One of Phoenix's top Mexican restaurants is making its Netflix debut on 'Taco Chronicles'

One of Phoenix's top-rated Mexican restaurants will soon be featured on an episode of "Taco Chronicles," a Netflix documentary show that dives into the history and culture of the staple Mexican food.

Bacanora was named one of the best new restaurants in America by Bon Appétit and Esquire magazines for its menu of elevated Sonoran dishes cooked over mesquite fire. The restaurant was also a James Beard Foundation award finalist and was given a rare five-star review by The Arizona Republic's dining critic Andi Berlin.

Bacanora was recently in the television spotlight when grill master Roberto Centeno won an episode of "Chopped" on Food Network. Centeno won over the judges' tastes with his grilled top sirloin taco with grilled peach and tomatillo pico de gallo.

How to watch Bacanora on 'Taco Chronicles'

All episodes of season 3 of 'Taco Chronicles' will be available to stream on Netflix beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23.

