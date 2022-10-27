ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Fort Pierce man, 56, charged with molestation after assault at store, police say

By Corey Arwood, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago
ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Police said a Fort Pierce man accused of assaulting a child in a U.S. 1 shopping plaza store told detectives after his apprehension of an earlier assault of another child in a different store in August, leading to his arrest on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation.

After capturing Noe Cardenas Cendejas, 56, on Wednesday, the Fort Pierce Police Department released details of the investigation and credited a “helpful tip from Crime Stoppers,” according to police.

Police did not identify the store where it was said the incident occurred, but said it was in the Sabal Palm Plaza off Virginia Avenue and South U.S. 1, where officers met with family members around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Fort Pierce animal shelter ousted:Sunrise Humane Society lasted 1½ years; its turmoil with Fort Pierce came down to money

Hurricane Ian:Some Treasure Coast boat owners should take next storm more seriously

'An act of honor of our fallen':Ceremony to unveil police memorial statue, first responders park in Fort Pierce

Cardenas Cendejas was accused of inappropriately touching an adolescent several times throughout the store, leading to a confrontation with family members who told police the man then “immediately left the area,” according to a police news release.

Police released what appeared to be store surveillance footage seeking public help identifying the man shortly after noon Wednesday and announced his arrest just before 9 p.m. St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office records show Cardenas Cendejas was booked into jail just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Detectives are seeking information on any additional potential victims, after learning of a previous incident at another unidentified store in August.

Police said Cardenas told them about the previous assault in questioning at the department, after which he was arrested and charged twice with lewd and lascivious molestation, according to the news release.

St. Lucie County Jail records show Cardenas remain there in lieu of $150,000 bail on two charges of lewd and lascivious behavior or molestation on a victim less than 12 years old.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

