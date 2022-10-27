Spooky strolls, costumes and Dia de los Muertos: 5 things to do in metro Detroit

The last weekend before Halloween offers lots of community trunk-or treat-events and haunted houses, along with Día de los Muertos celebrations, a spooky stroll through Canterbury Village, a museum harvest fest and even fun for dogs.

Halloween Stroll

Canterbury Village’s annual outdoor, family-friendly experience has walking paths lined with hand-carved jack-o-lanterns, glowing lamp posts and "pumpkin trees." There'll be a spooky carousel house, scarecrow row, dancing skeletons, a tunnel of fun and more.

Seasonal refreshments, including cider, donuts, hot chocolate and more will be available for purchase. A variety of Octoberfest beers, hard ciders, wine and cocktails are also featured.

5:30-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday at Canterbury Village, 2325 Joslyn Road in Lake Orion. Tickets are $14.99 per person and must be purchased in advance online at Canterbury Village. Children under 2 and military get free admission. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

Día de los Muertos Celebration

This cultural event honoring and remembering those who have died will feature food, live music, ballet Folklórico performances, vendors and children’s activities at a Detroit riverfront park.

The Day of the Dead alter can be viewed daily at Valade Park from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. through Nov. 7. The celebration will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Robert C. Valade Park, 2670 Atwater St. in Detroit. Free.

Fall at the Mall

This family-friendly festival hosted by Oakland Mall will feature pumpkin decorating in a pumpkin patch, face painting for kids, food trucks, vendors and free apple cider and donuts in the parking lot by Macy’s.

Free musical performances from The Witchypoo Revue, a Halloween-themed performance troupe, will take place by the Center Court for children to sing and dance along.

Children are welcome to wear costumes and may visit participating retail stores for trick-or-treating following the Witchypoo Revue performances.

Fall at the Mall takes place 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot by Macy’s. The Witchypoo Revue takes place 2-6 p.m. Saturday, indoors at Center Court. Oakland Mall, 412 W. 14 Mile Road in Troy.

The Wright Harvest Festival

A costume parade, movies, pumpkin decorating contest, demonstrations, food, games and prizes are planned for this annual event at the Charles H. Wright African American History Museum.

Goodie bags are guaranteed for all who register online for the harvest festival, scheduled for noon-5 p.m. Sunday at 315 E. Warren in Detroit.

Grand Circus Dog Park Howl-O-Ween Costume Party

This 9th annual event presented by Downtown Detroit Partnership will include music by DJ Invisible, treats for both dogs and their humans, a costume strut and more.

Pet owners are encouraged to dress their pups for a chance to win a gift card courtesy of Premier Pet Supply in one of the following categories: best costume, scariest costume, most creative costume and best pet-parent combination.

The event kicks off 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Grand Circus Dog Park, 101-157 Witherell St. in Detroit.

Brendel Hightower is an assistant editor at the Detroit Free Press. Contact her at bhightower@freepress.com. To subscribe, go to freep.com/specialoffer.