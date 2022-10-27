Prep Central Newsletter: Primetime recruits have Calvary offense clicking as playoffs near

Calvary Day is the only undefeated high school football team in the Greater Savannah area -- and the Cavalier offense -- led by junior quarterback Jake Merklinger -- is one of the top units in the state.

Merklinger is a four-star prospect with 26 college offers, including Auburn, Arkansas, Florida and Michigan State -- and he has another 4-star player at tight end in his classmate and close friend Michael Smith, who has 30 offers including a bid he announced from Alabama on Monday.

Mix in sophomore Doopah Coleman, whose offers include Arkansas and Florida State and the steady Caden Arnold at receiver and you have the ingredients for an elite passing offense.

The feature on the Calvary passing game leads this week's version of the Prep Central Newsletter.

We also look back at another big win for Benedictine as the Cadets took care of business last week with in a matchup of Class 4A Top 10 teams with a 31-10 win over visiting Wayne County. Thomas Blackshear ran back the second half kickoff to spark the victory.

We've also got a look at Five High School football games to watch -- which includes a game that has already been played on Wednesday night. Hurricane Ian forced Burke County to juggle its schedule as the Bears will be playing three games in 10 days.

The Bears beat New Hampstead 37-27 in the Region 3-4A matchup. The game included this incredible grab by Jaylen Hampton of New Hampstead as he reeled in a one-handed touchdown catch from Pauley Seeley.

We've also got a nice feature by Donald Heath on Effingham County's Ashley Thompson, a senior with an offer from Air Force who has been a key player as the Rebels are in contention to win the Region 2-6A title.

In girls sports, we had a run down of the softball playoffs -- which included a memorable run by Islands, who reeled off four wins in a row to reach the Elite Eight for the first time in school history.

The Elite Eight started Wednesday and all four local teams -- Islands, South Effingham, Effingham County and Bryan County -- lost in their first round games. They will be playing elimination games today (Thursday, Oct. 27).

In volleyball action, there is one local team still alive as Savannah Arts beat Providence Christian Wednesday in four sets to reach the Class 2A Final Four for the first state semifinal berth in school history.

The Panthers (40-4) are set to host Mt. Paran (45-6) in the Final Four matchup Saturday at 11 a.m.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN