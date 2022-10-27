Remembering Bob Saget

Related
John Legend: I Wasn’t A Good Partner To Chrissy
John Legend admitted that he “wasn’t a great partner” to Chrissy Teigen at the beginning of their relationship.
'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts
Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Perfectly Responded to Rumors About His Sexuality
Johnny Galecki didn't really care that people thought he was gay. The actor eventually responded to rumors, effectively shutting them down.
Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos rip into one another as they co-host Live in candid conversation
KELLY Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have exchanged digs at one another while co-hosting Live together. The couple enjoyed some playful banter in front of the camera during Tuesday morning's show. It all started when Kelly, 52, ripped into Mark's driving skills, claiming he is "less aware" of how...
Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Talks Fighting For Mayim Bialik, And Why Adding Amy Was Such A Brilliant Move
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons spoke about Mayim Bialik's early days on the sitcom, and wanting to fight for her to stick around.
GMA fans stunned as Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts are absent again from morning show after pair’s brief return
GOOD Morning America hosts Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts have gone absent from the show again, stunning fans. Both hosts had just recently returned after they were missing from the show. The beloved hosts have both taken a hiatus from the show, raising concerns among fans. One wrote on Twitter:...
Andy Cohen Regrets Asking Oprah Winfrey 'So Poorly' on 'WWHL' If She'd 'Swum in the Lady Pond'
Andy Cohen has one major regret when it comes to his 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Watch What Happens Live host, 54, revealed during the "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon 2022 on Friday that asking Winfrey if she ever had a lesbian experience did not go as planned — partly because it wasn't really planned at all.
Clip from 2009 resurfaces of Dr. Oz telling Jimmy Kimmel he tried to stick a needle in his sister's head when they were kids
In a 2009 clip, Mehmet Oz told the late-night host Jimmy Kimmel about his fascination with needles. Oz said he tried to stick a needle in his sister's head when they were children. "I have to say, you might be one of the craziest people we've ever had on the...
Ted Danson Changed his Life for Whoopi--what happened, and more…
Actor Ted Danson and comedian Whoopi Goldberg were a pair that no one saw coming. The two started dating back in the ‘90s, which controversially led to Danson’s divorce from his wife in 1993. According to Hello Magazine, Danson and Goldberg met in 1988 on the set of...
What Happened to Craig Melvin? The Real Reason Why the Host Was Missing From ‘Today’
Longtime viewers of Today have gotten used to seeing Craig Melvin in action during the show’s third hour since 2018. However, fans grew concerned after the broadcaster was missing from the program for a few days with no explanation. Keep scrolling to find out what really happened to Craig.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Kathy Griffin Says 'News Isn't Great' About Voice After Cancer Surgery
"How do I get people to just deal with this being my new voice?" Griffin said in a video posted on TikTok
Star Jones reveals if she'd ever return to 'The View'
Star Jones says it's unlikely viewers will ever see her on "The View" again.
Valerie Bertinelli Reacts to Matthew Perry’s Memoir Makeout Story
Valerie Bertinelli took to TikTok to respond to Matthew Perry’s claims in his memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” that the stars once made out while she was still married to Eddie Van Halen. She posted a video of herself giving a little smile and...
Maya Rudolph Says Appearance on David Letterman’s Show Left Her ‘Humiliated’
Comedian Maya Rudolph says she was left “embarrassed and humiliated” when she appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2009. Rudolph, 50, told WSJ magazine that she “did not have a good time” when she appeared on the show despite Letterman, 75, being one of her childhood heroes. “He said my name wrong, and I just sat there, like, I grew up my whole life in love with you. And now my heart is broken. And I’m sitting here embarrassed and humiliated,” she said. “I didn’t know how to handle it. I didn’t know how to come up with something funny to say. My public persona muscle wasn’t strong yet.” Rudolph rose to fame after joining the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1999 before going on to star in movies including Bridesmaids. Letterman has not responded on Rudolph’s comments but he did apologize for the error pronouncing her name at the time “from the bottom of my heart.”Read it at WSJ
