Antony Branded As Embarrassing For Skill v Sheriff

By Alex Wallace
 3 days ago

Manchester United’s Antony has been branded as ‘embarrassing’ for his signature spin at 0-0 vs Sheriff.

Antony has his own signature spin and decided to use it at 0-0 in Manchester United ’s game against Sheriff tonight. The Brazilian has come under fire for the use of the skill, including some interesting reactions.

United were frustrated by their European opponents on Thursday night for much of the opening minutes. The deadlock was eventually broken when Diogo Dalot popped up to score the opener.

Sheriff operated with a deep line and a number of heads at the back to defend against United. Whilst it worked for much of the first half, United could eventually find a way through.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

One of the most talked about moments of the first half however was Antony’s choice of skill move at 0-0. The Brazilian pulled out two of his signature spins before passing the ball out of play.

The initial reaction on commentary from Robbie Savage summed up much of the reaction. He branded the skill ‘embarrassing’.

You can watch Antony’s skill move here;

Paul Scholes then also spoke about the choice of move from Antony in the half time analysis. He said;

“It's just ridiculous. It's showboating, What is he thinking? — I think he needs that [showboating] kicking out of him."

Erik Ten Hag was also caught on camera reacting to the skill move by Antony, his reaction which you can see below summed up his thoughts.

