encouraged to dress their pups for a chance to win a gift card courtesy of Premier Pet Supply in one of the following categories: best costume, scariest costume, most creative costume and best pet-parent combination.

The event kicks off 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Grand Circus Dog Park, 101-157 Witherell St. in Detroit.

Brendel Hightower is an assistant editor at the Detroit Free Press. Contact her at bhightower@freepress.com. To subscribe, go to freep.com/specialoffer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hour Detroit Magazine

9 Things to Do This Weekend (Oct. 28-30)

The Dollop Fans of the popular history comedy podcast will have a chance to see co-hosts Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds live on stage this month when they take The Dollop on the road. Frequently charting on iTunes’ Top 100 Podcasts list, the program showcases Anthony’s hilarious comedic takes on real historical events. $35+. Oct. […] The post 9 Things to Do This Weekend (Oct. 28-30) appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
metroparent.com

New Family Attractions to Enjoy in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

Does it seem like you’re always doing the same thing to keep the kids occupied and happy? Then check out these new experiences we’ve found that are sure to be a hit for your family. Whether you try one of the amazing immersive events at Lighthouse ArtSpace or see a brand-new show at the Fox Theatre, your kids are going to thank you (or at least we hope they do!).
ANN ARBOR, MI
beltmag.com

Dogs of Detroit

We throttle under the Ambassador Bridge. Soon, swags of lights will dangle,. but down the river, past the warehouse with peeling Boblo signage—a little. farther—Zug Island begins to mass. From first distance old stacks. rise like spindles, one belching flame in the twilight—a singularity— votive candle or...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Completely renovated Detroit house filled with materials from historic homes, buildings

A once-abandoned brick house in Detroit's North End neighborhood along the Woodward Corridor, renovated using recovered materials from various historic houses and buildings, is listed for sale at $475,000. “Every piece has been constructed or restored with materials from around Detroit,” said Adam Soroka of real estate firm @properties Christie's International, who listed the house at 246 E. Philadelphia St. on Oct. 21. ...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate Afro-Caribbean culture this weekend

Are you looking to get on the dance floor this weekend? Lucky for you, a Halloween event celebrating African Caribbean culture is taking place in Detroit on Saturday. Brendan Asante, founder of Jerk X Jollof, and Chef Godwin Ihentuge from Yum Village joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss the celebration.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new Detroit pizza place is making slices unlike any other

With toppings like beef brisket, shrimp, artichokes, and yes pineapple, Pizza Cat Max in downtown Detroit is keeping pizza weird. “Ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to eat the pizza they want to eat, even if it’s just a sausage pizza, or if it’s the kind of person that wants 15 toppings,” says Matt Wojtowicz, the Founder, and Co-Owner of Pizza Cat Max.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County

The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hundreds rally to save holiday film tradition in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – More than 200 people rallied in Plymouth Thursday night at the historic Penn Theatre to save a holiday tradition. The crowd was hoping to convince Paramount Pictures to allow the theater to hold a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which the theater has been doing every holiday season for 15 years.
PLYMOUTH, MI
Banana 101.5

Lakeside Mall on M-59 in Sterling Heights to be Demolished

Plans for development in Sterling Heights include the demolition of Lakeside Mall. Let's be honest, malls across America are starting to see a huge decline. Just look to your nearest mall and you will see a growing number of empty stores and parking lots. The owners of Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights have plans for the land, just not the mall.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pizza vending machine opens in Southfield

A new vending machine has opened in Southfield. This one specializes in making pizzas. They could be cheese or pepperoni, or something a bit more eclectic like Detroit Coney Island and Breakfast toppings. It's located at the corner of Greenfield and 13 Mile.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy